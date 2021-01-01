« previous next »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:38:47 am
Lets face it Id rather see Szobo try clever passes than watch Hendos loft back post cross to nowhere ;)

(From someone who backed Hendo for years)

I presume when you say clever you mean new and innovative ways to give the ball to the opposition?!?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 10:48:34 am »
He's a good player but was shocking yesterday. And he wasn't the only one. I
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 11:49:58 am »
There's a youtube video showing all his goals and assists for Leipzig. Think I actually counted and posted in this thread before. The majority of them are from dead balls, crosses or fast breaks. There are only a few that qualify as through balls or 'clever' passes.

Not that there is any problem with that. An assist is an assist whether it's just from a corner or a defence splitting pass. But it suggests to you the type of player he is and what to expect and what not.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:49:58 am
There's a youtube video showing all his goals and assists for Leipzig. Think I actually counted and posted in this thread before. The majority of them are from dead balls, crosses or fast breaks. There are only a few that qualify as through balls or 'clever' passes.

Not that there is any problem with that. An assist is an assist whether it's just from a corner or a defence splitting pass. But it suggests to you the type of player he is and what to expect and what not.

Think he was an excellent signing for the Klopp system, which is why I was so surprised he dropped off so badly. I actually dont think this slow style suits him, which is the same for several players.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 12:09:46 pm »
And todays player were going over board criticizing on rawk after a bad performance is 

(I mean its Nunez obv because its always Nunez regardless but in a strong 2nd place showing is)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 02:48:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:09:46 pm
And todays player were going over board criticizing on rawk after a bad performance is 

(I mean its Nunez obv because its always Nunez regardless but in a strong 2nd place showing is)

Most opinions of him since last season . He is not a midfielder and you will see posts like this every time he plays like he did yesterday.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 02:50:24 pm »
His only problem is he carries when he should pass the ball imo

Although he seems do it 7-8 times out of 10.

Just tell him to fucken release the ball to the forwards instead of carrying the ball and giving them the ball with no space.

IMO thats his only problem, he tries to do too much.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 04:39:30 pm »
He doesnt have great vision, compared to other number 10s he just doesnt see the right pass quick enough, how him and Odegaard interpret the position is night and day, Odegaard invariably always makes the right decision the right pass and doesnt rush anything.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:09:46 pm
And todays player were going over board criticizing on rawk after a bad performance is 

(I mean its Nunez obv because its always Nunez regardless but in a strong 2nd place showing is)

Its not though is it, he has been awful for months. Yesterday I didnt know he was as on the pitch for about 25 minutes in the first half and in general he was average, again.

Its not knee jerk it is based on a consistent pattern.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm
Its not though is it, he has been awful for months. Yesterday I didnt know he was as on the pitch for about 25 minutes in the first half and in general he was average, again.

Its not knee jerk it is based on a consistent pattern.

Cant work out if youre a fan of his or not. Please be more specific with your feedback.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 04:48:25 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:50:24 pm
His only problem is he carries when he should pass the ball imo

Although he seems do it 7-8 times out of 10.

Just tell him to fucken release the ball to the forwards instead of carrying the ball and giving them the ball with no space.

IMO thats his only problem, he tries to do too much.

Which lends to my point about a complete lack of game intelligence in top of poor decision making.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:30:59 am
Obviously not because this conversation already started from last season. He literally has had 1 assist (not some), which is a basic forward pass that came from transitional play, but you already got too excited and had to mockingly mention the 'creative passer' thing. This is just a reminder of your overreaction.

He can have 10+ assists at the end of the season (which he's totally capable of) but if they don't come from defence splitting passes you'll never prove your point.

I mean youre not going to prove me wrong by posting every time he has a bad game are you. In reality well see where were at come the end of the season, both with underlying numbers and actual assists.

By the way the stats apparently dont show it but hes got 2 assists really so far this season. And the one the assists dont show was a defensive splitting pass.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
Cant work out if youre a fan of his or not. Please be more specific with your feedback.

