Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

DHRED

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm
Every second touch is a tackle.
JRed

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm
Every second touch is a tackle.
A tackle that he ducks out of
Cozzymoto

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Can safely say our worst signing of the season based on the amount of appearances hes had. At least gravenberch tries when he plays.
Caligula?

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Someone needs to hypnotize him into thinking that he's playing for Hungary before every match.
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Can safely say our worst signing of the season based on the amount of appearances hes had. At least gravenberch tries when he plays.
Nah he was too good in 1st half of the season, not sure wtf happened afterwards.
Cozzymoto

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm
Nah he was too good in 1st half of the season, not sure wtf happened afterwards.

Thats a stretch, 2 months at most he was great then just slid into oblivion. Hes too concerned about his looks and image and international.
Legs

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Can safely say our worst signing of the season based on the amount of appearances hes had. At least gravenberch tries when he plays.

He is shit there Ive said it I hope he doesnt start again this season.

We not sell him as he has only just arrived but he isnt looking good to me.
masher

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm
Every second touch is a tackle.

Technically he is probably the worst player in our team, his touch and passing are awful. Hoping against hope that this is just a dip in form.
Dree

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Can safely say our worst signing of the season based on the amount of appearances hes had. At least gravenberch tries when he plays.

Ryan Gravenberch?
tunred

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
yeah dont know what hes on about lol. they were equally poor this season
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm
Let me guess, he's still "tired' so he'll get a pass.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2651 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 pm
Jesus Christ. The fall from the start of the season has been something else.
RedSince86

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
He'll have a barnstorming Euro's, he's brilliant for Hungary.

I'm interested to see what Slot will do with him, there is a brilliant player in there and we saw that in the first quarter of the season, then the Injury came and he hasn't been the same.
Buster Gonad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
One great bit of play to get into their box in the first half and then nothing.  He's talented but it isn't reflected in his performances at the moment.
Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2654 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm

I didn't write off any player at all under Klopp even the ones who were struggling at first. Only Dom.
wheresnemeth

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2655 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Which position did he play before he came to us. It's as if he is still not used to his position.
gray19lfc

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2656 on: Yesterday at 10:22:59 pm
Been shite since drinking that Palinka in November
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2657 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
He'll have a barnstorming Euro's, he's brilliant for Hungary.

I'm interested to see what Slot will do with him, there is a brilliant player in there and we saw that in the first quarter of the season, then the Injury came and he hasn't been the same.
Not really, he was possibly the worst player against Turkey.
bird_lfc

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2658 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on September 27, 2023, 09:56:53 pm
Give him 18 months he'll be the best midfielder in the league.

Absolute gem 💎
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September 27, 2023, 09:55:49 pm
Laughable how good this lad is

Talk about hitting the ground running

Just a few from the start of this season. Not digging these guys out, as we all thought he looked pretty mustard to begin with, but the drop off in quality and form has been something else..
Fordy

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2659 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm
I said I would have rather played Bobby Clark than him recently.

Hes been awful. Dont even know why Klopp is starting him.

I do like him as a player but hes a shadow of the player before his injury.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2660 on: Yesterday at 10:36:45 pm
He's in a proper rut at the moment and it feels like he just needs to be taken out of the side until the end of the season. I don't think he's a bad player. I think he will still be a success for us, but he did not come back well from that injury and his confidence is shot.

Elliott should be ahead of him for now.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2661 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
He'll have a barnstorming Euro's, he's brilliant for Hungary.

He will. But some people will draw the wrong conclusion.They will say  he cares more about Hungary than Liverpool. But it won't be that. It will be because the Euros - even more than the Bundesliga - is played at a nice, gentle, sedate pace. Szobo doesn't like being harried and snapped at.
ABZ Rover

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2662 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
Fuck me has he dropped off a cliff.  Looked the bollox at the start of the season but now should be nowhere near the team.

Hope he has a good summer and we get the real lad back next season.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2663 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
Fuck me has he dropped off a cliff.  Looked the bollox at the start of the season but now should be nowhere near the team.

Hope he has a good summer and we get the real lad back next season.
His ceiling is very high but his floor is nowhere near good enough.
LiverBirdKop

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2664 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Just a few from the start of this season. Not digging these guys out, as we all thought he looked pretty mustard to begin with, but the drop off in quality and form has been something else..
I predicted super star status for him. So I was miles wrong about that, but there's still a very good player in there.
Haggis36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2665 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
I think he plays regardless because he's one of our only midfielders who can actually provide some legs in there - quite how we've ended up in that position again after spending over £150m on midfielders in the summer is anyone's guess. The quality though has been badly lacking for.. well, most of the season really.

Another one who looks a talented footballer but it feels like we're not using him right, certainly in our current set-up. Not sure where he fits in a 4-2-3-1 either as I don't think he's good enough on the ball to be a #10 and I'm not sure he scores enough goals to be a forward. He's not going anywhere so let's see how he looks next season.
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2666 on: Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
I think he plays regardless because he's one of our only midfielders who can actually provide some legs in there - quite how we've ended up in that position again after spending over £150m on midfielders in the summer is anyone's guess. The quality though has been badly lacking for.. well, most of the season really.

Another one who looks a talented footballer but it feels like we're not using him right, certainly in our current set-up. Not sure where he fits in a 4-2-3-1 either as I don't think he's good enough on the ball to be a #10 and I'm not sure he scores enough goals to be a forward. He's not going anywhere so let's see how he looks next season.

