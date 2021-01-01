« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 297262 times)

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm »
Just tell him to simply his game, when theres space for others pass it don't drive just give the attackers the ball with space infront of them.

Mentioned in the Nunez thread he doesn't get the ball passed enough with space infront of him, and even without him playing yesterday it still happened numerous times.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 04:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
Very true, but again, he's not the only one giving the ball away a lot is he? All of Salah, Trent, Jota, Robertson, Gakpo and Jones had lower passing accuracy (some significantly) and he was more or less on a par with Mac Allister and Diaz, yet I'm not seeing any criticism of fellow central midfielder Mac Allister for giving the ball away a lot even though he's meant to be part of a double pivot (therefore have higher retention than someone playing higher up the pitch). To be clear, this is not to slag off Mac Allister or make it a Macca vs Dom issue, just pointing out the double standard where one is roundly criticised for being shite on the ball and the other is praised for having a good game.

I said it in the Slot thread, but as a unit I still don't think this group of players is really suited to playing heavily possession-oriented football - yesterday wasn't even a case of we were trying difficult passes to break down a low block, it was continually missing simple passes and giving the ball away so cheaply and honestly not for the first time, we've had loads of games like yesterday for as long as I can remember where it's felt like we're saying the same things about giving the ball away cheaply. For whatever technical prowess they may have, too many of the starting 11 are low % passers and we don't have the right balance. In particular, Trent and Salah down the right hand side are an absolute black hole where possession goes to die - 71 and 65% passing accuracy respectively. And whilst it was a bad day at the office to an extent, that's not a million miles away from the average of either player, this season or last season. How much of Dom's running is because players directly next to him or in front of him have given it away cheaply or speculatively? I lost count of how many times I watched him yesterday legging it the length of the pitch to cover transitions and counters.

It's not to absolve him of all criticism - he needs to be better on the ball - as do several others. But I honestly think he has the most thankless task in the entire team right now - press as a striker, drop in to make a 3rd man in midfield, cover the entire right wing when Trent/Salah give the ball away and are out of position, cover centrally to protect counters as the other centre mids maybe aren't quick enough to get back, be constantly leading our own breaks, and then also find time to score and assist.

I think he'd be significantly better on the ball if he wasn't constantly receiving it after running 60 yard sprints.
The issue is that those other players actually take risks and it comes off occasionally. They can be tidier on it, I agree but for Szoboszlai, it's his game as a whole.

When you look at him now, it's difficult to see what he adds to the collective. Yeah, he runs a lot but how many duels does he win? How many tackles (not to say tackling is everything). He runs a lot but he's not exactly a ball winner.

If we look at what he does on the ball:
1. Does he really progress it? No.
2. Does he play killer passes? No.
3. Does he  play simple passes well? No.
4. Is his a threat a from long range? Not really.

What does he really add then because I'm scratching my head. For the other players, it's easy to pinpoint concrete contributions.

This is based on how he's currently playing because he's obviously better than that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:32:40 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:31:05 pm
The issue is that those other players actually take risks and it comes off occasionally. They can be tidier on it, I agree but for Szoboszlai, it's his game as a whole.

When you look at him now, it's difficult to see what he adds to the collective. Yeah, he runs a lot but how many duels does he win? How many tackles (not to say tackling is everything). He runs a lot but he's not exactly a ball winner.

If we look at what he does on the ball:
1. Does he really progress it? No.
2. Does he play killer passes? No.
3. Does he  play simple passes well? No.
4. Is his a threat afrom long range? Not really.

What does he really add then because I'm scratching my head. For the other players, it's easy to pinpoint concrete contributions.

This is based on how he's currently playing because he's obviously better than that.

Do you count running with the ball as progressing the ball because thats what it is.

He should pass more and get his head up but he clearly progresses the ball with carries and is in the 99th percentile for it.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 04:39:14 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:33:19 pm
Do you count running with the ball as progressing the ball because thats what it is.

He should pass more and get his head up but he clearly progresses the ball with carries and is in the 99th percentile for it.
We are a team that mainly progress it it via passes and most of our of our opponents play in a low block so there's little space to run into.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 04:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
Very true, but again, he's not the only one giving the ball away a lot is he? All of Salah, Trent, Jota, Robertson, Gakpo and Jones had lower passing accuracy (some significantly) and he was more or less on a par with Mac Allister and Diaz, yet I'm not seeing any criticism of fellow central midfielder Mac Allister for giving the ball away a lot even though he's meant to be part of a double pivot (therefore have higher retention than someone playing higher up the pitch). To be clear, this is not to slag off Mac Allister or make it a Macca vs Dom issue, just pointing out the double standard where one is roundly criticised for being shite on the ball and the other is praised for having a good game.

