He can run a lot? We should just get Mo Farah in then, he runs A LOT!

At this level we need players who are the complete package the amount of people on here saying yes but he runs a lot so that is fine is staggering.

He wouldnt get into a City or Arsenal midfield, I doubt he would even get on the bench at City.
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Yesterday at 06:58:46 am
Do people think its worth considering him swapping positions with MacAllister? I was very impressed and even surprised by the quality of MacAllister's forward passes when he played number 10 at the backend of last year. His slide rule passes, through balls, and vertical dinks over the top were perfectly timed and weighted.
I wouldnt mind trying him at holding mid, but I suspect that Mac would have similar problems to Szobo in the 10 role. It's just a very hard role, in the most crowded area of the pitch. One problem we have is that we are crowding the central area of the pitch, which makes it even harder to play 10.

Maybe Szobo plays a bit too risky for holding mid right now, although I'm convinced thats his future role. As a 10 he can and should play more risky.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:51:41 am
The KDB comparison makes no sense, Trent is our KDB.

For me he was tired and maybe not the best suited to be the 8/10 against teams who park the bus and with Elliot being out Slot needs to work out who that player is.. He could have played Endo/Gravenberch as the pivots and pushed Macca further forward for example.

Endo as a pivot against anybody gives me heartburn. Im not against MacAllister playing further forward but you lose heaps more than you gain by just having to play Endo unfortunately.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:13:27 pm
Endo as a pivot against anybody gives me heartburn. Im not against MacAllister playing further forward but you lose heaps more than you gain by just having to play Endo unfortunately.

Why? He's a very good player, he'd have been fine against the cloggers of Forest.

Last season he contributed loads, the main problem was being overplayed and just not at the level needed against the truely elite teams.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 10:53:36 am
He can run a lot? We should just get Mo Farah in then, he runs A LOT!

At this level we need players who are the complete package the amount of people on here saying yes but he runs a lot so that is fine is staggering.

He wouldnt get into a City or Arsenal midfield, I doubt he would even get on the bench at City.
Firstly, City have built a squad from an unprecedented level of club wealth and investment while circumventing financial regulations, so I would hope they had a strong bench. Secondly, midfielder James McAtee was on the bench for them on Saturday so your overly brutal assessment of Szobo is probably a tad OTT. Definitely is, actually.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:14:09 pm
Firstly, City have built a squad from an unprecedented level of club wealth and investment while circumventing financial regulations, so I would hope they had a strong bench. Secondly, midfielder James McAtee was on the bench for them on Saturday so your overly brutal assessment of Szobo is probably a tad OTT. Definitely is, actually.

Yeah I mean he'd also start for Arsenal and pretty much every other team in the league...
If whoever (can't remember who it was, Salah I think) finished that outside of the boot pass from Szo he'd be getting much better press
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Yesterday at 02:01:48 pm
If whoever (can't remember who it was, Salah I think) finished that outside of the boot pass from Szo he'd be getting much better press
That pass was stunning.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm
Why? He's a very good player, he'd have been fine against the cloggers of Forest.

Last season he contributed loads, the main problem was being overplayed and just not at the level needed against the truely elite teams.

Endo isn't a very good player. No matter how many times you repeat that wont make it true. He is also the antithesis of what Slot requires from a defensive midfield player. He can't receive the ball in tight situations, he has no recovery pace and above all he can't dictate the tempo of a game. There is a reason he never played at a higher level than the bottom half of the Bundesliga and struggled to get game time in the Belgian league.

Szobozslai is fine when he is well rested and utilised properly. The issue is not Slot playing Endo it is the fact that we have had to run Grav, Macca and Szobo into the ground because the other midfield players simply aren't good enough and aren't suited to a Slot midfield.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:55:11 pm
Endo isn't a very good player. No matter how many times you repeat that wont make it true. He is also the antithesis of what Slot requires from a defensive midfield player. He can't receive the ball in tight situations, he has no recovery pace and above all he can't dictate the tempo of a game. There is a reason he never played at a higher level than the bottom half of the Bundesliga and struggled to get game time in the Belgian league.

Szobozslai is fine when he is well rested and utilised properly. The issue is not Slot playing Endo it is the fact that we have had to run Grav, Macca and Szobo into the ground because the other midfield players simply aren't good enough and aren't suited to a Slot midfield.

Jones and Elliot are perfectly suited and good enough - they just haven't been/ aren't fit

We're one short in midfield, don't think anyone disagrees with that including the club given they tried to buy one.. but its 1 short not 3 short
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:01:57 pm
Jones and Elliot are perfectly suited and good enough - they just haven't been/ aren't fit

We're one short in midfield, don't think anyone disagrees with that including the club given they tried to buy one.. but its 1 short not 3 short

Elliott was fit for the first three games though. He played for a total of 7 minutes coming on for Salah against Brentford. He hasn't played a single minute for Slot as a midfield player. For me Elliott has a similar skillset to Carvalho, a player Slot saw as a wide player and not a 10. Until Chiesa arrived Elliott was seen as backup to Salah.

