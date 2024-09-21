And then you remembered he's 23 - there will be some definite ups and downs. We just have to live with it. He brings an engine that none of our other midfielders have whether he's a midfielder or not is a different story.
Right, he is 23 and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, why should we just have to live with it? Would a city or Real Madrid just live with it?
Do we have to wait until he is 27 to see if can do it?
There are plenty of players at his age that have or did have better decision making.
I really do hope I am wrong but I dont think you can coach it, you either have game intelligence or you dont.
IF the manager wants legs in there then maybe he can do a job but I think if you want to win things we need more than that.