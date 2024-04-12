« previous next »
It's funny how when we kept winning despite playing a bunch of kids no one outside the club had heard of, Klopp was praised for creating an environment where everyone understood the system at all levels, meaning academy kids could make a seamless transition to the top, but one bad result and suddenly Klopp is a rigid dinosaur who doesn't know how to use his players.
Been disappointed that he hasn't improved since arriving. Not giving up on him obviously, but I honestly thought he looked like one of those players on the verge of stardom. Thought he'd become a star under Jurgen. I don't see that at all anymore. Still only 23 and not in his ideal position so plenty of time to become a very good player.
He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.
Who are these donkeys?
Lots of ability, but a luxury at the same time. Not one who is gonna win a tackle and lead vocally which is fine, but it puts a lot of extra work on the lads playing in the middle with him. All I heard about and seen of him before he landed was how great his shooting was. He showed that early doors (Villa, Leicester) but for some reason, doesnt seem to want to pull the trigger in recent times. Been far too guilty of late trying to play little intricate passes or trying to thread it through the eye of a needle. Needs to stop trying to over simplify the game and get back to doing the simple things.
Who are these donkeys?

Yes, who are these donkeys? Bradley? Salah?
Been disappointed that he hasn't improved since arriving. Not giving up on him obviously, but I honestly thought he looked like one of those players on the verge of stardom. Thought he'd become a star under Jurgen. I don't see that at all anymore. Still only 23 and not in his ideal position so plenty of time to become a very good player.

Well done for writing him off at 23 and in his first season here.
Maybe get back to EA Sports FC and give your joypads a whirl.

Or lets see how does under a new coach?
Well done for writing him off at 23 and in his first season here.
Maybe get back to EA Sports FC and give your joypads a whirl.

Or lets see how does under a new coach?

How is he writing him off when he is saying not giving up on him and still only 23 and not in his ideal position so plenty of time to become a very good player ?
