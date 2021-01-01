He is pretty unique as a footballer and especially a player who plays in that position. If you were to describe what a number 10 plays like it wouldnt be anything what he plays like.



Its like he is a Kante but one who plays even more advanced than the 8 role Kante played. Like a strong defensive midfielder but who plays more advanced.



I still question whether at some point, in that position, we will want someone more refined or whether his role is always going to be someone who’s job it is to basically be another ball winner and someone who harasses in there. Also not sure how Elliott produces a performance like that.