I have lost patience with him now ha ha!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm
Its not though is it, he has been awful for months. Yesterday I didnt know he was as on the pitch for about 25 minutes in the first half and in general he was average, again.

Its not knee jerk it is based on a consistent pattern.

So he was awful in the first 3 games? The way RAWK swings from one extreme to another is bizarre.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm »
The pass for Salah against United means he can do it, he just prefers to drive with the ball at his feet instead of passing the ball.

Whether or not he can change that will be a big reason on if he'll kick on to be world class.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 04:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm
So he was awful in the first 3 games? The way RAWK swings from one extreme to another is bizarre.

Pretty much yes, I have not seen  anything in his game to suggest he will be a success here.

Even at United he some horrific decisions, like the one when he is five yards out and makes a complete mess of it.

I hope I am completely wrong on him and he shines but this is not knee jerk this is based on at least 9 months.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm
I mean youre not going to prove me wrong by posting every time he has a bad game are you. In reality well see where were at come the end of the season, both with underlying numbers and actual assists.

By the way the stats apparently dont show it but hes got 2 assists really so far this season. And the one the assists dont show was a defensive splitting pass.
It was a basic one-two. And the defender almost intercepted it.

But that's not the point. It's not like he, as an attacking midfielder, has never made a throughball in his career lol. I've never said so. The point is how regular he does it compared to other great 10s. You can clearly see with your eyes he's not that type (the type with great vision). Many in this thread already acknowledged that. I asked you before to show a highlight video of him doing that. You can't, because there's none. In our squad alone Salah Trent Elliott and Mac all have better vision than him and none of them are even the creative 10 type.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3057 on: Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm
It was a basic one-two. And the defender almost intercepted it.

But that's not the point. It's not like he, as an attacking midfielder, has never made a throughball in his career lol. I've never said so. The point is how regular he does it compared to other great 10s. You can clearly see with your eyes he's not that type (the type with great vision). Many in this thread already acknowledged that. I asked you before to show a highlight video of him doing that. You can't, because there's none. In our squad alone Salah Trent Elliott and Mac all have better vision than him and none of them are even the creative 10 type.

You have an arbitrary definition of creative passer which relies on your particular eye test and ignores the underlying numbers and any creative pass which doesnt fit your definition. Im not claiming hes as good as other great 10s mind. Clearly the likes of De Bruyne is a better player than Szoboslai. But if we compare every one of our players to the absolute best to play the position of the last decade plus were going to be looking unfavourably at all our players bar 4. And importantly, just because he isnt as good as De Bruyne doesnt mean he isnt a creative passer.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
You have an arbitrary definition of creative passer which relies on your particular eye test and ignores the underlying numbers and any creative pass which doesnt fit your definition. Im not claiming hes as good as other great 10s mind. Clearly the likes of De Bruyne is a better player than Szoboslai. But if we compare every one of our players to the absolute best to play the position of the last decade plus were going to be looking unfavourably at all our players bar 4. And importantly, just because he isnt as good as De Bruyne doesnt mean he isnt a creative passer.
Given that he's considered more or less a disappointment last season + the only attribute that people are praising him for is his engine + don't even think I have seen anyone apart from you in this thread praising his passing + more and more people are complaining about his decision making and comparing his passing to Hendo, I think it's pretty safe to assume he's not a great passer.

But yeah I have arbitrary standards.

Also what are the underlying numbers that show he's a creative passer? I think if those numbers are that suggestive more people would have recognized by the eye test, but so far how come we're only having the contrary?

Edit: never mind I've done it for you. His passing metrics compared to other playmaker types in PL bar KDB:


Literally bottom in every category bar crosses.

