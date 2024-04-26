« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 231657 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,351
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2680 on: April 26, 2024, 06:55:32 am »
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2681 on: April 26, 2024, 07:55:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 26, 2024, 06:34:41 am
Put this in the Nunez thread too.

Can you do it for me please, I haven't dared to go in there for a couple of weeks 😅
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2682 on: April 27, 2024, 08:41:55 am »
Quote from: Avens on April 26, 2024, 07:55:55 am
Can you do it for me please, I haven't dared to go in there for a couple of weeks 😅

Very wise.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2683 on: April 27, 2024, 10:27:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 26, 2024, 06:55:32 am
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.

It's ridiculous isnt it?

He was brilliant at the start of the season when he was fresh. There was a real verve to his play, not just in the middle but out on the wing.

Think what has happened is he has been overworked and is shattered, and that impacts decision making. He has a great engine on him, we saw that at the start, but that has looked less effective as the season has worn on as he is being asked to so too much with the midfield not being athletic enough in the defensive position. Jurgen spoke of the 6 being less mobile when he said the midfielders would have to "stay close" to each other, "compact", to compensate for this deficiency, but that means asking your 8s to do even more. Make all those attacking runs but somehow get back quickly to help out the 6 so as not to leave him exposed; babysitting the 6 effectively.

Bringing in a quality DM will do wonders for the 8s in easing their workload, allowing them to have more freedom in their attacking play.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2684 on: April 27, 2024, 02:30:55 pm »
Very poor again. Almost cost us the point.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2685 on: April 27, 2024, 02:32:14 pm »
Sickening he didn't stop both of their goals.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2686 on: April 27, 2024, 02:33:35 pm »
We're surely not bumping this thread for a player who came on in the 91st minute. Come on.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2687 on: April 27, 2024, 02:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Bread on April 27, 2024, 02:33:35 pm
We're surely not bumping this thread for a player who came on in the 91st minute. Come on.
His shit pass in the last minute (consistent theme recently) could have led to a loss. He's still making the same mistakes.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,731
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2688 on: April 27, 2024, 02:37:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 27, 2024, 02:30:55 pm
Very poor again. Almost cost us the point.

Lol.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2689 on: April 27, 2024, 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Bread on April 27, 2024, 02:33:35 pm
We're surely not bumping this thread for a player who came on in the 91st minute. Come on.

It's insane but not when you see the poster that bumped it.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,767
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2690 on: April 27, 2024, 02:38:12 pm »
I doubt the next management staff will keep him.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2691 on: April 27, 2024, 02:39:13 pm »
Thought it was an odd time to bring him on. Wasted time when we were on top.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2692 on: April 27, 2024, 02:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April 27, 2024, 02:38:12 pm
I doubt the next management staff will keep him.

I see this being said about a lot of players. But is it realistic that another club will offer the sums that the club would want from him? Does Szoboszlai himself even want to go somewhere else, like I would imagine a lot of moves would be a downgrade for him in like every way possible.
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,401
  • * * * * *
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2693 on: April 27, 2024, 02:44:52 pm »
Almost an Aspas moment, dont get why we bothered to bring him on so late
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2694 on: April 27, 2024, 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 27, 2024, 02:37:04 pm
Lol.
The pass he made at end was suicidal. Mac was very angry with him. He's been making the same mistakes time and time again regardless of whether he starts or comes on.

That's not good enough for a midfielder as they are the basics.
Logged

Offline GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2695 on: April 27, 2024, 02:46:44 pm »
his passes bobble about 5 times before they reach the player
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2696 on: April 27, 2024, 02:56:52 pm »
Slot loves quick and short passes. Szobo probably needs to spend extra time on his passing this summer.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2697 on: April 27, 2024, 03:03:59 pm »
He'll be better next season. He has had a stark introduction to a PL season where we are competing on 4 fronts while having major injuries. He'll recover by next season.


I doubt Hungary will go deep this summer. Especially if he is expected to carry them. He'll get some rest and hopefully not be overplayed next season.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2698 on: April 27, 2024, 03:48:36 pm »
He has had quite the season arc. Best player on the team the first 5 matches of the season
Now a 85th min sub

Hopefully a summer rest, new manager, and a clear head and we start again
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,588
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 12:39:38 pm »
Where did it all go wrong  :sad
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Lemieux

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 01:20:12 pm »
Just needs to find consistency there's a great player in there.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Lemieux on Yesterday at 01:20:12 pm
Just needs to find consistency there's a great player in there.

As frustrating as he's been for a long time now, there's definitely a player in there. You don't have the first couple of months he had without having a huge amount of ability. Not quite sure what's happened to him since February particularly - I don't think it's as simple as saying he's been overworked - but I'd back him to be a good player for us for years to come.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm »
Hopefully he wont be running around trying to cover the full backs next season and we can actually see the Szobo from the start of this season. The drop in form has been staggering but hes also got through some amount of running and covering the ground to make up for others lack of athleticism.

The ideal situation would be for him to go away with Hungary, have a good tournament and come back full of confidence. Needs to cut out the loose passes as well.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 03:15:23 am »
I hope that Hungary does poorly and exit early. Then he can come back here hungry and concentrate on rebuilding his career under Slot.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 05:49:44 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:15:23 am
I hope that Hungary does poorly and exit early. Then he can come back here hungry and concentrate on rebuilding his career under Slot.
You want him to leave Hungary and come back hungary?  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 