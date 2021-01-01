« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
Having a MF who data is a career .16 XG+XAG over the player ,47 Xg+Xag for the 10 spot is one the worst takes I have ever seen in my life.
Henderson was an elite runner who was fine as a ball progression player, was bad under pressure and not a half space player. Szoboszlai showed he has Elite #10 MF creative. He just bad game but so did others too

Wow! That is not what I meant. I meant I would rather have Henderson in my midfield, I didnt say what position at all.

I think you have just taken my throne for worst take if you think he is anywhere near elite. He has not shown any sustained evidence of that here at Liverpool and it is not just one bad game is it, he is consistently poor; thats if you even notice he is on the pitch!!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:15:51 pm
The reality is literally the opposite: he is quite good in tight spaces. He's no Firmino or Coutinho, but he's good. I don't think he is elite number 10 good, but elite box-to-box good, yes. He can also play a fairly wide range of passes with both feet in crowded games. Even on a terrible day at the office today, he produced at least one very nice pass.

Anyways, I've already said that I'll have to agree to disagree with those people on the thread who only have bad things to say of him.

That is fine one good pass isnt the standard for me I expect us to challenge for titles not fuck about thinking 4th is good enough it isnt.

Finishing 2nd as daft as it sounds could win us the title this season if those c*=ts get what they deserve to.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
Wow! That is not what I meant. I meant I would rather have Henderson in my midfield, I didnt say what position at all.

I think you have just taken my throne for worst take if you think he is anywhere near elite. He has not shown any sustained evidence of that here at Liverpool and it is not just one bad game is it, he is consistently poor; thats if you even notice he is on the pitch!!

Id take Hendo at 22-24 over this guy as well its a no brainer.

Dom is massively overrated by some and Im not sure why but I think cos of his height and running stats he will be in for the majority of games.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 pm
There was one point in the first half, we were breaking and he had four choices, he picked the worst of the four. Any of the other three probably results in a goal or at least a keeper being worked. This is one example, there are numerous. If you want to win things we need better.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
Id take Hendo at 22-24 over this guy as well its a no brainer.

Dom is massively overrated by some and Im not sure why but I think cos of his height and running stats he will be in for the majority of games.

Im not sure. Slot clearly wants intelligent players, he is not that. Lets see what happens when jones is fully fit.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm
i think he is decent, good engine, covers a lot of ground so athleticism is probably his strongest point. At all other aspects of his game he is currently no better than 7 out of 10. I think we may have overpaid a little, or he may be just going through a slump due to fatigue and playing a lot of games. However, I have been holding that excuse quite close for some time now. Ultimately he may be an excellent squad player for us but should not be an automatic first choice as he is not playing well enough.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Im not sure. Slot clearly wants intelligent players, he is not that. Lets see what happens when jones is fully fit.

Yes he does require that but if you dont spend the big bucks you dont get those players we have seen how we operate.

Klopp knew that and mastered it with pure runners.

Im not digging out Slot as he has been handed a hospital pass by our recruitment team its been disgusting and we are now seeing that top 4 we should get but its not a shoe in at all.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
Wow! That is not what I meant. I meant I would rather have Henderson in my midfield, I didnt say what position at all.

I think you have just taken my throne for worst take if you think he is anywhere near elite. He has not shown any sustained evidence of that here at Liverpool and it is not just one bad game is it, he is consistently poor; thats if you even notice he is on the pitch!!
He 90+ percentile for Shot creating actions, XG+XAG, XAG, Progressive carries, Progressive passes received, shots. over 70 for NPXG, was also 83th percentile for progressive passes all in the PL last year. He is an Elite Quality #10. Is he the best 10 type in the League rn no.
Elliott up there for same stuff. Have two Elite #10 quality in the squad.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
He 90+ percentile for Shot creating actions, XG+XAG, XAG, Progressive carries, Progressive passes received, shots. over 70 for NPXG, was also 83th percentile for progressive passes all in the PL last year. He is an Elite Quality #10. Is he the best 10 type in the League rn no.
Elliott up there for same stuff. Have two Elite #10 quality in the squad.

Even a blind man can see he is not even close to the needed qauilties to be a 10 like KDB, Odegaard or David Silva.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3009 on: Today at 12:01:10 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
Even a blind man can see he is not even close to the needed qauilties to be a 10 like KDB, Odegaard or David Silva.

He isn't playing as a 10 though.

He is playing as the most advanced 8. How many 60-yard runs did De Bruyne, Odegaard or Silva make to snuff out a counter attack?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3010 on: Today at 12:05:12 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
Even a blind man can see he is not even close to the needed qauilties to be a 10 like KDB, Odegaard or David Silva.
His 2nd Comparison on FBref is Odegaard. He clearly has the skills for it. He was just bad today.
