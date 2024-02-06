« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

darragh85

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 6, 2024, 07:06:31 pm
You have to wonder why we get so many injuries at crucial times. Same story every season
Air Jota

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 6, 2024, 07:11:25 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on February  6, 2024, 07:06:31 pm
You have to wonder why we get so many injuries at crucial times. Same story every season

You dont have to wonder much. Incredibly congested fixture schedule, and intensity of said schedule. Theres a reason why the league has had the highest amount of hamstring injuries this season, and thats across the board, not just us
thaddeus

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 6, 2024, 09:38:35 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on February  6, 2024, 07:11:25 pm
You dont have to wonder much. Incredibly congested fixture schedule, and intensity of said schedule. Theres a reason why the league has had the highest amount of hamstring injuries this season, and thats across the board, not just us
Most teams have half a dozen or more out.  Man City are the outliers with zero injuries but chess is less likely to result in injuries (plus they get all their injuries out the way during each international break).
Slippers

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 6, 2024, 09:48:37 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on February  6, 2024, 09:38:35 pm
Most teams have half a dozen or more out.  Man City are the outliers with zero injuries but chess is less likely to result in injuries (plus they get all their injuries out the way during each international break).

Yeah,they're ever so lucky like that.
lionel_messias

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 10:29:54 am
Quote from: Slippers on February  6, 2024, 09:48:37 pm
Yeah,they're ever so lucky like that.

Kevin DeB is still their best player and is just back from a serious injury. And Haaland had a foot injury. He must weight a tonne so it might be worth keeping an eye on that or seeing if the Grocks of the PL get a bit "stampy" around him at all :)
decosabute

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 11:37:52 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on February  7, 2024, 10:29:54 am
Kevin DeB is still their best player and is just back from a serious injury. And Haaland had a foot injury. He must weight a tonne so it might be worth keeping an eye on that or seeing if the Grocks of the PL get a bit "stampy" around him at all :)

They have had three notable injuries in Stones, DeBruyne and Haaland. But there's always false, "everyone gets injuries" equivalence going on.

Thinking about it there, pretty much every single first team player in our squad has missed games with injuries this season. The only ones I can think of who haven't been injured at any point are Elliott and Diaz, and Diaz still missed games and was distracted by crazy off the field circumstances.

Some might have only been a few games, some might have missed several months, and some have missed the whole season, but that's a bit mad that pretty much not one player has stayed clear of injury. It's meant that we've almost never been able to play a truly full strength team.

Arsenal have been blessed compared to us, and City have got off far lighter overall too. The only other teams in the league who are remotely comparable to us this season are Man United and Newcastle, and the latter of them have mostly missed squad filler rather than genuine first teamers.
Oldmanmick

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 04:04:25 pm
Back in the day when footie was a lot slower, it was quite common for players who had 'slight' injuries to carry on playing. The standards are so high now that if a player isn't 100% fit & match-ready then there's a possibility he may become a liability out there on the pitch. It's already been mentioned, but competing on 4 fronts isn't going to help the situation. A team certainly needs a lot of luck, especially as we're approaching the business end of the season.
lionel_messias

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 04:15:23 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on February  7, 2024, 04:04:25 pm
Back in the day when footie was a lot slower, it was quite common for players who had 'slight' injuries to carry on playing. The standards are so high now that if a player isn't 100% fit & match-ready then there's a possibility he may become a liability out there on the pitch. It's already been mentioned, but competing on 4 fronts isn't going to help the situation. A team certainly needs a lot of luck, especially as we're approaching the business end of the season.

Yeah, it doesn't help us overcome City when we try to compete on four fronts. Come the ultra-business end of things, I'd prefer they were tied up with CL serious clashes, while we didn't have extra F.A. Cup games in which our players can get crocked, see: away at Arsenal with Trent.
kop306

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 06:31:44 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on February  7, 2024, 04:04:25 pm
Back in the day when footie was a lot slower, it was quite common for players who had 'slight' injuries to carry on playing. The standards are so high now that if a player isn't 100% fit & match-ready then there's a possibility he may become a liability out there on the pitch. It's already been mentioned, but competing on 4 fronts isn't going to help the situation. A team certainly needs a lot of luck, especially as we're approaching the business end of the season.

i bet klopp has the intensity levels a lot higher than most other clubs

Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 08:26:25 pm
I have seen interviews with players and staff who all prefer to be playing loads of games. It means they dont have to do too much training so happy to play competitively twice a week.
Air Jota

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
February 7, 2024, 09:13:17 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on February  7, 2024, 08:26:25 pm
I have seen interviews with players and staff who all prefer to be playing loads of games. It means they dont have to do too much training so happy to play competitively twice a week.

Its not X amount games thats the problem its the lack of recovery time in between and intesity of said games when they do play

Theres also been loads of players who havw complained about the fixtures and number of games
Samie

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:57:03 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1755947960586649882

Quote
Klopp on Szoboszlai: "He's outside running but not ready for tomorrow and then we have to see."
tubby

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:57:30 pm
That sounds... promising?
amir87

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:59:09 pm
They'll be extra cautious this time though.
SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:08:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:03 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1755947960586649882

" .... is running outside in the winter rain but hes not ready for tomorrow. We have to see with tendons, the players are pain free pretty quickly but its not good hes got it again. I dont know whether it will be Brighton or after the final."
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:09:37 pm
Sounds like the aim is to be ready for the final or maybe before.

Not sure why Klopp mentioned Brighton though - that's March 31!!!! Must have been confused with Brentford.
SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:23:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Sounds like the aim is to be ready for the final or maybe before.

Not sure why Klopp mentioned Brighton though - that's March 31!!!! Must have been confused with Brentford.

let that be a lesson to you buggers who mocked me for getting those Br--- teams mixed up!
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:46:26 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on February  7, 2024, 08:26:25 pm
I have seen interviews with players and staff who all prefer to be playing loads of games. It means they dont have to do too much training so happy to play competitively twice a week.

Probably fair to say that a) players love playing competitive games of football and b) players know close fuck all when it comes to their own physiology and think they're immortal
