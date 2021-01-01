« previous next »
fallenhd

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
People don't seem to realize the work he has to do defensively to compensate for the fact we don't have an actually 6 currently.
elkun

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 10:01:17 pm
He was good tonight. No silly balls or mishit. Hopefully hell continue that
spider-neil

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 10:01:52 pm
Works so hard for the team.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:01:17 pm
He was good tonight. No silly balls or mishit. Hopefully hell continue that
he did put a decentish scoring chance wide, so I expect his detractors will concentrate on that ;)
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm
The Fireman. Puttin' 'em out all over the shop tonight.
Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm
he did put a decentish scoring chance wide, so I expect his detractors will concentrate on that ;)

His hair is getting far too floppy, hell soon have a top knot, we have enough of those.
Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm
His hair is getting far too floppy, hell soon have a top knot, we have enough of those.

Hope his hair gets floppier. We have Robbo and Macca holding the fort for the short back and sides gang, we need someone with that 90s boyband hair.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm
Thought he was exceptional tonight, really great
KC7

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
People don't seem to realize the work he has to do defensively to compensate for the fact we don't have an actually 6 currently.

Most of us do. His energy is vital, especially as you say to compensate for the lack of a DM.

It's a unsung job but an extremely important one.
Buster Gonad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Didn't see the game. Nice to hear he's good again. It'll probably be a he's shite day at the weekend.  Seems to be how it goes ;D
Hazell

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Didn't see the game. Nice to hear he's good again. It'll probably be a he's shite day at the weekend.  Seems to be how it goes ;D

He had a pretty bad game on Saturday but the criticism of him has been over the top this season. As bad as he was at the weekend, he was excellent today. Probably our best player - if Gravenberch didn't exist.
SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3411 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm
Thought he was much better on the ball tonight and an absolute pressing machine as always.
excellent performance imo.  motm if Grav hadn't been on the pitch doing what Grav does.
masher

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3412 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Much better performance today, also got himself an assist. His best games this season have been in this competition.
RedG13

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3413 on: Yesterday at 11:19:34 pm
Great Performance from him.
afc tukrish

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3414 on: Today at 12:02:09 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm
Thought he was exceptional tonight, really great

Played well, too...

Oh, wait, you weren't on about the hair?
sminp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3415 on: Today at 12:06:31 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Didn't see the game. Nice to hear he's good again. It'll probably be a he's shite day at the weekend.  Seems to be how it goes ;D

You must've missed the memo, when Nunez starts he's the one we have to inexplicably criticise. If Nunez doesn't start then we have to pile in on Szobo instead.
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3416 on: Today at 07:32:04 am
He's brilliant dropping back and pressing the opposition

Seems a strange role for a 10 and would love to see more end product going forward but he helps the team massively defensively
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3417 on: Today at 07:40:47 am
He is pretty unique as a footballer and especially a player who plays in that position. If you were to describe what a number 10 plays like it wouldnt be anything what he plays like.

Its like he is a Kante but one who plays even more advanced than the 8 role Kante played. Like a strong defensive midfielder but who plays more advanced.

I still question whether at some point, in that position, we will want someone more refined or whether his role is always going to be someone who’s job it is to basically be another ball winner and someone who harasses in there. Also not sure how Elliott produces a performance like that.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3418 on: Today at 08:07:10 am
He worked so hard, used the ball well and nearly scored in first half.
RedSince86

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3419 on: Today at 08:12:16 am
His best performance of season, unlucky not to score.
baffled

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3420 on: Today at 08:43:28 am
Looks slimmer than last season and  not that he was unfit last season  fitter too.

Has he been told not to shoot from the edge of the box? We all know he loves it.
Jookie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3421 on: Today at 08:47:10 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Most of us do. His energy is vital, especially as you say to compensate for the lack of a DM.

It's a unsung job but an extremely important one.

I agree on the energy point.

Dont agree we are necessarily asking Szboszlai to do his current role because of the lack of a 6. Think hed be doing the same if we had Zubimendi, for example, playing 6.

No way Slot plays a pure destroyer at 6 otherwise wed have bought one this summer or at least given Endo more opportunity.
NickoH

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3422 on: Today at 08:51:11 am
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:06:31 am
You must've missed the memo, when Nunez starts he's the one we have to inexplicably criticise. If Nunez doesn't start then we have to pile in on Szobo instead.

