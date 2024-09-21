« previous next »
I don't know how anyone after watching this game thinks he is a midfielder
Confusion continues.
I think he just needs to do a bit less. As the more possession driven approach settles in, I think we'll see him grow more. Still think he's a massive talent, likely properly world class talent. It might only require a couple of adjustments and he may start purring like Gravenberch is now.
Just needs to find that balance between the all action stuff and keeping it simple

Sometimes he looks like he's run so much tiredness takes its hold and he cant maintain the simple tasks. Trying to pass feels so much harder when you're exhausted and you cant focus due to fatigue
There were 2 or 3 counterattacks in a short period of time where he took the ball on the run, under pressure, when it looked improbable and strode into space. Didn't always make the right decision at the end of it, but he got us up the pitch repeatedly.

I do sometimes get the feeling that his all-action style doesn't help with his final pass or decision making cos he's knackered at the end of every passage of play. But then on the flipside I think end to end games suit him and I'm not sure what he'd look like in a more patient possession style to be honest. Absolutely everywhere again today though.
Quote from: Haggis36 on September 21, 2024, 05:23:27 pm
There were 2 or 3 counterattacks in a short period of time where he took the ball on the run, under pressure, when it looked improbable and strode into space. Didn't always make the right decision at the end of it, but he got us up the pitch repeatedly.

I do sometimes get the feeling that his all-action style doesn't help with his final pass or decision making cos he's knackered at the end of every passage of play. But then on the flipside I think end to end games suit him and I'm not sure what he'd look like in a more patient possession style to be honest. Absolutely everywhere again today though.

Being everywhere without intelligence is no use otherwise we would have defended the middle better than we did today.
What a lovely little flock to send Grav away at one point. Hes cuter than he gets credit for. Needs to do better when driving at the defence though.
Quote from: Knight on September 21, 2024, 06:35:45 pm
What a lovely little flock to send Grav away at one point. Hes cuter than he gets credit for.
Wool
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2024, 06:40:44 pm
Wool

Really shepherded it out for the throw in.
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2024, 06:40:44 pm
Wool

And Grav ran, he ran so far away...
Unfortunately he returned to type again today.  Watching him closely its his decision making that really really lets him down, its so poor.

IF he can sort that out then he could be alright but I am not sure if you can coach game intelligence.
Quote from: sonofkenny on September 21, 2024, 06:45:23 pm
Unfortunately he returned to type again today.  Watching him closely its his decision making that really really lets him down, its so poor.

IF he can sort that out then he could be alright but I am not sure if you can coach game intelligence.

And then you remembered he's 23 - there will be some definite ups and downs. We just have to live with it. He brings an engine that none of our other midfielders have whether he's a midfielder or not is a different story.
Quote from: newterp on September 21, 2024, 06:59:48 pm
And then you remembered he's 23 - there will be some definite ups and downs. We just have to live with it. He brings an engine that none of our other midfielders have whether he's a midfielder or not is a different story.

Right, he is 23 and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, why should we just have to live with it?  Would a city or Real Madrid just live with it?

Do we have to wait until he is 27 to see if can do it?

There are plenty of players at his age that have or did have better decision making.

I really do hope I am wrong but I dont think you can coach it, you either have game intelligence or you dont.

IF the manager wants legs in there then maybe he can do a job but I think if you want to win things we need more than that.
Yeah confusion is the exact word to describe him at the moment.

He runs around a lot and that will no doubt please a lot of fans. Yet the more critical ones care about what he does on the ball, his decision making etc

If you watch Macca performance yesterday, notice how many times he hit an incredible pass first time on the half turn. Techniques on the ball can be improved. Vision and game intelligence like that can't be taught. Some midfielders have it and some just don't. The best 10s are the ones who are born with it.

Is it unfair that we're asking for that part of the game from a guy who always run his heart out every game for us? Probably. But such attributes are essential for his position
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:52:38 am
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you

Ditto. He does need to improve at certain things but then he's 23!

Does anyone have a gif of that inch perfect ball over the top to Salah from the Forrest game last week?
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 20, 2024, 07:00:39 pm
Im very convinced he's an excellent player. I just read today he's covered 118k in his 5 games next best being mac and mo at 100.

Those numbers have to be wrong. There's no way he is averaging more than a half marathon a game, like 23kms? Even over 6 games they are ridiculous. Under Klopp at the start of last season he managed 12k a game, and those were heralded as being off the charts. 23kms a game and he should be in the Olympics.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:52:38 am
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you

I'm with you, thought he was really good yesterday and has been for the entire season except the Forest game when the whole team was off.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on September 21, 2024, 05:02:27 pm
I don't know how anyone after watching this game thinks he is a midfielder

Think Jurgen and Arne think he is a midfielder.  I will go with their opinion over yours buddy.  I get he can be frustrating but i felt that at times with Diaz and look at him now.  There is a player in there who just needs that confident boost and more coaching on making the right decisions.
I think people need to realise Szobo isn't meant to be like Ødegaard or De Bruyne as our "10", he's a more elegant version of Henderson and has a similar role which is to create and give space to Trent who is much more like our play maker i.e. De Bruyne who has Walker who is an incredibly limited up and down fullback next to him.

Yes he can improve against low block teams but the whole team can.
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 08:09:43 am
Those numbers have to be wrong. There's no way he is averaging more than a half marathon a game, like 23kms? Even over 6 games they are ridiculous. Under Klopp at the start of last season he managed 12k a game, and those were heralded as being off the charts. 23kms a game and he should be in the Olympics.

