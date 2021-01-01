« previous next »
Online Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 10:28:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:06:03 am
He reminds me of Kuyt but without the goals.

It takes some balls to post this the morning after he, *checks notes* scored a goal.
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:06:03 am
He reminds me of Kuyt but without the goals.

Besides the looks, what else do you see similar?
Online PaulF

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 10:56:01 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:43:40 am
I see glimpses of much better technique than Henderson had (the nutmegs, the almost Trent-like long passes), but Szobo is quite inconsistent and does a lot of silly things (as does Salah actually).

But the problem here is that we are mentally comparing him with peak Henderson, who was super experienced and calm headed. It would be more correct to compare Szobo with the newly arrived Hendersons, who wasnt all that great.

Fair shout.
Also Hendo had a more 'settled' and absolutely world class forward line to aim at.  And a more mobile Salah.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:06:03 am
He reminds me of Kuyt but without the goals.
Kuyt was an auxiliary forward / actual forward whereas Szobo isn't. Goals were one of Kuyt's main responsibilities. Also, I'm not seeing a direct likeness between the two other than work rate.
Offline Bennett

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 11:03:46 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:02:24 am
Kuyt was an auxiliary forward / actual forward whereas Szobo isn't. Goals were one of Kuyt's main responsibilities. Also, I'm not seeing a direct likeness between the two other than work rate.

There isn't any direct likeness. It's a nonsense comparison.
Offline blamski

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 11:17:52 am »
No one knew how to say Kuyt's name properly either
Online AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:28:56 am
It takes some balls to post this the morning after he, *checks notes* scored a goal.

One goal in how many?

He runs a lot, I'd do the same if I was a professional footballer.

Lets see how he does this season but the jury is out on him.
Online Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm »
Proper lucky that goal, Trent was laughing at him afterwards because it pinged off his groin but they all count and he was there in the position to score.
Online Agent99

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 12:15:21 pm »
He reminds me of Mamadou Sakho but without the lateness.
Online joezydudek

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 12:21:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:42:14 am
One goal in how many?

He runs a lot, I'd do the same if I was a professional footballer.

Lets see how he does this season but the jury is out on him.

Bit weird that the game after he scores a goal you comes on here and complain about him not scoring any goals.
Even weirder that you chose to do so with an utterly nonsense comparison with a player who left more than 10 years ago and was absolutely nothing like him in any way except they both had a lot of stamina.
