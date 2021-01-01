« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2320 on: Today at 09:08:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:53:00 pm
he's simply not being decisive enough as our most advanced 8, he had lots of space behind a poor United midfield today and did little with it, whether with his passing or dribbling.
Hence I spent a page arguing Dom is not a 'creative passer' in the mold of players like KDB or Ozil. The minutes from 40-70 today if we had better decisive passing we could have torn United open, but no one found a killer pass, not even Macca.

To be honest, Dom played right winger/midfielder all his career before us and despite him doing a good job as an 8 for us, I still think he's better off playing his best position. If Alonso comes he'll probably flourish in the inside forward role.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2321 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:59:13 pm
I don't think i've ever actually seen a good post from you myself, all you do is critique other posters.

Mainoo is a good player so what i said so while also simultaneously defending and praising Harvey Elliott, you're such a juvenile poster, the type we see on twitter with no objectivity or any understanding of the game.

 ;D I'm not in this to be some "objective, great unbiased fan" that's the whole fucking point. I'm glad I'm nothing like you.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2322 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:08:53 pm
Hence I spent a page arguing Dom is not a 'creative passer' in the mold of players like KDB or Ozil. The minutes from 40-70 today if we had better decisive passing we could have torn United open, but no one found a killer pass, not even Macca.

To be honest, Dom played right winger/midfielder all his career before us and despite him doing a good job as an 8 for us, I still think he's better off playing his best position. If Alonso comes he'll probably flourish in the inside forward role.

Why would anyone argue with that? Few are.

On your second point he can basically play as a wide 8 playing in the midfield three anyways.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2323 on: Today at 09:13:20 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:09:45 pm
;D I'm not in this to be some "objective, great unbiased fan" that's the whole fucking point. I'm glad I'm nothing like you.

I'm very biased, i'm just not a bellend who thinks were the only team with good players in the world.