I said it in the Slot thread, but as a unit I still don't think this group of players is really suited to playing heavily possession-oriented football - yesterday wasn't even a case of we were trying difficult passes to break down a low block, it was continually missing simple passes and giving the ball away so cheaply and honestly not for the first time, we've had loads of games like yesterday for as long as I can remember where it's felt like we're saying the same things about giving the ball away cheaply. For whatever technical prowess they may have, too many of the starting 11 are low % passers and we don't have the right balance. In particular, Trent and Salah down the right hand side are an absolute black hole where possession goes to die - 71 and 65% passing accuracy respectively. And whilst it was a bad day at the office to an extent, that's not a million miles away from the average of either player, this season or last season. How much of Dom's running is because players directly next to him or in front of him have given it away cheaply or speculatively? I lost count of how many times I watched him yesterday legging it the length of the pitch to cover transitions and counters.

It's not to absolve him of all criticism - he needs to be better on the ball - as do several others. But I honestly think he has the most thankless task in the entire team right now - press as a striker, drop in to make a 3rd man in midfield, cover the entire right wing when Trent/Salah give the ball away and are out of position, cover centrally to protect counters as the other centre mids maybe aren't quick enough to get back, be constantly leading our own breaks, and then also find time to score and assist.

I think he'd be significantly better on the ball if he wasn't constantly receiving it after running 60 yard sprints.

Good post. I would say though that Mac has generally looked after it better than he did yesterday. Whereas Szoboslai has generally been a little sloppy at times all season. And I say that as someone who's a fan of his. Salah though, Salah should be getting some crit.  for this at the moment. He was at 65% yesterday. There is no way Slot will be happy with that.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm
You must be new here because RAWK is famed for having world class body language experts. They miss nothing.
I can tell by the words you selected that you typed that while thinking sarcastic thoughts.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 04:52:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm
I can tell by the words you selected that you typed that while thinking sarcastic thoughts.

haha, and I thought I was being so subtle ;)
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:31:05 pm
The issue is that those other players actually take risks and it comes off occasionally. They can be tidier on it, I agree but for Szoboszlai, it's his game as a whole.

When you look at him now, it's difficult to see what he adds to the collective. Yeah, he runs a lot but how many duels does he win? How many tackles (not to say tackling is everything). He runs a lot but he's not exactly a ball winner.

If we look at what he does on the ball:
1. Does he really progress it? No.
2. Does he play killer passes? No.
3. Does he  play simple passes well? No.
4. Is his a threat a from long range? Not really.

What does he really add then because I'm scratching my head. For the other players, it's easy to pinpoint concrete contributions.

This is based on how he's currently playing because he's obviously better than that.

He doesn't tackle much because half his defensive work is tracking/pressuring players the length of the pitch after someone else has cheaply coughed up the ball, and "putting a tackle in" whilst running at a full sprint isn't really viable in those situations (unless you want to take a card or take yourself out of the game).

As for what he's bringing to the table, he's a pressing monster and gets through an absolute mountain of running tracking back. If he's not there doing it, Mac Allister would have to do it, and he's not quick enough to. I know there's a lot of shouts to just replace him with Elliott, who will likely retain possession marginally better, but with all other things being equal will leave us significantly more open on the counter, so pick your poison? Part of our early season success has been not conceding much and limiting opposition chances. Szoboszlai is a big part of that - yes, his giveaways hinder rather than help at times, but he's also doing the running of about 2 men, so in general I think he's a net positive defensively (not offensively at the minute, but that's a different discussion). Take him out, I think you'd see an uptick in goals and chances conceded and teams cutting through us much easier.

It's fair to say he's been more useful defensively than offensively this season - some will read that as an indictment on someone who's meant to be an attacking player but personally I see it more as a needs-must structural issue. If you watch him for Hungary, where he's got more license to try things and it's the rest of the team who has to carry the water, he's a completely different player.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 04:56:51 pm »
Kind of a Dom-o Sziszoko?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,621
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 04:57:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
Against a low block, you dont run as much because:
1. There's little space to run into
2. If you lose it in the final third, the opponent is likely to turn it over because there are not many options.

If a midfielder turns it over which he has been doing a lot then everyone needs to run back. Technically, he can do better as the most advanced midfielder (I used this terms because you'll say he 's not a number 10) because he either passes back or gives it away. You simply can't be a "runner" in that position and in this kind of team.

