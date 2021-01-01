« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 212193 times)

Offline Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 06:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:51:36 pm
Again.

Szobo 86.5% pass completion and 4 key passes.
Macca 85.9% pass completion and 1 key passes.
Endo 79.1% pass completion and 0 key passes.

You're doing your usual thing, moving the goal posts and answering part of a point with another loosely relevant one. Next you'll try and turn this into a FSG v's Klopp arguement.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 06:53:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:47:18 pm
Well its not one Im going to rewatch but that isnt how I remember it. Im sure a stats person can back you up. But he created some good attacking opportunities and went close himself a couple of times

Edit: it appears he wasnt constantly giving the ball away as has already been posted

He was sloppy with the ball regardless of the other players I wasnt talking about Mac allister or Endo this is the Szoboszlai thread and he was giving the ball up at times in key areas and was a reason the midfield couldnt get a strong foothold of the game.

Mcallister was our best midfielder once again, and Szoboszlai was our first midfielder to come off
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 06:55:07 pm »
He has been better lately after a dip in form. He started like a house on fire though.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 06:56:03 pm »
Your most advanced midfielder having the best pass accuracy, along with 4 key passes, isn't doing much wrong on the ball to be honest.
Offline kingmonkey007

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 06:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:47:37 pm
You said he was sloppy on the ball. I posted that he had the highest pass completion rate of the midfield. What other stat do you use for being sloppy on the ball?

He had a 86% success rate same as Alexis, Alexis had near double the amount of passes though, Not so great that only Nunez and Bradley had less passes than Dom, Dom was 3rd lowest in passing numbers for the starting 11.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:53:02 pm
You're doing your usual thing, moving the goal posts and answering part of a point with another loosely relevant one. Next you'll try and turn this into a FSG v's Klopp arguement.

You accuse me of moving the goalposts and then bring in FSG. Talk about hypocrisy.

You said Szobo was sloppy in possession he had the highest pass completion rate and made 4 key passes. The stats simply do not back up your opinion. In fact they indicate the exact opposite. You then state that pass completion rate and key passes are loosely relevant. They are exactly how you judge how a player did in possession.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Today at 06:56:06 pm
He had a 86% success rate same as Alexis, Alexis had near double the amount of passes though, Not so great that only Nunez and Bradley had less passes than Dom, Dom was 3rd lowest in passing numbers for the starting 11.

That doesn't indicate that he was sloppy in possession in any way though.

You could say he didn't get on the ball enough. However that has to be tempered against the fact that the further up the pitch you play then you are likely to get less touches, a lower completion rate but have opportunities to create more chances. Szobo had both a high completion rate and carved out 4 chances.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
Its all too frantic with him. He has a good shot and cross but his decision making when to do that is all too sparse, which is understandable considering his age. Still has lots to prove.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 07:06:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:02 pm
Its all too frantic with him. He has a good shot and cross but his decision making when to do that is all too sparse, which is understandable considering his age. Still has lots to prove.

He was dynamite at the start of the season though. Suggests that hes just going through a dip in form and slightly off the pace. Still think hes showing decent levels right now, but defo has a couple more gears in him. His class and talent is obvious as anything through.
Offline Bread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
I thought Szobo was generally fine today to be honest. I get that we want more than fine, particularly given how promising he looked in the first 3rd of the season, but it felt like the bulk of the chances and half-chances we were getting in the first half was coming through him. Drove through the abject United midfielder several times and kept them on the back foot. Final pass wasn't always there, but he was doing enough for me.

Do think he should score that chance from the Robbo cut-back though. Bordering on sitter territory that one.

Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:02 pm
Its all too frantic with him. He has a good shot and cross but his decision making when to do that is all too sparse, which is understandable considering his age. Still has lots to prove.
That's his new role though, isn't it? He wasn't the problem today, it was the kit man who didn't pull out the shooting boots for the front three...
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:53:57 pm
He was sloppy with the ball regardless of the other players I wasnt talking about Mac allister or Endo this is the Szoboszlai thread and he was giving the ball up at times in key areas and was a reason the midfield couldnt get a strong foothold of the game.

