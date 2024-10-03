So most other fans and two different managers are deluding themselves into thinking he has his uses, but you and some guy who bafflingly likened him to Dirk Kuyt know far better than everyone else, including people who are seemingly far more qualified than you?

It's quite possible that he's the regular starter at the most risk of losing his place as he's impressed a bit less than others, but if he was completely useless then that means our current manager and our last one are grossly incompetent, and I think that's unlikely.

We all have our opinions, but you seem to have no other opinions but how shocking (or is it average, two very different things are they not?) at football a regular in a team at the top of the table is.



More like trying to make a 60m investment work.My opinion of him been the same since last season. Grav didn't play much last season but he showed how technically gifted he is with his close control, being comfortable with the ball under pressure and turning with the ball. He is great technically and it showed this season. With Dom I don't see anything.He is not comfortable with ball at all under pressure, he will pass it sideways or back or give it to the opponent , how many times did you see him keep the ball under pressure ? unlike our other midfielders who will keep it until they find a better passing option.He got no vision. His passes are very predictable even academy players can do it. How many times did you see him play a ball that's puts the attackers in a great scoring position like what Jones for example did the other day ?He is not a goal threat. He had so many chances since last season and he proved he is not the one you want finishing these chances.His pressing or runs aren't that effective. Yes his work rate is great but so is Bernardo Silve yet he does way more than Dom.Am I wrong ? that's the attributes needed from the position he plays in.