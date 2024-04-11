« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 216051 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,175
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 06:54:47 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on April 11, 2024, 11:40:03 pm
Don't be sarcastic. That's quite a level headed opinion. He hasn't been great recently but can't you tell he hasn't been used in the best way?

It's very obvious that Klopp has been trying to shoehorn every player into his unmovable 433 system, rather than having a flexible system to get the best out of them. See Elliott especially Elliott last season as the prime example. Gakpo's best position is LW and he's been played everywhere but LW this season. I think the Szoboszlai experiment in a midfield 3 has failed. But there's clearly a very talented player there to work on.

Never mind we only have another eight games to put with him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,270
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 12:29:41 pm »
It's funny how when we kept winning despite playing a bunch of kids no one outside the club had heard of, Klopp was praised for creating an environment where everyone understood the system at all levels, meaning academy kids could make a seamless transition to the top, but one bad result and suddenly Klopp is a rigid dinosaur who doesn't know how to use his players.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 06:23:12 am »
Been disappointed that he hasn't improved since arriving. Not giving up on him obviously, but I honestly thought he looked like one of those players on the verge of stardom. Thought he'd become a star under Jurgen. I don't see that at all anymore. Still only 23 and not in his ideal position so plenty of time to become a very good player.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on April 11, 2024, 10:59:00 pm
He's lost at sea after spending a third of the season as a water-carrier RCM covering a bunch of donkeys on the right side and trent/bradley bombing forward. He's goosed now and deserves a run in the final third of the pitch without as much running to do next season.
Who are these donkeys?
Logged

Offline Sat on the bar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 07:50:55 am »
Lots of ability, but a luxury at the same time. Not one who is gonna win a tackle and lead vocally which is fine, but it puts a lot of extra work on the lads playing in the middle with him. All I heard about and seen of him before he landed was how great his shooting was. He showed that early doors (Villa, Leicester) but for some reason, doesnt seem to want to pull the trigger in recent times. Been far too guilty of late trying to play little intricate passes or trying to thread it through the eye of a needle. Needs to stop trying to over simplify the game and get back to doing the simple things.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:40 am by Sat on the bar »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 08:04:02 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:49:00 am
Who are these donkeys?

Yes, who are these donkeys? Bradley? Salah?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,517
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 09:00:08 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 06:23:12 am
Been disappointed that he hasn't improved since arriving. Not giving up on him obviously, but I honestly thought he looked like one of those players on the verge of stardom. Thought he'd become a star under Jurgen. I don't see that at all anymore. Still only 23 and not in his ideal position so plenty of time to become a very good player.

Well done for writing him off at 23 and in his first season here.
Maybe get back to EA Sports FC and give your joypads a whirl.

Or lets see how does under a new coach?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 