You have an arbitrary definition of creative passer which relies on your particular eye test and ignores the underlying numbers and any creative pass which doesnt fit your definition. Im not claiming hes as good as other great 10s mind. Clearly the likes of De Bruyne is a better player than Szoboslai. But if we compare every one of our players to the absolute best to play the position of the last decade plus were going to be looking unfavourably at all our players bar 4. And importantly, just because he isnt as good as De Bruyne doesnt mean he isnt a creative passer.



Given that he's considered more or less a disappointment last season + the only attribute that people are praising him for is his engine + don't even think I have seen anyone apart from you in this thread praising his passing + more and more people are complaining about his decision making and comparing his passing to Hendo, I think it's pretty safe to assume he's not a great passer.But yeah I have arbitrary standards.Also what are the underlying numbers that show he's a creative passer? I think if those numbers are that suggestive more people would have recognized by the eye test, but so far how come we're only having the contrary?Edit: never mind I've done it for you. His passing metrics compared to other playmaker types in PL bar KDB:Literally bottom in every category bar crosses.But the most telling one isn't in that table. His througball per 90 is 0.13 lol. Only comparable to Pascal Gross (0.14) who plays DM, and miles off Maddison (0.59), Bruno (0.87), Palmer (0.93), Odegaard (1.14). Look at the gap between him and Odegaard. In other words he completes 1 throughball in almost 8 full games. That's your creative passer? You're saying our best attacking midfielder has worse passing metrics than his counterparts in Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, United, even Brighton and some of them play DM or score goals too? Maybe your standard for a creative passer is too low then.