Mcallister was our best midfielder once again, and Szoboszlai was our first midfielder to come off
I havent mentioned other players either, but the stat posted by Al shows that he wasnt as sloppy in possession as youre making out he was. Simple really. Personally hes not in my first XI at the moment but he wasnt poor first half today. Just seems to me hes become a bit of an easy target because hes not playing as well as he was at the start of the season
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:18:16 pm
I havent mentioned other players either, but the stat posted by Al shows that he wasnt as sloppy in possession as youre making out he was. Simple really. Personally hes not in my first XI at the moment but he wasnt poor first half today. Just seems to me hes become a bit of an easy target because hes not playing as well as he was at the start of the season

Thats fair but I think it might be the perception of him getting on the ball less, so maybe the times he was misplacing passes was standing out more in comparison to the other players. Saying that I dont think he has a great half or game today and it was no surprise to seem him be subbed off first, if he was having even a good game Klopp wouldnt have made the change for Jones at the 60th minute.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:21:33 pm
Thats fair but I think it might be the perception of him getting on the ball less, so maybe the times he was misplacing passes was standing out more in comparison to the other players. Saying that I dont think he has a great half or game today and it was no surprise to seem him be subbed off first, if he was having even a good game Klopp wouldnt have made the change for Jones at the 60th minute.
I have no problem with him being subbed first as he was less effective second half and the game had started to pass him by, but also positional wise it made more sense to replace him than Endo with Jones
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:07:04 pm
I thought Szobo was generally fine today to be honest. I get that we want more than fine, particularly given how promising he looked in the first 3rd of the season, but it felt like the bulk of the chances and half-chances we were getting in the first half was coming through him. Drove through the abject United midfielder several times and kept them on the back foot. Final pass wasn't always there, but he was doing enough for me.

Do think he should score that chance from the Robbo cut-back though. Bordering on sitter territory that one.



This is what I saw.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:21:33 pm
Thats fair but I think it might be the perception of him getting on the ball less, so maybe the times he was misplacing passes was standing out more in comparison to the other players. Saying that I dont think he has a great half or game today and it was no surprise to seem him be subbed off first, if he was having even a good game Klopp wouldnt have made the change for Jones at the 60th minute.

That isn't how percentages work though.

Szobo gets subbed off because for me he is told to go out and empty the tank and then we bring on our impact subs.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:18:16 pm
I havent mentioned other players either, but the stat posted by Al shows that he wasnt as sloppy in possession as youre making out he was. Simple really. Personally hes not in my first XI at the moment but he wasnt poor first half today. Just seems to me hes become a bit of an easy target because hes not playing as well as he was at the start of the season

Couldn't agree more.

What seems to be missed is that you shouldn't judge a player on his initial level. Sometimes players come in and struggle they need time to show their true level. Equally, players can come in and have a storming start. Probably the clearest example would be Enrique.

Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 07:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:29:20 pm
That isn't how percentages work though.

Szobo gets subbed off because for me he is told to go out and empty the tank and then we bring on our impact subs.

He gets subbed off because he was our worst performing midfielder imo, If he was having a great performance then another midfielder would have come off.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 07:39:06 pm »
He gets in great positions but unlike Macallister, his passes lack empathy and setting up of the next action by the receiving player. I was really excited to see Alonso coach him into passing better but unfortunately that wasn't to be. So much potential in him.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 07:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 07:39:06 pm
He gets in great positions but unlike Macallister, his passes lack empathy and setting up of the next action by the receiving player. I was really excited to see Alonso coach him into passing better but unfortunately that wasn't to be. So much potential in him.

What does this even mean?
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 07:55:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:40:04 pm
What does this even mean?

In training sessions we emphasized technical abilities above all. Passing the ball is communicating with another person its being in the service of another person. Its crucial. For the pass to be a good one, the player has to put himself in the position of the person whos going to receive it. Its an act of intelligence and generosity, what I call technical empathy.  Wenger, pg. 73

https://jwzfootball.medium.com/expanding-on-the-concept-of-technical-empathy-33658911409
Offline darragh85

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 07:55:29 pm
In training sessions we emphasized technical abilities above all. Passing the ball is communicating with another person its being in the service of another person. Its crucial. For the pass to be a good one, the player has to put himself in the position of the person whos going to receive it. Its an act of intelligence and generosity, what I call technical empathy.  Wenger, pg. 73

https://jwzfootball.medium.com/expanding-on-the-concept-of-technical-empathy-33658911409

its not the correct use of the word empathy though whether Wenger said it or not.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 07:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:34:27 pm
He gets subbed off because he was our worst performing midfielder imo, If he was having a great performance then another midfielder would have come off.

He gets subbed off because he runs his socks off to be present in both attack and defence every game. The way Klopp likes it.

If he didn't have to run as much you'd have start of season Szobo. Sad to see people are unable to appreciate what he brings to the team.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 08:18:07 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 07:58:50 pm
He gets subbed off because he runs his socks off to be present in both attack and defence every game. The way Klopp likes it.

If he didn't have to run as much you'd have start of season Szobo. Sad to see people are unable to appreciate what he brings to the team.

All of our midfielders do that though thats a requirement for any Klopp midfielder, the bare minimum. I appreciate him think hell be a top class midfielder in time just dont think he should be starting at this moment, think he has been poor in basically all of the big games this season too.
Online LordCommada

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 09:14:39 pm »
I think the idea of him have a sloppy first half is not just down to misplaced passes. It also about dispossessions.