He has good technique as he has shown but Jones is in better form and should take his place. Also, for all the "running" he does, he did very little running in the buildup to the goal we conceded.

Running a lot is not good enough I'm afraid.

I think it is a bit more nuanced than that. What you are describing is when a poor team plays a low block. Against a peak Mourinho team or a Simeone or Nuno team they are capable of defending in a low intensity way but then spring forward and keep the ball during transitions.

The key thing isn't about whether you are using less energy than usual but whether you are using less energy than the opposition

Klopps early teams were an example of a team expending huge amounts of energy to gain a high possession percentage. I think Szobo would have been a perfect fit for an early Klopp team

As you say he gives up possession for fun at times. I think in an ideal world we would have a more specialist 10 and a more specialist 6. We are in a bit of a transition at the .moment and Szobos energy and playing three fluid 8s works.

I think Slot wants a 8/10 with real penetration and that Szobos best role in a Slot side would be as one of the wide players who runs himself into the ground for an hour and then gets replaced

.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 05:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:53:53 pm
He doesn't tackle much because half his defensive work is tracking/pressuring players the length of the pitch after someone else has cheaply coughed up the ball, and "putting a tackle in" whilst running at a full sprint isn't really viable in those situations (unless you want to take a card or take yourself out of the game).

As for what he's bringing to the table, he's a pressing monster and gets through an absolute mountain of running tracking back. If he's not there doing it, Mac Allister would have to do it, and he's not quick enough to. I know there's a lot of shouts to just replace him with Elliott, who will likely retain possession marginally better, but with all other things being equal will leave us significantly more open on the counter, so pick your poison? Part of our early season success has been not conceding much and limiting opposition chances. Szoboszlai is a big part of that - yes, his giveaways hinder rather than help at times, but he's also doing the running of about 2 men, so in general I think he's a net positive defensively (not offensively at the minute, but that's a different discussion). Take him out, I think you'd see an uptick in goals and chances conceded and teams cutting through us much easier.

It's fair to say he's been more useful defensively than offensively this season - some will read that as an indictment on someone who's meant to be an attacking player but personally I see it more as a needs-must structural issue. If you watch him for Hungary, where he's got more license to try things and it's the rest of the team who has to carry the water, he's a completely different player.
I've been giving details becaus of the debate.

If he doesn't tackle, does his positional sense alliw him intercept passes regularly? If running a lot suffices, we should get Usain Bolt lol and any midtable journeyman that plays with "passion"  would be good enough for us.

Winning duels and tackling is a bread and butter thing for midfielders (shock horror). I said in the post match thread that I thought Mac Allister did well because of the number of potentially dangerous situations he cut out by winning his duels and making key tackles.

Also, we don't concede as many chances because we are deeper and stall the opposition better. Also, we don't press as aggressively as we used to.

He probably plays on the flanks for Hungary to give him more freedom to take risks as losing the ball there is not critical. I agree with Al on this.

Agree to disagree I guess. I want to watch the United game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 05:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
V

It's not to absolve him of all criticism - he needs to be better on the ball - as do several others. But I honestly think he has the most thankless task in the entire team right now - press as a striker, drop in to make a 3rd man in midfield, cover the entire right wing when Trent/Salah give the ball away and are out of position, cover centrally to protect counters as the other centre mids maybe aren't quick enough to get back, be constantly leading our own breaks, and then also find time to score and assist.

I think he'd be significantly better on the ball if he wasn't constantly receiving it after running 60 yard sprints.

This is exactly it. He's currently indispensable in the donkeys work hes putting in. He's providing an excellent contribution almost none of which is offensive in nature or looks good to someone who judges things by how pirlo you look or off an offensive stats page. People dont seem to grasp that real people in the real world get real tired when they put in a massive effort.

I grant as well he could pull up his socks on his distribution but that's almost peripheral to the actual job hes been doing even though it seems to be central to the frustrations.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,621
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:06:10 pm
This is exactly it. He's currently indispensable in the donkeys work hes putting in. He's providing an excellent contribution almost none of which is offensive in nature or looks good to someone who judges things by how pirlo you look or off an offensive stats page. People dont seem to grasp that real people in the real world get real tired when they put in a massive effort.

I grant as well he could pull up his socks on his distribution but that's almost peripheral to the actual job hes been doing even though it seems to be central to the frustrations.

Yeah he is almost Slots Dirk Kuyt or Artetas Havertz.

