« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 276145 times)

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
Having a MF who data is a career .16 XG+XAG over the player ,47 Xg+Xag for the 10 spot is one the worst takes I have ever seen in my life.
Henderson was an elite runner who was fine as a ball progression player, was bad under pressure and not a half space player. Szoboszlai showed he has Elite #10 MF creative. He just bad game but so did others too

Wow! That is not what I meant. I meant I would rather have Henderson in my midfield, I didnt say what position at all.

I think you have just taken my throne for worst take if you think he is anywhere near elite. He has not shown any sustained evidence of that here at Liverpool and it is not just one bad game is it, he is consistently poor; thats if you even notice he is on the pitch!!
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:15:51 pm
The reality is literally the opposite: he is quite good in tight spaces. He's no Firmino or Coutinho, but he's good. I don't think he is elite number 10 good, but elite box-to-box good, yes. He can also play a fairly wide range of passes with both feet in crowded games. Even on a terrible day at the office today, he produced at least one very nice pass.

Anyways, I've already said that I'll have to agree to disagree with those people on the thread who only have bad things to say of him.

That is fine one good pass isnt the standard for me I expect us to challenge for titles not fuck about thinking 4th is good enough it isnt.

Finishing 2nd as daft as it sounds could win us the title this season if those c*=ts get what they deserve to.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
Wow! That is not what I meant. I meant I would rather have Henderson in my midfield, I didnt say what position at all.

I think you have just taken my throne for worst take if you think he is anywhere near elite. He has not shown any sustained evidence of that here at Liverpool and it is not just one bad game is it, he is consistently poor; thats if you even notice he is on the pitch!!

Id take Hendo at 22-24 over this guy as well its a no brainer.

Dom is massively overrated by some and Im not sure why but I think cos of his height and running stats he will be in for the majority of games.
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 pm »
There was one point in the first half, we were breaking and he had four choices, he picked the worst of the four. Any of the other three probably results in a goal or at least a keeper being worked. This is one example, there are numerous. If you want to win things we need better.
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
Id take Hendo at 22-24 over this guy as well its a no brainer.

Dom is massively overrated by some and Im not sure why but I think cos of his height and running stats he will be in for the majority of games.

Im not sure. Slot clearly wants intelligent players, he is not that. Lets see what happens when jones is fully fit.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm »
i think he is decent, good engine, covers a lot of ground so athleticism is probably his strongest point. At all other aspects of his game he is currently no better than 7 out of 10. I think we may have overpaid a little, or he may be just going through a slump due to fatigue and playing a lot of games. However, I have been holding that excuse quite close for some time now. Ultimately he may be an excellent squad player for us but should not be an automatic first choice as he is not playing well enough.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Im not sure. Slot clearly wants intelligent players, he is not that. Lets see what happens when jones is fully fit.

Yes he does require that but if you dont spend the big bucks you dont get those players we have seen how we operate.

Klopp knew that and mastered it with pure runners.

Im not digging out Slot as he has been handed a hospital pass by our recruitment team its been disgusting and we are now seeing that top 4 we should get but its not a shoe in at all.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
Wow! That is not what I meant. I meant I would rather have Henderson in my midfield, I didnt say what position at all.

I think you have just taken my throne for worst take if you think he is anywhere near elite. He has not shown any sustained evidence of that here at Liverpool and it is not just one bad game is it, he is consistently poor; thats if you even notice he is on the pitch!!
He 90+ percentile for Shot creating actions, XG+XAG, XAG, Progressive carries, Progressive passes received, shots. over 70 for NPXG, was also 83th percentile for progressive passes all in the PL last year. He is an Elite Quality #10. Is he the best 10 type in the League rn no.
Elliott up there for same stuff. Have two Elite #10 quality in the squad.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
He 90+ percentile for Shot creating actions, XG+XAG, XAG, Progressive carries, Progressive passes received, shots. over 70 for NPXG, was also 83th percentile for progressive passes all in the PL last year. He is an Elite Quality #10. Is he the best 10 type in the League rn no.
Elliott up there for same stuff. Have two Elite #10 quality in the squad.

Even a blind man can see he is not even close to the needed qauilties to be a 10 like KDB, Odegaard or David Silva.
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,398
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
Even a blind man can see he is not even close to the needed qauilties to be a 10 like KDB, Odegaard or David Silva.

He isn't playing as a 10 though.

