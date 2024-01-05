« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 182057 times)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2120 on: January 5, 2024, 02:28:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  5, 2024, 02:27:01 pm
the intensity of the PL competition has to be taken into account.

he's said (words to the effect) the PL game is 2x faster than he's used to = a lot more concentration required.


Sure, but Tepid is specifying minutes played.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2121 on: January 5, 2024, 02:29:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  5, 2024, 02:24:53 pm
Wiki is saying he played 45 games in each of the previous two seasons, how has he already racked up more minutes in this season?  Was he getting subbed loads, not playing as many internationals?

Dont think its true, looking at transfermarkt its got him playing 2452 minutes in the league and another 1257 minutes over cups/Europe last season. 1840 total this season.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2122 on: January 5, 2024, 02:30:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  5, 2024, 02:28:24 pm
Sure, but Tepid is specifying minutes played.
true but my point is his current minutes played take a bigger toll than his previous minutes played so it is data without insight.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2123 on: January 5, 2024, 02:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Redley on January  5, 2024, 02:29:19 pm
Dont think its true, looking at transfermarkt its got him playing 2452 minutes in the league and another 1257 minutes over cups/Europe last season. 1840 total this season.
If twitter has lied to me I will be furious
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2124 on: January 5, 2024, 06:41:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  5, 2024, 02:24:53 pm
Wiki is saying he played 45 games in each of the previous two seasons, how has he already racked up more minutes in this season?  Was he getting subbed loads, not playing as many internationals?

He won't have played as many minutes yet, but Bundesliga is less intense; plus less league games, less cup games and they get a full winter break and not the outdated nonsense of playing over Christmas and new year. Players who come to the PL from the Bundesliga find it tough physically as a result.

Dom has also been tasked with being the legs in the team now Henderson has gone, more so when we haven't got a natural DM in the side and the extra cover for Trent on the right.

He had to put a hell of a shift in the other day. For one thing it doesn't help his attacking play and it took its toll as he pulled a muscle just before he was getting taken off and he's also coming off on 60 most weeks now, he was playing more 90 mins earlier in the season, as Henderson would in his prime.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2125 on: January 7, 2024, 10:40:29 pm »
half an hour in on today's game (couldn't watch it), and his absence is so apparent it's almost tangible!

think it's possibly a case of 'not knowing what you're missing til it's gone' when it comes to appreciation of what he brings to the team defensively, off the ball, and in cohesiveness holding the midfield trio together (and liinked with defence and forwards) through a lot of hard graft
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2126 on: January 7, 2024, 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January  7, 2024, 10:40:29 pm
half an hour in on today's game (couldn't watch it), and his absence is so apparent it's almost tangible!

think it's possibly a case of 'not knowing what you're missing til it's gone' when it comes to appreciation of what he brings to the team defensively, off the ball, and in cohesiveness holding the midfield trio together (and liinked with defence and forwards) through a lot of hard graft
His engine was sorely missed. He literally drives us up the pitch.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2127 on: January 7, 2024, 11:44:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January  7, 2024, 10:40:29 pm
half an hour in on today's game (couldn't watch it), and his absence is so apparent it's almost tangible!

think it's possibly a case of 'not knowing what you're missing til it's gone' when it comes to appreciation of what he brings to the team defensively, off the ball, and in cohesiveness holding the midfield trio together (and liinked with defence and forwards) through a lot of hard graft

Indeed. Hope he comes back ready to go with some renewed energy.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2128 on: January 8, 2024, 02:17:16 pm »
He's up for 3 awards at a sports gala in Hungary tomorrow - male athlete of the year, sporting moment of the year and team of the year. According to Hungarian media we've given him permission to attend.
« Reply #2129 on: January 8, 2024, 02:20:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2024, 02:17:16 pm
He's up for 3 awards at a sports gala in Hungary tomorrow - male athlete of the year, sporting moment of the year and team of the year. According to Hungarian media we've given him permission to attend.

Sporting moment of the year for drinking with the fans? :)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2130 on: January 8, 2024, 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2024, 02:17:16 pm
He's up for 3 awards at a sports gala in Hungary tomorrow - male athlete of the year, sporting moment of the year and team of the year. According to Hungarian media we've given him permission to attend.
don't like the sound of this.  he'll hurt himself carrying the awards away.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2131 on: January 8, 2024, 09:33:07 pm »
It's actually tonight and he's won the Male Athlete of the Year award. And the Hungary NT have won Team of the Year.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2132 on: January 8, 2024, 10:16:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2024, 09:33:07 pm
It's actually tonight and he's won the Male Athlete of the Year award. And the Hungary NT have won Team of the Year.

