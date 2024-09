There's a youtube video showing all his goals and assists for Leipzig. Think I actually counted and posted in this thread before. The majority of them are from dead balls, crosses or fast breaks. There are only a few that qualify as through balls or 'clever' passes.



Not that there is any problem with that. An assist is an assist whether it's just from a corner or a defence splitting pass. But it suggests to you the type of player he is and what to expect and what not.