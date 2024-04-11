Lots of ability, but a luxury at the same time. Not one who is gonna win a tackle and lead vocally which is fine, but it puts a lot of extra work on the lads playing in the middle with him. All I heard about and seen of him before he landed was how great his shooting was. He showed that early doors (Villa, Leicester) but for some reason, doesnt seem to want to pull the trigger in recent times. Been far too guilty of late trying to play little intricate passes or trying to thread it through the eye of a needle. Needs to stop trying to over simplify the game and get back to doing the simple things.