Dom was dispossessed 4 times.
Macca - 0
Endo - 1
Elliot - 0
Jones - 2

I think that combined with some misplaced passes in the first half is what gave the impression that he was a bit sloppy in possession. In second half, he started to get into better rhythm.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
Quote from: LordCommada on Today at 09:14:39 pm
I think the idea of him have a sloppy first half is not just down to misplaced passes. It also about dispossessions.

Dom was dispossessed 4 times.
Macca - 0
Endo - 1
Elliot - 0
Jones - 2

I think that combined with some misplaced passes in the first half is what gave the impression that he was a bit sloppy in possession. In second half, he started to get into better rhythm.

Attacking mids are expected to take players on and create things. Szobo had 5 shots and made 4 key passes.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 09:56:54 pm »
Final third decision making has been poor for a long time. He started the season like a house on fire but he needs to step it up, Mac is on a whole other level to him atm.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 09:58:20 pm »

Many circumstances can affect the performance of a player. Different leauge and system new role etc so it's unrealistic to expect him to play very well every game.

My issue with Dom is I don't think he is technically good enough. I mean with Gravenberch for example you can see how good his first touch is and how comfortable he is under pressure and dribbling but with Dom everything other than his workrate is average.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 10:04:42 pm »
If you pass to an on rushing player and play the ball behind him instead of Infront of him, both count as a completed Key pass.




Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 10:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:58:20 pm
Many circumstances can affect the performance of a player. Different leauge and system new role etc so it's unrealistic to expect him to play very well every game.

My issue with Dom is I don't think he is technically good enough. I mean with Gravenberch for example you can see how good his first touch is and how comfortable he is under pressure and dribbling but with Dom everything other than his workrate is average.

His shooting, his crossing and his ability from setpieces are way above average. I think we need to understand that Szobo is being played out of position and is playing very conservatively to compensate for the lack of athleticism within the midfield when we play with Macca and Endo.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:04:42 pm
If you pass to an on rushing player and play the ball behind him instead of Infront of him, both count as a completed Key pass.

Right.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 10:08:22 pm »
Will be interesting to see how another manager uses him. Think we are trying to convert him into another Henderson whereas it feels like he wants to be a player with fewer shackles. He also is that combination of a player who has amazing technique but also is a bit too easily dispossessed when put under pressure.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:22 pm
Will be interesting to see how another manager uses him. Think we are trying to convert him into another Henderson whereas it feels like he wants to be a player with fewer shackles. He also is that combination of a player who has amazing technique but also is a bit too easily dispossessed when put under pressure.
He plays like a winger in midfield.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:22 pm
Will be interesting to see how another manager uses him. Think we are trying to convert him into another Henderson whereas it feels like he wants to be a player with fewer shackles. He also is that combination of a player who has amazing technique but also is a bit too easily dispossessed when put under pressure.

Earlier in the season he was covering in at 6 during the games, he was brilliant
I got the impression we wanted to play him in to form today.
If Harvey starts today I think we win
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:10:31 pm
He plays like a winger in midfield.

That is pretty much what he is.

He is also only 23.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:49 pm
Earlier in the season he was covering in at 6 during the games, he was brilliant
I got the impression we wanted to play him in to form today.
If Harvey starts today I think we win

Endo, Macca and Elliott is painfully slow and doesn't work as a three, especially at the start of games.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 10:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:04:55 pm
His shooting, his crossing and his ability from setpieces are way above average. I think we need to understand that Szobo is being played out of position and is playing very conservatively to compensate for the lack of athleticism within the midfield when we play with Macca and Endo.

Where do see his best position is in the future?
He is definitely not a wide forward and not a composed advanced playmaker who you can pair with a defensive midfielder and a deep playmaker. The only position that suits his strength is a right wing back.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 10:56:05 pm »
He's been playing like someone short of confidence for a while. His performances have been fine, but he's lost a bit of the spark he had in the first third of the season. Really poor effort when Robertson pulled it back.
Online Eeyore

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 11:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:47:07 pm
Where do see his best position is in the future?
He is definitely not a wide forward and not a composed advanced playmaker who you can pair with a defensive midfielder and a deep playmaker. The only position that suits his strength is a right wing back.

Right side of midfield three but with an athletic 6 and without Salah not tracking back on that side. Last season he got 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games as a 21/22 year old in a top 6 League.

There is far more to come from him.
Online rolla

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 11:24:15 pm »
I actually thought he was out best player.  He absolutely monstersed them with his movement and legs while creating chances for others and looking our biggest threat. If he only found a finish (or his teammates did from his passes), i think that's why people are frustrated, I guess.

We lost a lot when he went off.
