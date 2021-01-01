I thought Szobo was generally fine today to be honest. I get that we want more than fine, particularly given how promising he looked in the first 3rd of the season, but it felt like the bulk of the chances and half-chances we were getting in the first half was coming through him. Drove through the abject United midfielder several times and kept them on the back foot. Final pass wasn't always there, but he was doing enough for me.



Do think he should score that chance from the Robbo cut-back though. Bordering on sitter territory that one.



