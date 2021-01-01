« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:38:27 pm
Actually it's the opposite. We were far better with Jones.

Yeah.  We get it.  You hate Szobo. 

40 posts trying to make the same lame point aren't enough?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:38:27 pm
Actually it's the opposite. We were far better with Jones.

Jones is a great squad player and does well every time he plays.
Just find it infuriating when he holds on to the ball a little too long
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 02:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:35:16 pm
Not a coincidence we were much fluid and threatening without Dom ruining our attacks. No wonder Jota was so angry with him at the end , even a an academy player would have done better in the positions Dom was in.

Weve just won a game and are top of the league, but your first thought is to come into this thread and criticise one of our players. Says more about you than the player.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:42:45 pm
Weve just won a game and are top of the league, but your first thought is to come into this thread and criticise one of our players. Says more about you than the player.

Some proper weirdos have an obsession with him. It's very odd.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 02:44:03 pm »
One moment in the 2nd half where he's on the edge of the penalty area and it looks for all the world like he should pull the trigger. Instead plays the extra pass and the move fizzles out. Not sure if it's coming from the coaching team to discourage too many distance shots or whether Szobo just didn't fancy it, but felt like a proper chance.

Other than that, thought he was decent.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 02:45:27 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:41:36 pm
Yeah.  We get it.  You hate Szobo. 

40 posts trying to make the same lame point aren't enough?

Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:35:16 pm
Not a coincidence we were much fluid and threatening without Dom ruining our attacks. No wonder Jota was so angry with him at the end , even a an academy player would have done better in the positions Dom was in.

Your Mrs says Dom's name out loud doesn't she? cant think of any other reason for your constant hate for him, every single post you've made is about him! very sad.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 02:46:49 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Today at 02:45:56 pm
Your Mrs says Dom's name out loud doesn't she? cant think of any other reason for your constant hate for him, every single post you've made is about him! very sad.

:lmao
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:42:45 pm
Weve just won a game and are top of the league, but your first thought is to come into this thread and criticise one of our players. Says more about you than the player.

Wrong as usual. My first post was
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:31:11 pm
Could have scored more but at the end we got the 3 points which what matters. Job done. Well done to the players and the manager.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Today at 02:45:56 pm
Your Mrs says Dom's name out loud doesn't she? cant think of any other reason for your constant hate for him, every single post you've made is about him! very sad.

I started to think he is average since Man Utd game away last season. Come this season he done the same thing against them again wasting chances I could score. Wish he proves me wrong and actually prove he is not usless attacking wise. .
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Under pressure, passing back constantly and not really showing for it doesn't do us any favours. Like I said the other day, it's a systemic issue that always shows up when we're being pressed.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:45:27 pm
Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.

Youre an embarrassment with posts like this. What makes it even worse it that he was our best player in the 2nd half.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Hes a great talent but he should probably be on the bench if Slot really wants to have a midfield that can dominate possession on a similar level to City.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 03:03:06 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:01:24 pm
Youre an embarrassment with posts like this. What makes it even worse it that he was our best player in the 2nd half.

Why ? I am allowed to have an opinion why I should follow yours.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:45:27 pm
Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.
You really are tedious. Give it a rest.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:03:06 pm
Why ? I am allowed to have an opinion why I should follow yours.

Its not about your opinion which is ridiculous, its about your relentless banging on about it. Its also about the negativity, weve just won yet another game and youve spent most of the following 30mins telling people how awful one of our players is.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 03:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:01:55 pm
Hes a great talent but he should probably be on the bench if Slot really wants to have a midfield that can dominate possession on a similar level to City.

That's a fair point to make, if the priority is a plethora of possession, maybe Dom would not start...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:39:10 pm
Yeah again, there wasn't an appreciable difference between the pass completion of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai - 82% vs 80%.

Baffles me how people make out like Mac Allister is some kind of metronome whilst Szoboszlai is a clogger who can't complete a pass. The whole team dropped off significantly in the second period and if we'd made more of our complete and utter dominance in the first half, the second half doesn't play out like that.
It's not all about the headline figure of passing accuracy. It's about the type of pass and its risk factor in the context of the overall positioning of the team, etc. Also, positions changes for other players when Szoboszlai came one. Also, it's not the first time.

I maintain that he is a good player when counter attacks are on or a team is giving us too much space, and limited at the moment in more patient, possession-style games. He seems to have the technique, and the great asset of two-footedness, but doesn't always show the awareness, composure and execution to play the possession games. He also needs to be more urgent in the final third.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
I think our midfield struggling had more to do with MacAllister going off than Szobo coming on.

That said, fucking shoot, man.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 08:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:45:27 pm
Nah I hate how he ruins our attack. No wonder Jota was angry with him.

Interesting to see how much he can go like this. Could end up being the first 10 with less goals and assists than a central defender.
Liverpool created more XG in the 2nd half.
