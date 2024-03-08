Youre just wrong though. Hes in the 80th percentile of progressive passes too by the way.



The number of people these days who use stats but don't have a deep understanding of how it actually represents in the context. Any player who plays for big teams will have a high percentile of progressive passes because with more possession, domination and build up play, you will naturally give passes that fit the definition of "progressive pass" (i.e. passes that advancing play by at least 10 yards, like a simple ball to the advancing full backs), but that doesn't put you in the categories of great passers of the game like the ones I named above.To put it into perspective, Gravenberch himself has more progressive passes per 90 than Dom (7.21 to 6.32). Is Gravenberch an elite passer in your eye test? Weird because most I can read from his thread is he's taking too long on the ball. Next, you'll be surprised to know that Macca only has 6.31 progressive passes per 90 despite him being our best midfielder in terms of passing technique, composure and vision (dont think anyone can argue that).Although it works best with just your eye test, the closest stats you can use to quantify a "creative passer" is Throughballs. Look here: Dom has 0.17 per 90 (52th percentile) which is pretty bad if you're trying to make the argument that he's our KDB who has 1.23 per 90. To put into context, Gravenberch has 0.24 per 90 (70th percentile), Endo 0.26 (73th percentile), Elliott 0.33 (85th percentile) and Macca 0.67 (98th percentile). All better or far better than Dom. Trent has freaking 1.09 per 90 (best among full backs and would put him in 99th percentile when compared to midfielders too).