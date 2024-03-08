« previous next »
Great to see him back, looking sharp and in the goals.

I think he will have a massive end to the season. I almost forgot how absolutely brilliant he is!
He looks like he's still adapting to the pace of the league. Needed too much time on the ball and was soft in his challenges.
Was a good runner but I expect more from him. He's still really young and has the talent so onwards and upwards.
I wouldn't be judging him on today, he's not 100% put a decent shift in.
It's his first start since the injury. he will be more influential for the run-in.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:07:42 pm
He looks like he's still adapting to the pace of the league. Needed too much time on the ball and was soft in his challenges.
He's less of a passer, let alone a creative passer, than I thought he was when we signed him. That's why he needs more time on the ball than the likes of Macca for example. At first I thought we had signed our own Kevin De Bruyne: a young, athletic midfielder who is also a great playmaker. But he's more of a runner, like Jones but less silky and more powerful. But he doesn't really make throughballs or killer passes.

I think the problem with Szoboszlai is that his style of play is pretty relaxed. He's a midfielder in the mould of Vergil Van Dijk and doesn't display that same kind of manic energy as players like Diaz and Elliot. I don't think it makes him less effective, but it does mean that when things don't work out it looks like he might not be trying.
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:16:21 pm
He's less of a passer, let alone a creative passer, than I thought he was when we signed him. That's why he needs more time on the ball than the likes of Macca for example. At first I thought we had signed our own Kevin De Bruyne: a young, athletic midfielder who is also a great playmaker. But he's more of a runner, like Jones but less silky and more powerful. But he doesn't really make throughballs or killer passes.
This is just not correct. His has Xag of .23 per 90 this season. Which is only topped by Elliott in the MF. he 3rd in the team in Key Passes(Mo and Trent are 1/2) and 4th in Shot creating actions over and Live ball(trent, Diaz and Mo are ahead). He is 6th in SCA per 90(Elliott and Tsimikas join that list with Trent, Diaz and Mo). I would also expect his XAG to go up next season has he much more fully adapted too.
Elliott and Dom are the two most creative Midfielders on the team. He also has the most carries in the final 3rd on the team
I feel like I watched a different player cos I thought he was pretty good to be honest
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:50:43 pm
I feel like I watched a different player cos I thought he was pretty good to be honest
Agree. Surprised he went off to be honest.
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 06:52:08 pm
Agree. Surprised he went off to be honest.
Why? he just returning from a Muscle injury and hasnt played more 45 minutes in a game. I expected him to come off around 60
I thought he was good. Lost one or two 50/50s but made all the smart decisions when he was on the ball. Thought he played a lovely little pass to Bradley in the first half which could have easily resulted in a goal. I was a bit worried about this bad habit he sometimes displays against teams where he gives the ball away too easily, but I didn't see that today. Obviously he didn't play a lot of minutes so hard to judge but thought he did well
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:50:43 pm
I feel like I watched a different player cos I thought he was pretty good to be honest

Same, Szob was crap and the title race thread is an Arsenal love in, I'm baffled, thought everyone would be buzzing after that performance (and annoyed by the corruption of course!). Think he's had about 2 starts in 2 and a half months and this was his first in 6 weeks or so? Did excellent considering.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Same, Szob was crap and the title race thread is an Arsenal love in, I'm baffled, thought everyone would be buzzing after that performance (and annoyed by the corruption of course!). Think he's had about 2 starts in 2 and a half months and this was his first in 6 weeks or so? Did excellent considering.
Who said he was crap?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Same, Szob was crap and the title race thread is an Arsenal love in, I'm baffled, thought everyone would be buzzing after that performance (and annoyed by the corruption of course!). Think he's had about 2 starts in 2 and a half months and this was his first in 6 weeks or so? Did excellent considering.

Can't account for thick twats mate.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:59:40 pm
Who said he was crap?

Oh sorry, is this a ringing endorsement?

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:07:42 pm
He looks like he's still adapting to the pace of the league. Needed too much time on the ball and was soft in his challenges.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:49:51 pm
This is just not correct. His has Xag of .23 per 90 this season. Which is only topped by Elliott in the MF. he 3rd in the team in Key Passes(Mo and Trent are 1/2) and 4th in Shot creating actions over and Live ball(trent, Diaz and Mo are ahead). He is 6th in SCA per 90(Elliott and Tsimikas join that list with Trent, Diaz and Mo). I would also expect his XAG to go up next season has he much more fully adapted too.
Elliott and Dom are the two most creative Midfielders on the team. He also has the most carries in the final 3rd on the team
This is not what I meant when I talked about "creative passer". You can have high xAG without being a creative passer. Like if you are a winger and do crosses all the time you'd have high xA too but you're not exactly pulling the string with your passing like a Kevin De Bruyne or a David Silva. Case in point: Nunez has plenty of assists. More than Mo. Would you say Nunez is a better passer than Mo? Another case: Trent and Robbo probably have very close number of assists and xAG, but Trent is miles ahead of Robbo as a playmaker.

