This is just not correct. His has Xag of .23 per 90 this season. Which is only topped by Elliott in the MF. he 3rd in the team in Key Passes(Mo and Trent are 1/2) and 4th in Shot creating actions over and Live ball(trent, Diaz and Mo are ahead). He is 6th in SCA per 90(Elliott and Tsimikas join that list with Trent, Diaz and Mo). I would also expect his XAG to go up next season has he much more fully adapted too.

Elliott and Dom are the two most creative Midfielders on the team. He also has the most carries in the final 3rd on the team



This is not what I meant when I talked about "creative passer". You can have high xAG without being a creative passer. Like if you are a winger and do crosses all the time you'd have high xA too but you're not exactly pulling the string with your passing like a Kevin De Bruyne or a David Silva. Case in point: Nunez has plenty of assists. More than Mo. Would you say Nunez is a better passer than Mo? Another case: Trent and Robbo probably have very close number of assists and xAG, but Trent is miles ahead of Robbo as a playmaker.Dom is second in midfield in xAG is not that surprising. Elliott and him both play higher up the pitch than Mac. There's no other competitors. Keep in mind that I'm just analysing his game and his playstyle. It's not a criticism or saying he should have create more or something like that.