I think Havertz has kicked on and been more effective this season and Szobo can do that as well but probably as a right sided attacker.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 05:23:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:01:57 pm


He probably plays on the flanks for Hungary to give him more freedom to take risks as losing the ball there is not critical. I agree with Al on this.

Agree to disagree I guess. I want to watch the United game.

I guess that's sort of the point though isn't it? Most #10s in the modern game have that freedom to take risks because they are the primary creator for their team - Szoboszlai neither has that freedom, but also spends a huge amount of his time and energy instead covering for those players that do (Salah and Trent). If you want a #10 who can focus more on creativity and has less defensive responsibility, then you need to sacrifice somewhere else. It's about balance - not many (any?) teams have FBs as creative (but in turn as profligate on the ball) as we do, so you need to make adjustments elsewhere in the side to compensate - if anything, if we're to become a better possession side I think we probably need to make more adjustments.

I do agree Szoboszlai is somewhat of a curate's egg - he's both part of the problem but part of the solution. But I don't think we currently have an *obviously* better option that doesn't necessitate making wider more sweeping changes across the team (i.e. change nothing else and simply drop Elliott in there instead, I think we maybe get marginally better in offence but a lot worse in defence).

I don't think we're at total opposite ends of the spectrum, I do agree he needs to improve, I just think he gets more than his fair share of criticism and a bit scape goated at times. But fair enough - I am also happy to leave it there and go watch United get battered instead. ;D
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 07:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:57:44 pm
I think it is a bit more nuanced than that. What you are describing is when a poor team plays a low block. Against a peak Mourinho team or a Simeone or Nuno team they are capable of defending in a low intensity way but then spring forward and keep the ball during transitions.

The key thing isn't about whether you are using less energy than usual but whether you are using less energy than the opposition

Klopps early teams were an example of a team expending huge amounts of energy to gain a high possession percentage. I think Szobo would have been a perfect fit for an early Klopp team

As you say he gives up possession for fun at times. I think in an ideal world we would have a more specialist 10 and a more specialist 6. We are in a bit of a transition at the .moment and Szobos energy and playing three fluid 8s works.

I think Slot wants a 8/10 with real penetration and that Szobos best role in a Slot side would be as one of the wide players who runs himself into the ground for an hour and then gets replaced

.
He cant be a forward for Liverpool. He does not get enough shots or get enough chance/create enough for. At Leipzig He was .5 XPXG+Xa player with the XA at like .32 There no way that a forward. He basically a below average wing player and Elite MF with numbers. HE currently at .41 at Liverpool this season with .19 XAG. I think he has more to be creativity but finding out how to play in the system etc. He also 3 on the team in Shot creating actions per 90 and Key passes also. Like he creating pretty well even if he can  do better
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 07:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
Very true, but again, he's not the only one giving the ball away a lot is he? All of Salah, Trent, Jota, Robertson, Gakpo and Jones had lower passing accuracy (some significantly) and he was more or less on a par with Mac Allister and Diaz, yet I'm not seeing any criticism of fellow central midfielder Mac Allister for giving the ball away a lot even though he's meant to be part of a double pivot (therefore have higher retention than someone playing higher up the pitch). To be clear, this is not to slag off Mac Allister or make it a Macca vs Dom issue, just pointing out the double standard where one is roundly criticised for being shite on the ball and the other is praised for having a good game.

I said it in the Slot thread, but as a unit I still don't think this group of players is really suited to playing heavily possession-oriented football - yesterday wasn't even a case of we were trying difficult passes to break down a low block, it was continually missing simple passes and giving the ball away so cheaply and honestly not for the first time, we've had loads of games like yesterday for as long as I can remember where it's felt like we're saying the same things about giving the ball away cheaply. For whatever technical prowess they may have, too many of the starting 11 are low % passers and we don't have the right balance. In particular, Trent and Salah down the right hand side are an absolute black hole where possession goes to die - 71 and 65% passing accuracy respectively. And whilst it was a bad day at the office to an extent, that's not a million miles away from the average of either player, this season or last season. How much of Dom's running is because players directly next to him or in front of him have given it away cheaply or speculatively? I lost count of how many times I watched him yesterday legging it the length of the pitch to cover transitions and counters.

It's not to absolve him of all criticism - he needs to be better on the ball - as do several others. But I honestly think he has the most thankless task in the entire team right now - press as a striker, drop in to make a 3rd man in midfield, cover the entire right wing when Trent/Salah give the ball away and are out of position, cover centrally to protect counters as the other centre mids maybe aren't quick enough to get back, be constantly leading our own breaks, and then also find time to score and assist.

I think he'd be significantly better on the ball if he wasn't constantly receiving it after running 60 yard sprints.