Especially now Grav's is the best player in the world :)
spider-neil

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3423 on: Today at 08:57:08 am
Dom ran himself into the ground. I think if you take that running power out of the team you would definitely miss it like we missed Henderson in the run-in in 13/14 after his red card (I will never forgive Moses for that).
Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3424 on: Today at 09:02:55 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:47:10 am
I agree on the energy point.

Dont agree we are necessarily asking Szboszlai to do his current role because of the lack of a 6. Think hed be doing the same if we had Zubimendi, for example, playing 6.

No way Slot plays a pure destroyer at 6 otherwise wed have bought one this summer or at least given Endo more opportunity.

I suspect a midfield of Zubimendi, Grav and Szoboslai/Mac would ask less of Szoboslai/Mac in terms of running. Wed probably dominate the ball more which would obviously help quite a bit.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3425 on: Today at 09:08:17 am
Hopefully, he'll get a break now Jones is back and Elliott's on his way back. We can't repeat last season, where he looked bright at the start and was exhausted by Christmas.
Original

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3426 on: Today at 09:14:42 am
Played well, put loads of effort in, ran all night, well played lad
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3427 on: Today at 09:16:24 am
He did well. His passing was more effective and he focused on the basics.  A bit unlucky not to get an assist from his backheel.

Against a team that man marks, I would want the number 10 to offer more of a solution than passing it back where it came from.
Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3428 on: Today at 10:35:54 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:24 am
A bit unlucky not to get an assist from his backheel.

What I would have given for Salah to beat the goalie to that ball so that Szobo could claim a scorpion kick assist.
disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3429 on: Today at 11:57:14 am
He was really good last night, as he has been most of the season so far.
Schmidt

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3430 on: Today at 12:01:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
He had a pretty bad game on Saturday but the criticism of him has been over the top this season. As bad as he was at the weekend, he was excellent today. Probably our best player - if Gravenberch didn't exist.

I think some of the criticism in the earlier games, at least from me, was frustration because he was quite poor last season and we had all put it down to him being tired. Seeing him start this season with a few poor performances and frequently misplacing simple passes was really irritating, however his form has picked up in the last few games, so hopefully that continues.
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3431 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm
So is Szoboszlai playing as a false 10?  We had Bobby as the hard working false 9 but the problem people had was he didnt score enough for a no9.  Now we have our hard working false 10 works very hard but doesnt score enough for a no10.
SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3432 on: Today at 12:34:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:07:10 am
He worked so hard, used the ball well and nearly scored in first half.
he's come very close in each of the last 3-4 games.
Jookie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3433 on: Today at 01:37:32 pm
Its not exactly the same but closest role I can think of to what Szoboszlai is being asked to do is Adam Lallana 2015-2018 period.

Hes key to our counter pressing, he adds energy and running off the ball both when the team is in and out of possession and isnt asked to solely concentrate on goals/creativity despite occupying a number 10 type position on the pitch.

Its definitely not the same as Lallana but most similar I can think of.
rolla

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3434 on: Today at 01:54:56 pm
Great game, and deserved the freebie assist for Mo's goal  ;D
Dougle

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3435 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:24:57 pm
So is Szoboszlai playing as a false 10?  We had Bobby as the hard working false 9 but the problem people had was he didnt score enough for a no9.  Now we have our hard working false 10 works very hard but doesnt score enough for a no10.

Well the truth is he's actually as a false 6. Or a factual 6 or an upside-down 9. Glancing at the creative musings above I think the best approximation to another player is a 6 foot 2 inch stretched Hungarian version of Kante at his best, sweeping up behind the front line, actually he runs so much he's like an entire backline directly behind the front line. The backbone of the front team as you were....
Buster Gonad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3436 on: Today at 03:00:11 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:06:31 am
You must've missed the memo, when Nunez starts he's the one we have to inexplicably criticise. If Nunez doesn't start then we have to pile in on Szobo instead.

Wonder who's third on the list?   Some people must really miss the good old Hodge days when we were just shite all round.  Proper misery porn that was.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3437 on: Today at 03:03:48 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:00:11 pm
Wonder who's third on the list?   Some people must really miss the good old Hodge days when we were just shite all round.  Proper misery porn that was.
Mo is perpetually on the list. If he isn't perfect, getting past his triple-markers and breaking the land-speed record twenty times a game to score a hatrick, he gets slated and there are demands for him to be 'hauled off' even though there's not anyone really to replace him with until Chiesa gets back and fully up to speed.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3438 on: Today at 03:05:11 pm »

I thought he was average as usual. I wonder how long he will go without actually playing like a top attacking midfielder.
