i think he is decent, good engine, covers a lot of ground so athleticism is probably his strongest point. At all other aspects of his game he is currently no better than 7 out of 10. I think we may have overpaid a little, or he may be just going through a slump due to fatigue and playing a lot of games. However, I have been holding that excuse quite close for some time now. Ultimately he may be an excellent squad player for us but should not be an automatic first choice as he is not playing well enough.