He is overrated defensively now because of his work rate and as an excuse for his average attacking play.

Our midfield got dominated big parts of games but Mac and Grav exceeded all expectations with their ability to defend and regain control back. Dom is the one helping teams create counter attacks by his average passing sometimes and his pressing isn't that effective.

Football is simple. For the wide forward position for example you need someone who can make intelligent runs and is a good finisher. For Dom position you need someone with close control , composure,  vision and and that's something can't not be coached. He need to have assists and goals otherwise Jones can defend as good as him.






Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,621
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 07:30:28 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:01:15 pm
He cant be a forward for Liverpool. He does not get enough shots or get enough chance/create enough for. At Leipzig He was .5 XPXG+Xa player with the XA at like .32 There no way that a forward. He basically a below average wing player and Elite MF with numbers. HE currently at .41 at Liverpool this season with .19 XAG. I think he has more to be creativity but finding out how to play in the system etc. He also 3 on the team in Shot creating actions per 90 and Key passes also. Like he creating pretty well even if he can  do better


To be fair people were saying the same about Diaz. I think ideally in a Slot side the two wide players provide the energy and play more like wide attacking mids. In a Klopp side they were wide strikers with a false 9.

I think it is more about Szobo being freed up to take more risks. Playing as a wide player gives you more freedom to do that than playing in the spine.

I think he is a huge talent but is still struggling to adapt to this League there are reasons teams in England rarely play with a proper 10.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 07:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:30:28 pm
To be fair people were saying the same about Diaz. I think ideally in a Slot side the two wide players provide the energy and play more like wide attacking mids. In a Klopp side they were wide strikers with a false 9.

I think it is more about Szobo being freed up to take more risks. Playing as a wide player gives you more freedom to do that than playing in the spine.

I think he is a huge talent but is still struggling to adapt to this League there are reasons teams in England rarely play with a proper 10.
Diaz was putting .6 XPXG+Xag expect for 22/23 season(where he got and not a good MF). Diaz finishing was a big issue last season. Diaz showed he gets the shots and numbers to be very good winger
Dom basically been a half space player at Red Bull and Liverpool not a width player(One the 10 role and one what the Winger does) It might been 442 per say at Leipzig but it functioned as 4-2-2-2 so the winger where in the half spaces not providing width.

Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 09:27:20 pm »
The tracking/pressing/blocking passing lanes is just an easy way to find excuses for his poor contributions, be it in attack or defense. You know, because he ran a lot but somehow only got into 4 tackles (winning 0) and made 1 interception in 6 games this season, while Macca and Grav are both on 20+. Honestly it suggests a headless chicken more than anything. But let's find some intangible, unquantifiable metrics and attribute them all to Dom to make him look better.

I bet you can't find another player who is "superb defensively" with such poor numbers of tackles/interceptions/challenges.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,937
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm »
So much revision in this thread, hes had a few poor games but hes also had some really good ones.

Clearly got a very hard role in this side, probably the hardest one to learn. He needs time.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
So much revision in this thread, hes had a few poor games but hes also had some really good ones.

Clearly got a very hard role in this side, probably the hardest one to learn. He needs time.
He's good in the games where he gets space and we get to counter. It's a clear emerging pattern, I think.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 02:02:20 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:27:20 pm
The tracking/pressing/blocking passing lanes is just an easy way to find excuses for his poor contributions, be it in attack or defense. You know, because he ran a lot but somehow only got into 4 tackles (winning 0) and made 1 interception in 6 games this season, while Macca and Grav are both on 20+. Honestly it suggests a headless chicken more than anything. But let's find some intangible, unquantifiable metrics and attribute them all to Dom to make him look better.

I bet you can't find another player who is "superb defensively" with such poor numbers of tackles/interceptions/challenges.

Alright, but he must be contributing something important, something difficult to quantify, if Slot keeps him in the starting lineup. It's not about seeing Szoboslai with rose-tinted glasses so much as it's about trying to understand what Slot sees outside of the poor statline. Klopp had surprising ways of evaluating player roles. I imagine Slot is the same.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,536
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 03:52:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:37:59 pm
It's a chicken and egg situation. If you maintain possession then you don't run as much.

As they say: The ball doesn't get tired.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,852
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 04:03:44 am »
Playing with a 10 without having a player perfectly fitting the requirements for a 10 doesn't seem like a fantastic tactic. But I presume the Slot machine knows more about football than me.  ;D

It's funny how Szob was unplayable in the first few months of last season, but know he looks bang average or even below.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 