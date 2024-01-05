Wiki is saying he played 45 games in each of the previous two seasons, how has he already racked up more minutes in this season? Was he getting subbed loads, not playing as many internationals?



He won't have played as many minutes yet, but Bundesliga is less intense; plus less league games, less cup games and they get a full winter break and not the outdated nonsense of playing over Christmas and new year. Players who come to the PL from the Bundesliga find it tough physically as a result.Dom has also been tasked with being the legs in the team now Henderson has gone, more so when we haven't got a natural DM in the side and the extra cover for Trent on the right.He had to put a hell of a shift in the other day. For one thing it doesn't help his attacking play and it took its toll as he pulled a muscle just before he was getting taken off and he's also coming off on 60 most weeks now, he was playing more 90 mins earlier in the season, as Henderson would in his prime.