As for Jones for me, he doesn't have the discipline to play as the deepest midfield player and isn't really suitable to replace Szobozslai as the highest of the midfield three. Jones is at his best for me when he has the freedom to drift out wide and create overloads. The 8/10 role in a Slot side is about getting on the ball in between the lines centrally which isn't really Jones's game. Someone like a Lallana would be perfect for the Szobozslai role. Someone comfortable playing as a CAM but also able to drop in and play deeper at times.

I think Grav/ Macca/ Jones are fine as the box to box 6/8 in our system but we lack a true first pivot 6 and options other than Szobozslai for the 8/10 role.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:39:34 pm
Yeah I mean he'd also start for Arsenal and pretty much every other team in the league...

Ahead of who at Arsenal?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:01:57 pm
Jones and Elliot are perfectly suited and good enough - they just haven't been/ aren't fit

We're one short in midfield, don't think anyone disagrees with that including the club given they tried to buy one.. but its 1 short not 3 short

People were in the injury thread pre game saying we had enough numbers in midfield.
I think jones starts a lot more when he is fully fit.  He is more press resistant and also his game intelligence is much better.

Harvey similar. 

Lets see what happens!
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 05:35:46 pm
I think jones starts a lot more when he is fully fit.  He is more press resistant and also his game intelligence is much better.

Harvey similar. 

Lets see what happens!

Harvey maybe.

Jones has to battle with Mac I think.
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Yesterday at 02:01:48 pm
If whoever (can't remember who it was, Salah I think) finished that outside of the boot pass from Szo he'd be getting much better press
or if that deflected shot near the end had gone in the net instead of just past the post - he's be a hero today.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:55:11 pm
Endo isn't a very good player. No matter how many times you repeat that wont make it true. He is also the antithesis of what Slot requires from a defensive midfield player. He can't receive the ball in tight situations, he has no recovery pace and above all he can't dictate the tempo of a game. There is a reason he never played at a higher level than the bottom half of the Bundesliga and struggled to get game time in the Belgian league.

Szobozslai is fine when he is well rested and utilised properly. The issue is not Slot playing Endo it is the fact that we have had to run Grav, Macca and Szobo into the ground because the other midfield players simply aren't good enough and aren't suited to a Slot midfield.
Irc Before endo was signed his passing under pressure numbers where very good. I would be shocked if that didnt change. He also was brought to be squad depth for short term solution and seems to be 4th choice rn so seems about right for that.
Quote from: PEG2K on September 15, 2024, 08:57:25 pm
Given that he's considered more or less a disappointment last season + the only attribute that people are praising him for is his engine + don't even think I have seen anyone apart from you in this thread praising his passing + more and more people are complaining about his decision making and comparing his passing to Hendo, I think it's pretty safe to assume he's not a great passer.

But yeah I have arbitrary standards.

Also what are the underlying numbers that show he's a creative passer? I think if those numbers are that suggestive more people would have recognized by the eye test, but so far how come we're only having the contrary?

Edit: never mind I've done it for you. His passing metrics compared to other playmaker types in PL bar KDB:


Literally bottom in every category bar crosses.

But the most telling one isn't in that table. His througball per 90 is 0.13 lol. Only comparable to Pascal Gross (0.14) who plays DM, and miles off Maddison (0.59), Bruno (0.87), Palmer (0.93), Odegaard (1.14). Look at the gap between him and Odegaard. In other words he completes 1 throughball in almost 8 full games. That's your creative passer? You're saying our best attacking midfielder has worse passing metrics than his counterparts in Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, United, even Brighton and some of them play DM or score goals too? Maybe your standard for a creative passer is too low then.
the Xa, XAG, SCA and KP. They all over 90th Percentile and comparable abit not at the level of Prime age midfielders(Odegaard not prime age yet all other are). I know his progressive passing not that high as other but he still very good and he not being use a main build up either.
Using Throughball as something is like the coach asking Graham if a player can cut inside when they play up top and get a ton of shots(Like he creates chances at a very high rate and including during live pass it doesnt matter if it through ball or not). Also was his first season moving to PL there normally a drop off in numbers moving from Germany to PL. He already a .4 XG+XAG per 90 Midfielder at 22 and showed at .5 in Bundesliga would think he improves on that
Quote from: PEG2K on September 15, 2024, 08:57:25 pm
Literally bottom in every category bar crosses.
erm - what?  read the damn thing. :)

his pass completion is 3rd highest.   

can't see the other parts of the chart - but he is absolutely NOT "literally bottom" in every category.
