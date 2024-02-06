Kevin DeB is still their best player and is just back from a serious injury. And Haaland had a foot injury. He must weight a tonne so it might be worth keeping an eye on that or seeing if the Grocks of the PL get a bit "stampy" around him at all



They have had three notable injuries in Stones, DeBruyne and Haaland. But there's always false, "everyone gets injuries" equivalence going on.Thinking about it there, pretty much every single first team player in our squad has missed games with injuries this season. The only ones I can think of who haven't been injured at any point are Elliott and Diaz, and Diaz still missed games and was distracted by crazy off the field circumstances.Some might have only been a few games, some might have missed several months, and some have missed the whole season, but that's a bit mad that pretty much not one player has stayed clear of injury. It's meant that we've almost never been able to play a truly full strength team.Arsenal have been blessed compared to us, and City have got off far lighter overall too. The only other teams in the league who are remotely comparable to us this season are Man United and Newcastle, and the latter of them have mostly missed squad filler rather than genuine first teamers.