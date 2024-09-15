Jones and Elliot are perfectly suited and good enough - they just haven't been/ aren't fit



We're one short in midfield, don't think anyone disagrees with that including the club given they tried to buy one.. but its 1 short not 3 short



Elliott was fit for the first three games though. He played for a total of 7 minutes coming on for Salah against Brentford. He hasn't played a single minute for Slot as a midfield player. For me Elliott has a similar skillset to Carvalho, a player Slot saw as a wide player and not a 10. Until Chiesa arrived Elliott was seen as backup to Salah.As for Jones for me, he doesn't have the discipline to play as the deepest midfield player and isn't really suitable to replace Szobozslai as the highest of the midfield three. Jones is at his best for me when he has the freedom to drift out wide and create overloads. The 8/10 role in a Slot side is about getting on the ball in between the lines centrally which isn't really Jones's game. Someone like a Lallana would be perfect for the Szobozslai role. Someone comfortable playing as a CAM but also able to drop in and play deeper at times.I think Grav/ Macca/ Jones are fine as the box to box 6/8 in our system but we lack a true first pivot 6 and options other than Szobozslai for the 8/10 role.