He is playing as the most advanced 8. How many 60-yard runs did De Bruyne, Odegaard or Silva make to snuff out a counter attack?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 12:05:12 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
Even a blind man can see he is not even close to the needed qauilties to be a 10 like KDB, Odegaard or David Silva.
His 2nd Comparison on FBref is Odegaard. He clearly has the skills for it. He was just bad today.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 01:09:33 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:05:12 am
His 2nd Comparison on FBref is Odegaard. He clearly has the skills for it. He was just bad today.

How many assists does Dom have this season and last season??
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Online Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:05:12 am
His 2nd Comparison on FBref is Odegaard. He clearly has the skills for it. He was just bad today.

Sometimes you just have to step away from the stats and use your eyes. Nothing in his time here has suggested he has any of the required skillset to do what Odegaard does. Him being handsome and graceful has fooled people into thinking hes a skilled, technical marvel.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 01:28:26 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:01:10 am
He isn't playing as a 10 though.

He is playing as the most advanced 8. How many 60-yard runs did De Bruyne, Odegaard or Silva make to snuff out a counter attack?

10 or 8 doesn't matter he is closest player to our attacking three and the one who makes runs into the box. for a position like this you need a player who will get 10 assists or more and score a few too.
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 01:42:13 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 01:26:32 am
Sometimes you just have to step away from the stats and use your eyes. Nothing in his time here has suggested he has any of the required skillset to do what Odegaard does. Him being handsome and graceful has fooled people into thinking hes a skilled, technical marvel.
I'm not sure about online, but I haven't met a single person in life who has claimed that he is a 'technical marvel'. He is pretty skilful though. So was Luis Garcia, who performed erratically, also. His issue isn't skill, it's execution/consistency/character.

I'm not saying he is amazing or can't be upgraded, but people are going over-the-top in dismissing him as if he were Christian Poulsen, Charlie Adam or Joe Allen or something.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 02:00:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:43:46 pm
What a fucking car crash of a last few pages.
Aye. Pretty fucking disgraceful, to be honest.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 03:15:14 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
He 90+ percentile for Shot creating actions, XG+XAG, XAG, Progressive carries, Progressive passes received, shots. over 70 for NPXG, was also 83th percentile for progressive passes all in the PL last year. He is an Elite Quality #10. Is he the best 10 type in the League rn no.
Elliott up there for same stuff. Have two Elite #10 quality in the squad.

Best 10 in the league?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 03:30:09 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:09:33 am
How many assists does Dom have this season and last season??
Assists is terrible way to judge creativity. They can be super violate.
He had 2 in the league last season with XAG of 5.8(.25 XAG per 90). He has 1 with Xag of .1
He was creating last season players didnt finish what he created.
Odegaard had 10 assists on 9.8 XAG with .28 XAG per 90. He played more minutes too

Quote from: Alvador on Today at 01:26:32 am
Sometimes you just have to step away from the stats and use your eyes. Nothing in his time here has suggested he has any of the required skillset to do what Odegaard does. Him being handsome and graceful has fooled people into thinking hes a skilled, technical marvel.
It very clear watching he creates chances, progress the ball in the box overall

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:15:14 am
Best 10 in the league?
I clearly said he not
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 04:28:37 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:30:09 am
Assists is terrible way to judge creativity. They can be super violate.
He had 2 in the league last season with XAG of 5.8(.25 XAG per 90). He has 1 with Xag of .1
He was creating last season players didnt finish what he created.
Odegaard had 10 assists on 9.8 XAG with .28 XAG per 90. He played more minutes too
It very clear watching he creates chances, progress the ball in the box overall
I clearly said he not

Not it's not. I am sorry but what you are saying doesn't make any sense. Football is a simple game if a player at this position had many assists it means he got an eye for a killer pass.
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,461
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 04:33:17 am »
What is so frustrating is that he played so well upon his arrival last year, but seems a different player since.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 04:38:27 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
Having a MF who data is a career .16 XG+XAG over the player ,47 Xg+Xag for the 10 spot is one the worst takes I have ever seen in my life.
Henderson was an elite runner who was fine as a ball progression player, was bad under pressure and not a half space player. Szoboszlai showed he has Elite #10 MF creative. He just bad game but so did others too

Think this is complete nonsense.

Henderson was a far better passer at his peak than Szoboszlai. More rubbish that he was only an "elite runner". When has Szoboszlai ever played a ball like Henderson's for Salah vs United in the 5-0 in 2021, or for Ox vs Bournemouth 2019, or for Sterling on opening day 2014 (with his left foot)? Those are just three that spring to mind off the top of my head, but look them up and name a time that Dom has done anything similar. If I was bothered thinking about it and researching more, there are loads more examples of Henderson playing a great killer ball.

