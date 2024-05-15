« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,170
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2720 on: May 15, 2024, 06:56:15 am
Quote from: latortuga on April 30, 2024, 10:32:46 am
Everyone keeps on peddling the same claim without showing any evidence for this giant terrible thing we've asked him to do for us.

Here's some data...

By the end of the 1st half of this season he wasn't even in the top 10 players for distance run across the Premier League.

His total distance run was 199.6 km

James Ward-Prowse had run 224 km for West Ham in first and the 10th most was Conor Gallagher of Chelsea at 206.3.

Even rat face at Man Utd had run more than Szobi at 213.7 km.

What exactly is he doing that is so abnormal for a football player, let alone a young fit athlete and that is somehow having a sudden and severe impact on his form? 

If it were such a serious detriment to his body it would have been picked up by the sports science team in his blood work that would have shown a slow rate of recovery.  Which in any event would have meant we'd adjust the amount of time he'd be playing or how frequently we played him.

Recall also that before he signed for us, he suffered a similarly abrupt loss of form that saw him lose his place in the RB Leipzig team for a period of time.  Was that also because they asked him to run too much?

Perhaps the answer is as simple as he's a young player that still has a lot of inconsistency in his game?

I think players coming from Germany always seem to struggle with the relentlessness of the Premier League and the English football calendar over a full season.

Is it more also that the role we ask him to do takes away from his natural game? He's was more focused on tracking back and running backwards than make things happen in the final third which he did early season. Is he more suited to play on the right in Slot's system?
Last Edit: May 15, 2024, 06:57:55 am by Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,736
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2721 on: May 15, 2024, 07:12:59 am
Dom's problem is we're playing him too far away from the opposition penalty area. For his previous club and for his country he  is much more involved with the build up of attacks. At his previous club he was a forward.
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,546
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2722 on: May 15, 2024, 08:42:14 am
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on May 15, 2024, 06:03:22 am
Still counts as running.

Only about 15% of the time mate
LFCEmpire

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,647
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2723 on: May 15, 2024, 10:59:23 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on May 15, 2024, 08:42:14 am
Only about 15% of the time mate

60% of the time, it works every time.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,903
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2724 on: May 15, 2024, 11:52:10 am
Same position as Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Konate, Nunez, Gakpo and others. Literally same position on the pitch as some as well.

Szoboszlai, similar to those above, has shown enough promise and is at an age where its easy to see how he could improve and be a real asset in future years.

Equally hes shown enough areas for improvement that cast doubt on whether hell reach his full potential.


Its not unusual for a younger player to be in this position at a top club. The challenge we have is that Szoboszlai is one of a number of players in the same situation in the squad. Theres also about 4 players who play in the same position who have the same question marks about turning potential into a consistently high performer.


Its an interesting one for the new manager to handle. Can you carry 4 or 5 players in the same position who are at similar stages of their career arc and require consistent selection to progress?
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,363
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2725 on: May 15, 2024, 12:17:41 pm
Looked world class potential when he started  just need Slot to figure out how to get back to that .
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2726 on: May 15, 2024, 12:37:20 pm
It's his first season anyway. Very talented players and hopefully he can show more consistently next season.

Physically,  he needs to be more willing to make tackles. That's something he could improve on.

There's something there to work with.
Giono

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,007
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2727 on: May 15, 2024, 05:43:49 pm
From what I've read about Slot, Dom may be destined to play wide right for us rather than in midfield. My guess is that he'd thrive there.



exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,471
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2728 on: May 15, 2024, 05:46:19 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on May 15, 2024, 10:59:23 am
60% of the time, it works every time.

Sex Panther should be Dom's new nickname.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2729 on: May 15, 2024, 07:51:07 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May 15, 2024, 11:52:10 am
Same position as Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Konate, Nunez, Gakpo and others. Literally same position on the pitch as some as well.

Szoboszlai, similar to those above, has shown enough promise and is at an age where its easy to see how he could improve and be a real asset in future years.

Equally hes shown enough areas for improvement that cast doubt on whether hell reach his full potential.


Its not unusual for a younger player to be in this position at a top club. The challenge we have is that Szoboszlai is one of a number of players in the same situation in the squad. Theres also about 4 players who play in the same position who have the same question marks about turning potential into a consistently high performer.


Its an interesting one for the new manager to handle. Can you carry 4 or 5 players in the same position who are at similar stages of their career arc and require consistent selection to progress?

I dont think you can I said this at the start of the summer, would have made sense to buy another DM, rather than another young attacking midfielder in Gravenberch to compete with Jones Elliott Szoboszlai and Clark.
nellyp

  • hant. All Hail the old new Baldrick!!!
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 275
  • Life's not black and white, it's red and white
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2730 on: May 15, 2024, 08:06:48 pm
I can't help but think he needs to be further forward. I agree that he plays better for country and last club, but he was (and is for country) more of a forward player. he scores for Hungary a lot, and is their shining star. it is sooo difficult that we have so many midfielders who want to get forward
LFCEmpire

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,647
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2731 on: May 16, 2024, 01:08:32 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on May 15, 2024, 05:46:19 pm
Sex Panther should be Dom's new nickname.

Great idea.  8)
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2732 on: May 16, 2024, 01:09:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on May 15, 2024, 07:12:59 am
Dom's problem is we're playing him too far away from the opposition penalty area. For his previous club and for his country he  is much more involved with the build up of attacks. At his previous club he was a forward.
He played consistently in the right hand half space that where he played a bunch for Liverpool offensively. Defensively he had cover Midfield more then the wing
Bjornar

  • Kopite
  Kopite
  Posts: 905
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2733 on: May 17, 2024, 01:37:22 am
It became very obvious last season that we needed athleticism in central midfield. That's why we signed an athletic player in Szoboszlai and played him in central midfield, not somewhere else. It's not like it's some big mystery why that became his role in our setup. I think it's worked, for the most part, though he's going through a difficult period now.
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2734 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm
Szobo about to become the youngest player to captain at the Euros. A proud moment for the young man.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2735 on: Today at 04:03:38 pm
Very good performance and a fantastic assist.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,340
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2736 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm
Where did he play? Seems like he much deeper in the second half
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,150
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2737 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:42:03 pm
Where did he play? Seems like he much deeper in the second half

Played all over. Struggled to do much because Hungary couldnt get the ball upfield for 60 minutes. One time he got a ball in a decent position - assist. Hard to say if he was good or not, Hungary in general are pretty crap so he immediately stands out but is also badly crippled by his team.
In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,883
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2738 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:03:38 pm
Very good performance and a fantastic assist.

In what match? Surely not against the Swiss. He was one of the worst Hungarians on the pitch  ;D
RedSamba

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,080
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2739 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:03:38 pm
Very good performance and a fantastic assist.

Bang average bar the assist. Not sure which game you were watching
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2740 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm
They were all poor on the 1st half, I'd say Dom was one of their best in the 2nd.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2741 on: Today at 07:18:34 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 05:06:02 pm

Bang average bar the assist. Not sure which game you were watching
Agree to disagree I guess.

https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1802005194797948989

"Bang average"🤣🤣🤣🤣
Last Edit: Today at 07:21:28 pm by MonsLibpool
Egyptian36

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2742 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm

Don't know how you guys managed to watch the game. Couldn't watch for 10 minutes extremely boring two average teams
