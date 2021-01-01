« previous next »
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:55:32 am
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.
Avens

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:55:55 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:34:41 am
Put this in the Nunez thread too.

Can you do it for me please, I haven't dared to go in there for a couple of weeks 😅
Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 08:41:55 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 07:55:55 am
Can you do it for me please, I haven't dared to go in there for a couple of weeks 😅

Very wise.
KC7

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 10:27:08 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:32 am
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.

It's ridiculous isnt it?

He was brilliant at the start of the season when he was fresh. There was a real verve to his play, not just in the middle but out on the wing.

Think what has happened is he has been overworked and is shattered, and that impacts decision making. He has a great engine on him, we saw that at the start, but that has looked less effective as the season has worn on as he is being asked to so too much with the midfield not being athletic enough in the defensive position. Jurgen spoke of the 6 being less mobile when he said the midfielders would have to "stay close" to each other, "compact", to compensate for this deficiency, but that means asking your 8s to do even more. Make all those attacking runs but somehow get back quickly to help out the 6 so as not to leave him exposed; babysitting the 6 effectively.

Bringing in a quality DM will do wonders for the 8s in easing their workload, allowing them to have more freedom in their attacking play.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:30:55 pm
Very poor again. Almost cost us the point.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:32:14 pm
Sickening he didn't stop both of their goals.
Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:33:35 pm
We're surely not bumping this thread for a player who came on in the 91st minute. Come on.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:36:40 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:33:35 pm
We're surely not bumping this thread for a player who came on in the 91st minute. Come on.
His shit pass in the last minute (consistent theme recently) could have led to a loss. He's still making the same mistakes.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:37:04 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:30:55 pm
Very poor again. Almost cost us the point.

Lol.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:37:35 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:33:35 pm
We're surely not bumping this thread for a player who came on in the 91st minute. Come on.

It's insane but not when you see the poster that bumped it.
