Having a MF who data is a career .16 XG+XAG over the player ,47 Xg+Xag for the 10 spot is one the worst takes I have ever seen in my life.

Henderson was an elite runner who was fine as a ball progression player, was bad under pressure and not a half space player. Szoboszlai showed he has Elite #10 MF creative. He just bad game but so did others too



Think this is complete nonsense.Henderson was a far better passer at his peak than Szoboszlai. More rubbish that he was only an "elite runner". When has Szoboszlai ever played a ball like Henderson's for Salah vs United in the 5-0 in 2021, or for Ox vs Bournemouth 2019, or for Sterling on opening day 2014 (with his left foot)? Those are just three that spring to mind off the top of my head, but look them up and name a time that Dom has done anything similar. If I was bothered thinking about it and researching more, there are loads more examples of Henderson playing a great killer ball.You say he was bad under pressure? - look at him more than holding his own in one of the most pressurised midfields you'll ever see in football vs City in 2019, a game of the highest, highest quality.I think Szoboszlai is an asset, but if anyone is merely "an elite runner", it's him. He's not a patch on what Hendo was for us in his good years. Not at the moment anyway. Where on earth you're getting the idea that he has "elite number 10 creative" ability from i have no idea. Name some examples, rather than just chucking out weird opinions as fact.