You say he was bad under pressure? - look at him more than holding his own in one of the most pressurised midfields you'll ever see in football vs City in 2019, a game of the highest, highest quality.

I think Szoboszlai is an asset, but if anyone is merely "an elite runner", it's him. He's not a patch on what Hendo was for us in his good years. Not at the moment anyway. Where on earth you're getting the idea that he has "elite number 10 creative" ability from i have no idea. Name some examples, rather than just chucking out weird opinions as fact.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:55 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 04:54:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:30:09 am
Assists is terrible way to judge creativity. They can be super violate.
He had 2 in the league last season with XAG of 5.8(.25 XAG per 90). He has 1 with Xag of .1
He was creating last season players didnt finish what he created.
Odegaard had 10 assists on 9.8 XAG with .28 XAG per 90. He played more minutes too
It very clear watching he creates chances, progress the ball in the box overall
I clearly said he not

Great to have you back Halcyon Lissome - I mean, I assume you're the the same fella who used similar context-free stats to tell us that the sad rump of Gerrard on his last legs was performing at an absolutely elite, best-in-league level in 2014-15?

Cherry-picking some underlying stats to make a point, while not using evidence of your eyes or citing actual examples from games is absolutely bogus to me. Stats can tell us things and show patterns, of course. But anyone with eyes will see something different with Szoboszlai over the past 9-10 months. His decision making is far too often poor, he very rarely sees a killer pass or through ball, and he almost never scores.

And it's even worse when the posters who present a stats-only argument then give it the "well I'm presenting facts and stats", as though that ends the debate.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 05:10:09 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:28:37 am
Not it's not. I am sorry but what you are saying doesn't make any sense. Football is a simple game if a player at this position had many assists it means he got an eye for a killer pass.
It relys on ur teammates finishing that why.
Everything Xa, XAG, KP, Shot creating actions suggest he a creative player. Watching him you see him create chances for others.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 05:17:26 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:38:27 am
Think this is complete nonsense.

Henderson was a far better passer at his peak than Szoboszlai. More rubbish that he was only an "elite runner". When has Szoboszlai ever played a ball like Henderson's for Salah vs United in the 5-0 in 2021, or for Ox vs Bournemouth 2019, or for Sterling on opening day 2014 (with his left foot)? Those are just three that spring to mind off the top of my head, but look them up and name a time that Dom has done anything similar. If I was bothered thinking about it and researching more, there are loads more examples of Henderson playing a great killer ball.

You say he was bad under pressure? - look at him more than holding his own in one of the most pressurised midfields you'll ever see in football vs City in 2019, a game of the highest, highest quality.

I think Szoboszlai is an asset, but if anyone is merely "an elite runner", it's him. He's not a patch on what Hendo was for us in his good years. Not at the moment anyway. Where on earth you're getting the idea that he has "elite number 10 creative" ability from i have no idea. Name some examples, rather than just chucking out weird opinions as fact.

Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:54:30 am
Great to have you back Halcyon Lissome - I mean, I assume you're the the same fella who used similar context-free stats to tell us that the sad rump of Gerrard on his last legs was performing at an absolutely elite, best-in-league level in 2014-15?

Cherry-picking some underlying stats to make a point, while not using evidence of your eyes or citing actual examples from games is absolutely bogus to me. Stats can tell us things and show patterns, of course. But anyone with eyes will see something different with Szoboszlai over the past 9-10 months. His decision making is far too often poor, he very rarely sees a killer pass or through ball, and he almost never scores.

And it's even worse when the posters who present a stats-only argument then give it the "well I'm presenting facts and stats", as though that ends the debate.
Who is Halcyon Lissmoe? I have no idea
Szoboszlai was the top MF in the team with creative number over 90th percentile that elite. Szoboszlai by Xa,KP,SCA, XAG all are very good and one of the top on Liverpool.

Henderson could make those but he never did so consistently he was not a creative player at all. He very much struggled when pressured, there reason the CL final vs Madrid where Salah got hurt Madrid just never let him turn. He was good under no pressure. Henderson/Milner MF always had issues with both because they both Vacated the MF and didnt stay in the shape because receiving under pressure is an issue for them.
Yes has a sloppy moments Szoboszlai but a lot of him trying stuff too.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 