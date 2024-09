Thought he was excellent yesterday.



His work rate in front of the double pivot is really impressive and key. Weíll need to manage his minutes but hopefully we see more and more from him in this role as he gets adjusted to it.



Yes, I think yesterday was one of his best performances since the start of last season. His workrate is incredible and he has a lot of technical ability to go with it. He should have scored but he won't be the last player for us to not score from a very good position this season!I thought he fell away a bit last season and struggled to impact games. It's hard to know if that was fatigue catching up with him or a natural outcome of him becoming more assimilated into our workhorse midfield.