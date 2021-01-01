Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
76
77
78
79
80
[
81
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai (Read 285347 times)
SamLad
Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,371
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
«
Reply #3200 on:
Today
at 01:25:35 pm »
George Formby with zero ukelele skills.
Logged
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,968
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
«
Reply #3201 on:
Today
at 01:42:46 pm »
He reminds me of Muhammed Ali.
Logged
jepovic
Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,416
Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
«
Reply #3202 on:
Today
at 02:16:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on
Today
at 01:42:46 pm
He reminds me of Muhammed Ali.
True, with a touch of Barbara Streisand.
Without the goals, obviously
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
76
77
78
79
80
[
81
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2