Shit. A Hungarian barber's got hold of him.

« Reply #2133 on: January 8, 2024, 10:24:03 pm »
hopefully he can find a new girlfriend and stop moping.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2134 on: January 8, 2024, 11:06:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2024, 02:37:16 pm
If twitter has lied to me I will be furious

You said: "Twitter"

Our survey said: X
« Reply #2135 on: January 11, 2024, 08:08:31 pm »
I learned something important today:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Szob

Either he owns this town, or he's of this town?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2136 on: January 22, 2024, 03:14:00 pm »
Quote
Dominik Szoboszlai:

Its one of the biggest clubs in the world, The people, how they love the club is amazing, they always show us support.

Of course, sometimes it doesnt work that well [on the pitch] but we are always working on it. We dont do it bad because we want to, its just this day. We have also a couple of days where we cannot do our 100 per cent and even if you do 100 per cent it will maybe not be enough.

But this is the thing: [they are] still there, enjoying, and [Im] happy to have fans like that.

Quote
Dominik Szoboszlai:

I need more time. Im here for six months, I want to be here long enough and achieve a lot of things until I do something that is forever

 I want to be here as long as I can and do my best and win as many trophies as I can."
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2137 on: January 29, 2024, 12:53:35 am »
Thought he looked sharp today. I know hes been rehabbing an injury but perhaps the time has also allowed him to recharge a bit
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2138 on: January 31, 2024, 10:27:01 pm »
Looking close to his best again. The break must have done him good. Played really well tonight
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2139 on: January 31, 2024, 10:28:05 pm »
Was very good, that midfield tonight has everything you'd want really and it's crazy young.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2140 on: January 31, 2024, 10:28:47 pm »
Great having him back.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2141 on: January 31, 2024, 10:30:03 pm »
Set pieces could have been a little better tonight but so good to have him back.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2142 on: January 31, 2024, 10:53:09 pm »
Superb player and signing.  Our first choice midfield started tonight.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2143 on: January 31, 2024, 11:15:53 pm »
Thought he was phenomenal.

Just love the feeling I get when he's in the team. Feel so much more secure and calm.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2144 on: January 31, 2024, 11:19:02 pm »
Hes hopefully got some of that energy back that he had at the start of the season.

Wouldnt say he was spectacular today but did most things very well.

Really good to have him back covering that right side of midfield.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2145 on: January 31, 2024, 11:19:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on January 31, 2024, 11:15:53 pm
Thought he was phenomenal.

Just love the feeling I get when he's in the team. Feel so much more secure and calm.
Absolutely, his athleticism makes such a difference to the team.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2146 on: January 31, 2024, 11:23:19 pm »
That was the Dom from August and September. He looks totally refreshed physically and mentally.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2147 on: January 31, 2024, 11:30:04 pm »
That injury is a blessing in disguise, he had a nice break from games.

Recharged mentally and physically.

Great to have him back.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2148 on: Yesterday at 09:17:23 pm »
If any lyrical geniuses are knocking about, Doms name fits pretty perfect into Saturn Five by the inspiral carpets, and its also a good tune.

https://youtu.be/03cy86u6Wi4?si=l3wyoEAWJuB9LQ8w
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2149 on: Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:17:23 pm
If any lyrical geniuses are knocking about, Doms name fits pretty perfect into Saturn Five by the inspiral carpets, and its also a good tune.

https://youtu.be/03cy86u6Wi4?si=l3wyoEAWJuB9LQ8w

Love that song :thumbup
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2150 on: Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm
Love that song :thumbup

Get George to fire up the Hammond Organ from his lookout.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2151 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Would love to see a Hall & Oates catchy number for either him or Connor- to go with the energy.

Something to the tunes of either "You Make My Dreams Come True", "Out of Touch" or even "Rich Girl".
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 01:16:24 am »
Looks great, phenomenal energy and work rate, only thing is his set pieces are... not great. I know he's not on them when Trent is playing, but for me his passing is one area where he could look to really improve to make him a complete player. He's not bad by any means, but he's very hit or miss in open play.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 02:03:31 am »
everyone praising bradley for the assist but szobo was nicely positioned inside the box for the header. a damn good connection one too. diaz just missing the header in front of him makes thing a bit more chaotic.

we have missed having midfielders coming from deep to pile more bodies inside the box.
