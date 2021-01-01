He reminds me of Kuyt but without the goals.
I see glimpses of much better technique than Henderson had (the nutmegs, the almost Trent-like long passes), but Szobo is quite inconsistent and does a lot of silly things (as does Salah actually).But the problem here is that we are mentally comparing him with peak Henderson, who was super experienced and calm headed. It would be more correct to compare Szobo with the newly arrived Hendersons, who wasnt all that great.
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Kuyt was an auxiliary forward / actual forward whereas Szobo isn't. Goals were one of Kuyt's main responsibilities. Also, I'm not seeing a direct likeness between the two other than work rate.
It takes some balls to post this the morning after he, *checks notes* scored a goal.
One goal in how many? He runs a lot, I'd do the same if I was a professional footballer.Lets see how he does this season but the jury is out on him.