Many people are saying this.
Gili Gulu

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2667 on: Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
Another one who looks a talented footballer but it feels like we're not using him right,

I think that would be a reason for him not achieving excellence.

However his performances recently have been so poor that really any player in a midfield or forwards position should be relied upon to do a better job. He's misplacing simple passes, failing to react to loose balls, and losing out in some challenges that really any player should be winning.
Guz-kop

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2668 on: Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
I think he plays regardless because he's one of our only midfielders who can actually provide some legs in there - quite how we've ended up in that position again after spending over £150m on midfielders in the summer is anyone's guess. The quality though has been badly lacking for.. well, most of the season really.

Another one who looks a talented footballer but it feels like we're not using him right, certainly in our current set-up. Not sure where he fits in a 4-2-3-1 either as I don't think he's good enough on the ball to be a #10 and I'm not sure he scores enough goals to be a forward. He's not going anywhere so let's see how he looks next season.

Lot of bullshit was said about the so called Brexit midfields but their roles were very clear and all revolved around winning the ball back high up the pitch and also allowing the full backs to be our most creative players at times. If we're honest, as we've tried to evolve from that we haven't quite got it right. Even when we came close to the league again the balance didn't quite feel right. Keira didn't work out, Thiago hasn't from an injury perspective but also I'm not sure the balance has always been right when he's been available. Hendo, gini and fabinho fell off very quickly when we tried to evolve. Whether it's chicken or egg I don't know.

Biggest decision for the new manager will be how to shape the midfield and what sort of creativity we demand from the full backs. We have some quality to build on but still lacking a big bitter in the middle and need to work out Sboz. Just don't see a partnership with Trent there at all
Haggis36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2669 on: Today at 12:04:31 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm
Lot of bullshit was said about the so called Brexit midfields but their roles were very clear and all revolved around winning the ball back high up the pitch and also allowing the full backs to be our most creative players at times. If we're honest, as we've tried to evolve from that we haven't quite got it right. Even when we came close to the league again the balance didn't quite feel right. Keira didn't work out, Thiago hasn't from an injury perspective but also I'm not sure the balance has always been right when he's been available. Hendo, gini and fabinho fell off very quickly when we tried to evolve. Whether it's chicken or egg I don't know.

Biggest decision for the new manager will be how to shape the midfield and what sort of creativity we demand from the full backs. We have some quality to build on but still lacking a big bitter in the middle and need to work out Sboz. Just don't see a partnership with Trent there at all

Honestly it feels like we've tried to be creative/clever, think outside the box with recruitment, but have just ended up bamboozling ourselves and the players and moved away from what made us so successful. In this case we're talking about the midfield, but you could apply it to any area of the team really. You look at our midfield group and they're all so different, and not in a "hey great, horses for different courses" kind of way, but in a confused "do we know what we're actually trying to do" way.

Szoboszlai feels like a second striker/forward who is all about his engine. Gravenberch is a laconic, technical sort of player who can beat a press but plays with little intensity. Jones is a safe/recycling kind of midfielder who won't take many risks on the ball. Elliott is an attacking midfielder who will take plenty of risks on the ball, but who lacks a bit on the physical side. Macca is an all-rounder, who could do with being surrounded by quicker players. These are just the players we've used as #8s this season. What roles are they being asked to play, because they all have vastly different attributes? Do any of them particularly compliment one another? It feels like a lot of our recent recruitment has been decided in isolation on a case by case basis with relatively less attention paid to how those players actually fit together.
collytum

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2670 on: Today at 09:04:14 am
Ordinary player, nothing more, nothing less.
Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2671 on: Today at 09:08:48 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:04:31 am
Honestly it feels like we've tried to be creative/clever, think outside the box with recruitment, but have just ended up bamboozling ourselves and the players and moved away from what made us so successful. In this case we're talking about the midfield, but you could apply it to any area of the team really. You look at our midfield group and they're all so different, and not in a "hey great, horses for different courses" kind of way, but in a confused "do we know what we're actually trying to do" way.

Szoboszlai feels like a second striker/forward who is all about his engine. Gravenberch is a laconic, technical sort of player who can beat a press but plays with little intensity. Jones is a safe/recycling kind of midfielder who won't take many risks on the ball. Elliott is an attacking midfielder who will take plenty of risks on the ball, but who lacks a bit on the physical side. Macca is an all-rounder, who could do with being surrounded by quicker players. These are just the players we've used as #8s this season. What roles are they being asked to play, because they all have vastly different attributes? Do any of them particularly compliment one another? It feels like a lot of our recent recruitment has been decided in isolation on a case by case basis with relatively less attention paid to how those players actually fit together.

One of the issues is we transformed the midfield in one window by buying 4(!) senior midfielders and selling/losing 4 but we didn't actually fix our biggest issue, which was the 6. Both Henderson and Fabinho, our 2 players for the 6, fell off a cliff last season. We spent months trying to bring in multiple different 6s and ended up with a half decent stop gap squad player. But we didn't actually fix it. That's made us both look a bit slow and weak in midfield at times (because 3 of the senior players we have for CM are slow and weak in Mac, Endo and Elliot) and contributed to our total inability to play through a press/ progress the ball through midfield at times (because in a 433 your sole pivot becomes super important for this).
robertobaggio37

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2672 on: Today at 09:10:14 am
It must be something off field that happened otherwise I can't understand the drop off in performances. He was really, really bad yesterday.
