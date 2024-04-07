« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 7, 2024, 11:44:50 pm
How anyone could think he was our best player over Mac Allister is abosoloutely crazy.
elkun

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 7, 2024, 11:50:47 pm
Quote from: rolla on April  7, 2024, 11:24:15 pm
I actually thought he was out best player.  He absolutely monstersed them with his movement and legs while creating chances for others and looking our biggest threat. If he only found a finish (or his teammates did from his passes), i think that's why people are frustrated, I guess.

We lost a lot when he went off.
We were actually playing better when Elliot come on instead of him
LordCommada

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 7, 2024, 11:58:09 pm
Quote from: rolla on April  7, 2024, 11:24:15 pm
I actually thought he was out best player.  He absolutely monstersed them with his movement and legs while creating chances for others and looking our biggest threat. If he only found a finish (or his teammates did from his passes), i think that's why people are frustrated, I guess.

We lost a lot when he went off.

I dont think he had a particularly great game overall and certainly wasnt anywhere close to being the best player. For one, Macca played much better.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:01:47 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April  7, 2024, 09:58:20 pm


My issue with Dom is I don't think he is technically good enough. I mean with Gravenberch for example you can see how good his first touch is and how comfortable he is under pressure and dribbling but with Dom everything other than his workrate is average.

He's out of form at the moment but this is an absolutely wild post.

The way he drives with the ball at speed isn't normal. The way he strikes a ball from range isn't normal. Both of those aspects not only take serious technical skill, but can be way more deadly and effective when it works than another midfielder who can hold onto the ball under pressure but not do a lot else.

If anything is wrong with him at the moment it's his mental and (maybe physical) sharpness - I think he's a player who would suit having some better attacking patterns of play and not have to think as much.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:05:09 am
19/20..... 12 goals and 18 assists from 2674 minutes aged 19
20/21......9 goals and 10 assists from 1658 minutes aged 20
21/22......10 goals 9 assists from 2126 minutes aged 21
23/23.......10 goals and 13 assists from 3708 minutes aged 22

This season his role has changed he is playing as a pure midfield player. Even so his numbers are.

7 goals and 4 assists from 2449 minutes and he is still 23.
Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:09:28 am
Quote from: Eeyore on April  7, 2024, 11:03:07 pm
Right side of midfield three but with an athletic 6 and without Salah not tracking back on that side. Last season he got 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games as a 21/22 year old in a top 6 League.

There is far more to come from him.

Balance can't be cheated. This will work if we want to play with a false 9 and a right winger who both are good playmakers.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
April 8, 2024, 12:31:09 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April  8, 2024, 12:09:28 am
Balance can't be cheated. This will work if we want to play with a false 9 and a right winger who both are good playmakers.


We are very unbalanced though. We play with three out and out forwards under Klopp. Compare Szobo's numbers to those who came before him.
elkun

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 09:56:23 pm
Another poor game
Motty

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 09:58:55 pm
Been way too lax with his passing most of the time since the early part of the season for me, running and work rate no issues but still a lot to work on.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 09:59:07 pm
Different player to the one who was filling in at 6 with 10 men and bossing it at the start of the season. Looks short of confidence.
