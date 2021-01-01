The issue is that those other players actually take risks and it comes off occasionally. They can be tidier on it, I agree but for Szoboszlai, it's his game as a whole.



When you look at him now, it's difficult to see what he adds to the collective. Yeah, he runs a lot but how many duels does he win? How many tackles (not to say tackling is everything). He runs a lot but he's not exactly a ball winner.



If we look at what he does on the ball:

1. Does he really progress it? No.

2. Does he play killer passes? No.

3. Does he play simple passes well? No.

4. Is his a threat a from long range? Not really.



What does he really add then because I'm scratching my head. For the other players, it's easy to pinpoint concrete contributions.



This is based on how he's currently playing because he's obviously better than that.



He doesn't tackle much because half his defensive work is tracking/pressuring players the length of the pitch after someone else has cheaply coughed up the ball, and "putting a tackle in" whilst running at a full sprint isn't really viable in those situations (unless you want to take a card or take yourself out of the game).As for what he's bringing to the table, he's a pressing monster and gets through an absolute mountain of running tracking back. If he's not there doing it, Mac Allister would have to do it, and he's not quick enough to. I know there's a lot of shouts to just replace him with Elliott, who will likely retain possession marginally better, but with all other things being equal will leave us significantly more open on the counter, so pick your poison? Part of our early season success has been not conceding much and limiting opposition chances. Szoboszlai is a big part of that - yes, his giveaways hinder rather than help at times, but he's also doing the running of about 2 men, so in general I think he's a net positive defensively (not offensively at the minute, but that's a different discussion). Take him out, I think you'd see an uptick in goals and chances conceded and teams cutting through us much easier.It's fair to say he's been more useful defensively than offensively this season - some will read that as an indictment on someone who's meant to be an attacking player but personally I see it more as a needs-must structural issue. If you watch him for Hungary, where he's got more license to try things and it's the rest of the team who has to carry the water, he's a completely different player.