Dom is second in midfield in xAG is not that surprising. Elliott and him both play higher up the pitch than Mac. There's no other competitors. Keep in mind that I'm just analysing his game and his playstyle. It's not a criticism or saying he should have create more or something like that.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:01:50 pm
Oh sorry, is this a ringing endorsement?
Is this saying he was crap? Read between the lines.

He's still adapting to the league (shock horror) and he could play faster and be more physical just like Grav. Also, he's been playing like that for months so it has nothing to do with his fitness. I honestly don't know how that tranlsates to "crap"
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:03:52 pm
Is this saying he was crap? Read between the lines.

He's still adapting to the league (shock horror) and he could play faster and be more physical just like Grav. Also, he's been playing like that for months so it has nothing to do with his fitness. I honestly don't know how that tranlsates to "crap"

If you write a post criticising him then yeah it looks like you think he was crap. If only he was a sportswasher you'd be in love with him!
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:06:06 pm
If you write a post criticising him then yeah it looks like you think he was crap. If only he was a sportswasher you'd be in love with him!
You're having a mare mate. Just admit that you misjudged it.

Also, didn't know you were a mind reader but that clarifies things🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Could do with him turning into a De Bruyne regen again for the run in.
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:02:05 pm
This is not what I meant when I talked about "creative passer". You can have high xAG without being a creative passer. Like if you are a winger and do crosses all the time you'd have high xA too but you're not exactly pulling the string with your passing like a Kevin De Bruyne or a David Silva. Case in point: Nunez has plenty of assists. More than Mo. Would you say Nunez is a better passer than Mo? Another case: Trent and Robbo probably have very close number of assists and xAG, but Trent is miles ahead of Robbo as a playmaker.

Dom is second in midfield in xAG is not that surprising. Elliott and him both play higher up the pitch than Mac. There's no other competitors. Keep in mind that I'm just analysing his game and his playstyle. It's not a criticism or saying he should have create more or something like that.
Mo the most creative Final third passer on the team. Nunez the 2nd best forward at it.
Szoboszlai playing the same role for Liverpool that De Bruyne does. You cant say Szoboszlai is not a creative passer. He didnt create much today but one game not everything(he had .07 XAG for the game)
Trent XAG is .3. Robertson is .2. Nunez us .32 and Salah is .45 all per 90.
You are just incorrect and trying to pull other examples just disproves you even farther.
The 3 most creative passer in terms of creating chances are Mo, Nunez and Trent. Then It Elliott, Dom, Jota and Robertson. Bradley numbers are also in that range but I would like a bigger sample from him.
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 07:17:13 pm
Could do with him turning into a De Bruyne regen again for the run in.
He has the talent. It's once he gets use to the pace and physicality of the league that he'll be able to show it consistently.

That doesn't mean he's playing crap like some mindreaders think (his engine is really important) but you can see that there's more to come from him when he becomes fully accustomed with things.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:50:43 pm
I feel like I watched a different player cos I thought he was pretty good to be honest
Yeah, me too. Looked really rusty in the last couple, but more like it today.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:17:31 pm
Mo the most creative Final third passer on the team. Nunez the 2nd best forward at it.
Szoboszlai playing the same role for Liverpool that De Bruyne does. You cant say Szoboszlai is not a creative passer. He didnt create much today but one game not everything(he had .07 XAG for the game)
Trent XAG is .3. Robertson is .2. Nunez us .32 and Salah is .45 all per 90.
You are just incorrect and trying to pull other examples just disproves you even farther.
The 3 most creative passer in terms of creating chances are Mo, Nunez and Trent. Then It Elliott, Dom, Jota and Robertson. Bradley numbers are also in that range but I would like a bigger sample from him.
Did every word in my previous post go over your head? You seem to not understand what I meant at all. We're talking about the type of players who are great at making penetrative passes: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, etc.

We have Trent Mo and Macca as that type of players in our team. It's not about creating chances as per numbers. Dom is more of a runner. He can carry the ball past defenders and square it for a tap in and that would result in a very high xA for him, but it's not a "creative pass". Hope that clears the issue for you.

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:53:29 pm
Why? he just returning from a Muscle injury and hasnt played more 45 minutes in a game. I expected him to come off around 60
I understand that but he didn't look gassed. Tbf. Elliot slotted in nicely when he did go off and gave a bit more balance.

Desperate to keep seeing Dom, Mac and Endo as a trio.
Looked like a luxury car taking the first drive after a long winter break.

Could be massive for us in the run in. A midfield of him, Macca and Endo is not easily stressed.
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:27:49 pm
Did every word in my previous post go over your head? You seem to not understand what I meant at all. We're talking about the type of players who are great at making penetrative passes: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, etc.

We have Trent Mo and Macca as that type of players in our team. It's not about creating chances as per numbers. Dom is more of a runner. He can carry the ball past defenders and square it for a tap in and that would result in a very high xA for him, but it's not a "creative pass". Hope that clears the issue for you.

Youre just wrong though. Hes in the 80th percentile of progressive passes too by the way.
Looked a little lost for that first ten minutes, but after that thought he had a really good game. Looks recharged after the injury break.