But the most telling one isn't in that table. His througball per 90 is 0.13 lol. Only comparable to Pascal Gross (0.14) who plays DM, and miles off Maddison (0.59), Bruno (0.87), Palmer (0.93), Odegaard (1.14). Look at the gap between him and Odegaard. In other words he completes 1 throughball in almost 8 full games. That's your creative passer? You're saying our best attacking midfielder has worse passing metrics than his counterparts in Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, United, even Brighton and some of them play DM or score goals too? Maybe your standard for a creative passer is too low then.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
I feel like people wanted him to be our version of De Bruyne, and because he doesn't have that skillset (at least to that degree), people are disappointed. He was poor against Forest, and poor in the 1st half against Ipswich, but to suggest that he hasn't been very good for 225 minutes so far this season is disingenuous.

He is creating goals, just not in the way people want. He got an assist against Ipswich, and an assist against United. He was also at the heart of the 2nd goal against Brentford by dispossessing Carvalho and feeding it to Diaz. So that's 3 out of 7 goals he's been key to.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on September 14, 2024, 10:34:28 pm
I have been complaining about him for pretty much 9 months to those I go to the game with, he is nowhere near good enough and certainly not good to wear the number 8.

Presumably you weren't complaining when he was one of our best players during the first few games of this season though?

It's also remarkable we managed to stay in a title fight until April last season while carrying players who are so obviously nowhere near good enough.

It's fine to question Szoboszlai's consistency or his exact fit in a Slot side longer term (and to be fair, most other criticisms on this thread are more nuanced), but can we try and avoid that old fanbase cliche where we write off half the squad after a single loss?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
Whats his best position? Does our system allow for it? Is he deployed differently to how he was at his previous club or the national side? Genuine questions, no agenda, I like the lad but he had a poor game yesterday.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3062 on: Yesterday at 10:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm
Whats his best position? Does our system allow for it? Is he deployed differently to how he was at his previous club or the national side? Genuine questions, no agenda, I like the lad but he had a poor game yesterday.

Sometimes its not about positions or roles. Sometimes a player is just shit on any given day. If you cant make passes thats nothing to do with where youre playing. Its just a quality issue.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:38:47 am
Lets face it Id rather see Szobo try clever passes than watch Hendos loft back post cross to nowhere ;)

(From someone who backed Hendo for years)

Sorry but Henderson is a better passer of the ball. It's the worst part of Szoboszlai's game.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 06:36:20 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm
I feel like people wanted him to be our version of De Bruyne, and because he doesn't have that skillset (at least to that degree), people are disappointed. He was poor against Forest, and poor in the 1st half against Ipswich, but to suggest that he hasn't been very good for 225 minutes so far this season is disingenuous.

He is creating goals, just not in the way people want. He got an assist against Ipswich, and an assist against United. He was also at the heart of the 2nd goal against Brentford by dispossessing Carvalho and feeding it to Diaz. So that's 3 out of 7 goals he's been key to.

He's been good and effective in the other games this season. It would be disingenuous to say otherwise.

I think the issue some people (myself included) have, is that - after a brilliant start - he dropped off more and more as the season went on last season. When he puts in a performance as awful as the one the other day, the memory of his drop off and some of his worse days last season comee back.

While I'm disappointed with the drop in his creativity, and sometimes in his decision-making, I still think he's a useful player for us. Just maybe not the player he threatened to be. Hope he proves me wrong and becomes that player.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 06:41:41 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:36:20 am
He's been good and effective in the other games this season. It would be disingenuous to say otherwise.

I think the issue some people (myself included) have, is that - after a brilliant start - he dropped off more and more as the season went on last season. When he puts in a performance as awful as the one the other day, the memory of his drop off and some of his worse days last season comee back.

While I'm disappointed with the drop in his creativity, and sometimes in his decision-making, I still think he's a useful player for us. Just maybe not the player he threatened to be. Hope he proves me wrong and becomes that player.

He is still a very useful player. If we are playing a good team, you want him in the side because he is very effective in terms of pressing and disrupting the opposition.

Of course the slightly disappointing thing is that he was a £60m signing. We dont make signings like him and Nunez very often so its not surprising that people are a bit down if we don’t get a player who meets certain expectations.