His average this season is around 11.3km per game, highest in the team.
The more he plays the more he seems very similar to peak Henderson.. good not world beating passer, ludicrously good engine, incredible high presser but doesn't perform a huge amount of defensive actions (tackles/int), good creator without being aesthetically pleasing
I haven't watched a huge amount of our games this season but it feels like Szobo is operating as a link-up guy between the rest of the midfield and the front three, and that he's doing a good job.

People talk about his running as if he's an excited dog in the park, but it does look like he's operating well in the press when we don't have the ball and as a link when we do. I'm sure we'd have seen Elliott get some minutes if he was fit, I wonder if Jones will get any time at the 10 spot.
Can't wait for his next good performance so sonofkenny can come in here and claim credit for it again.
Think he did at least one really good Grav style turn and run in midfield yesterday. Will need to watch it back but looked ace at the time
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:52:38 am
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you
me too.
seems to be a view on here that every player in Red needs to be close to perfect at everything they do.  and the micro-criticism goes crazy.  there's no such thing as a perfect player - ppl need to try accepting that fact and enjoying what each guy brings to us.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:52:38 am
Jesus, i feel like im watching a different player than some of you
Likewise. I'm trying to figure out what I'm missing... I like what i see from him, but of course he can improve.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
The more he plays the more he seems very similar to peak Henderson.. good not world beating passer, ludicrously good engine, incredible high presser but doesn't perform a huge amount of defensive actions (tackles/int), good creator without being aesthetically pleasing

Yeah, no surprise Klopp went for him.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on September 21, 2024, 05:37:39 pm
Being everywhere without intelligence is no use otherwise we would have defended the middle better than we did today.

Agree with that. He does slow down however when he has the ball. Which is equally a sign of poor judgement as running around like that.

I'd prefer to see him on the right side where his speed and finishing is more important than his playmaking.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:00:42 am
Think Jurgen and Arne think he is a midfielder.  I will go with their opinion over yours buddy.  I get he can be frustrating but i felt that at times with Diaz and look at him now.  There is a player in there who just needs that confident boost and more coaching on making the right decisions.

Diaz is helped by having easier decisions with a 9 and a 10 in the middle and Wingback wide as passing options. He has options rather than just circling back into the middle and shooting, which he still does a lot.

Domenic in the 10 should be a faster conduit with options for passing abounding around him in Slot's system. But he is often slow to make decisions and can make poor decisions.

If we had signed the Spaniard for the 6, would it have been Alexis or Ryan in the 10 instead of Dom?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:44:37 pm
me too.
seems to be a view on here that every player in Red needs to be close to perfect at everything they do.  and the micro-criticism goes crazy.  there's no such thing as a perfect player - ppl need to try accepting that fact and enjoying what each guy brings to us.
Certain players become trendy and gets tons of praise, while some get stuck labelled as poor.
I saw plenty of simple errors from both Mac and Graven yesterday, both in passing and in defense, but they're getting praised.

He's a bit chaotic, but I see it as his role in this setup. He chases the ball and tries to trap the opponents in the press, while holding CMs protect space.
And the passing % will be and should be lower for an AM than for a DM.
the "narrative" on here for Dom from a bunch of ppl is starting to remind me of the comments about Gini.

until he left.

then it was "oh God if only we had Gini to do all the unglamorous midfield work and hard running!!"
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm
the "narrative" on here for Dom from a bunch of ppl is starting to remind me of the comments about Gini.

until he left.

then it was "oh God if only we had Gini to do all the unglamorous midfield work and hard running!!"
Thats making stuff up. Gini got praised plenty of times when he was here. He also didn't play the 10 or any advanced role. If Szobo is just for the donkey work might as well move him to the double pivot with Grav and free Macca up - which I'm actually in favor. But then questions would probably be asked if he can resist press and release the ball fast and intelligently.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:59:26 pm
Thats making stuff up. Gini got praised plenty of times when he was here. He also didn't play the 10 or any advanced role. If Szobo is just for the donkey work might as well move him to the double pivot with Grav and free Macca up - which I'm actually in favor. But then questions would probably be asked if he can resist press and release the ball fast and intelligently.
I'm not making anything up.

yes he was praised but he was also slated by many who said he didn't do enough to progress the ball, create chances etc etc.

and the position he did/didn't play is completely irrelevant to the point I'm making.
Because of how he started his time with us, I think expectations were set sky high.  We've had to adjust since then but I've had a rethink on this one.  He's a 7/10 consistently in most games and while we might have wanted more than that, he's a very good player.  I'm looking forward to seeing how he combines with Chiesa once he becomes a starter for us.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
The more he plays the more he seems very similar to peak Henderson.. good not world beating passer, ludicrously good engine, incredible high presser but doesn't perform a huge amount of defensive actions (tackles/int), good creator without being aesthetically pleasing

Henderson was allergic to receiving on the half turn or playing under pressure, but aside from that theres something to this.
Yep..


Quote from: the_red_pill on September 20, 2024, 08:55:55 am
He's prolly becoming the most versatile player in our current setup under Slot, because of his role.
The rest are becoming more focussed on some specific tasks.

It's his versatility and his engine which is/will become his greatest assets and are/may also be used to measure his performances, I guess.
Nothing other than Dom being Dom.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm
the "narrative" on here for Dom from a bunch of ppl is starting to remind me of the comments about Gini.

until he left.

then it was "oh God if only we had Gini to do all the unglamorous midfield work and hard running!!"

And Lucas.
