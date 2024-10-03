great player, unlucky to go just wide of the post against Bologna and the Wolves keeper made a tremendous recovery to stop a near-certain tap in
in a slightly different world, he has 3 goals and 2 assists and everyone's lauding. of course, what ultimately matters is the ball in the back of the net but he's getting into good positions when crashing the box
the post-match "every touch" comps that make the rounds on twitter undersell him as he is a pressing monster. i'd almost rather see a comp that includes all his pressures and off the ball work alongside every touch
keeping the faith that Arne and co know what they're doing re: energy levels. don't want to run him into the ground. will be interesting to see what happens when Harvey returns. there are certainly games (Forest, for one) where we dominate possession and Harvey probably provides more from a creative standpoint. can't wait to see!
In a social media world, maybe. The issue with him as the number 10 is systemic.
When pressed, if the number 10 can actually receive the ball and turn, it's a good goalscoring opportunity because then the other team's defensive line drops off and he can drive into it. This would give the 10 a lot of time and space to pick his pass or shoot.
If the 10 is efficient at this, the pressing team either gets smashed or they stop pressing because the 10 is getting in behind easily. That's why teams don't like pressing Man City for example.
If the normally passes it straight back like he does then it:
1. Keeps us under pressure by resetting the opposition's press.
2. It's a waste of a potential goalscoring opportunity.
So scoring 1 or two goals will not make these systemic issues go away. That would be really shortsighted. Italians teams are tactical and play to their opponents weaknesses. The games against Atalanta, Bologna and even Milan (they pressed our back 4 man for man for spells) indicates that they feel we are not press resistant.
It's good to explain one's viewpoint because in this social media era, every dissenting opinion is an agenda. Our possession stats were uncharacteristically low against Bologna because we were effective in playing out partly due to the systemic issues above.