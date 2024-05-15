Same position as Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Konate, Nunez, Gakpo and others. Literally same position on the pitch as some as well.



Szoboszlai, similar to those above, has shown enough promise and is at an age where its easy to see how he could improve and be a real asset in future years.



Equally hes shown enough areas for improvement that cast doubt on whether hell reach his full potential.





Its not unusual for a younger player to be in this position at a top club. The challenge we have is that Szoboszlai is one of a number of players in the same situation in the squad. Theres also about 4 players who play in the same position who have the same question marks about turning potential into a consistently high performer.





Its an interesting one for the new manager to handle. Can you carry 4 or 5 players in the same position who are at similar stages of their career arc and require consistent selection to progress?