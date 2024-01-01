« previous next »
Fingers crossed he's not badly hurt.
Hope he recovers quickly. he had a struggles but he been playing a lot
Hope the injury isn't too bad. Really can't fathom some of the venom of people's criticism of him - i think he's performing a pretty thankless role off the ball (has to drop in deep to help the CBs develop play more than he would with Mac playing, has to cover Trent and Mo when they play centrally, and has to make third man runs to help create space on the right for our two best creators. it's also incredibly obvious, even just on tv, how hard he's working and how much distance he's travelling off the ball.

people talk about him killing attacks or playing badly, or being arrogant - they're being ridiculous, and also underrating what he's doing for the benefit of the rest of the team (with and without the ball). he and Jones made joint most tackles of our midfield today (2) and his in fewer minutes. that's more than our defensive midfielder by the way (1). made an interception. was our only midfielder including all the subs not to be dribbled past (endo dribbled past 3 times, the rest 1). also made three key passes (joint best in midfield with Endo, in less time)
He works so fucking hard, he makes me tired just watching him. Made some tackles/interceptions tonight that he frankly had no right to make. It's why Klopp persists with him despite his current underperforming with the ball at his feet.
this, basically!

really fucking hope the injury is minor, will be gutting to lose him on the eve of (hopefully!) resting him and all the other knackered lads
I seem to recall he was in and out of the side at RB Leipzig last season.

Perhaps it is just where he's at in his career that he can't sustain a whole season.  He has a very blood and thunder style which either he learns to temper somewhat or he gains greater stamina and endurance so he can sustain it through out a season.   

The winter break will do him the world of good.
I seem to recall he was in and out of the side at RB Leipzig last season.

Not sure where you got that from. He played in every game he was available for last season in all comps. The only 3 games he missed were through suspension. In all comps he was on the bench 3 times and was subbed on in all 3 occasions.
He's class. Ran his heart out, things aren't coming off with the ball at the moment but they will again soon. People will never learn they'll just move from bashing Diaz to now bashing Dom and in a few weeks when he's back in form they'll be off to some other thread. Rinse and repeat.

100% - his run after passing put hesitation in their back four which led to our opener. Could understand criticism if he looked half-arsed out there but hes been covering every mile of grass out there without ball at feet.
His energy was outstanding. Not as bad as some people are saying but his passing was poor
Hopefully hes back soon, a big part of our pressing, think we'll beat Fulham without him if needed and while I obviously hope we beat Arsenal on sunday it's not a paricularly important game so nice there's nearly 3 weeks without a league game now, gives him good recovery time.
Really could do with him being available while Salah is away, need him as a right wing option.
Bit out of form. I think his heroics in the first couple of months have burnt him out in this league. But he will be so good for us over the next several years.
He is a different player than I thought. Thought he was similar to KDB but actually he is similar to Hendo but Hendo was a much better passer especially first touch passing but Dom is still young in a new league hopefully his general play improves like Nunez did.
Really could do with him being available while Salah is away, need him as a right wing option.

If he has a hamstring injury we will lose him for a while, just have to hope it's not too long. The rest will help him be ready for the end of the season anyway.
Looked like he needed a couple of weeks rest at times during the game. First season in this league and maybe starting to feel the effects of the higher pace and load on his body. Could have also contributed to the injury. Hopefully the break will be short but get him back with renewed energy
He is a different player than I thought. Thought he was similar to KDB but actually he is similar to Hendo but Hendo was a much better passer especially first touch passing but Dom is still young in a new league hopefully his general play improves like Nunez did.

He's not that similar to Hendo in terms of attributes/ skill set. His shooting is on another level to Henderson as his ability to play in tight areas and his ability to dribble. And, like you say, his passing isn't as good as Henderson's. Plus he's not naturally as good in the defensive side of the game as Henderson was at his peak. Henderson at his best was a right pest for the opposition off the ball. Szoboslai runs a lot but is less effective in that running than Henderson was. He is, though, being asked to play a similarish role to Henderson (deeper than KDB plays for City) which makes them look quite similar.
We need to remember he is still 22.
He does sometimes seem like a right winger playing in midfield at times.
He is a bit like Valverde incredible shooting,stamina & speed but needs to develop his game.

Difference is Szobo is 3 years younger
He's not that similar to Hendo in terms of attributes/ skill set. His shooting is on another level to Henderson as his ability to play in tight areas and his ability to dribble. And, like you say, his passing isn't as good as Henderson's. Plus he's not naturally as good in the defensive side of the game as Henderson was at his peak. Henderson at his best was a right pest for the opposition off the ball. Szoboslai runs a lot but is less effective in that running than Henderson was. He is, though, being asked to play a similarish role to Henderson (deeper than KDB plays for City) which makes them look quite similar.
Oh Im not sure Hendo was better at the defensive side of the game.

This lad has never played with defensive responsibility, and hes doing all this.  Its his desire, energy, pace and power that helps, but hes been a revaltion in the role.


And his passing has been a bit off, true.  But we must remember hes played more minutes this season than in any season he has before.  I think it mental freshness to be honest.  A couple of weeks out might be good for that, but muscle injures are things  you never want.
He's not that similar to Hendo in terms of attributes/ skill set. His shooting is on another level to Henderson as his ability to play in tight areas and his ability to dribble. And, like you say, his passing isn't as good as Henderson's. Plus he's not naturally as good in the defensive side of the game as Henderson was at his peak. Henderson at his best was a right pest for the opposition off the ball. Szoboslai runs a lot but is less effective in that running than Henderson was. He is, though, being asked to play a similarish role to Henderson (deeper than KDB plays for City) which makes them look quite similar.
His Passing is better then Henderson. He Xa was like .3 per 90 both this at leipzig.
He Currently at .24 Xa per 90(91th percentile) in the PL with 6.51 progressive pass per 90.
with 4.13 Shot creating actions per 90(92nd percentile)
Idk where this not a good passer is coming from. he had some bad passes it happens but he very creative.
Klopp admitted after the game that midfielder, Szoboszlai was injured. Eeerrrggghh!!! Bit annoyed with that.  :butt  :butt

Need every single player here to push forward, for the title. Hope he's all good.
His Passing is better then Henderson. He Xa was like .3 per 90 both this at leipzig.
He Currently at .24 Xa per 90(91th percentile) in the PL with 6.51 progressive pass per 90.
with 4.13 Shot creating actions per 90(92nd percentile)
Idk where this not a good passer is coming from. he had some bad passes it happens but he very creative.

Think he's a better passer, but not as consistent as Henderson was right now.
His Passing is better then Henderson. He Xa was like .3 per 90 both this at leipzig.
He Currently at .24 Xa per 90(91th percentile) in the PL with 6.51 progressive pass per 90.
with 4.13 Shot creating actions per 90(92nd percentile)
Idk where this not a good passer is coming from. he had some bad passes it happens but he very creative.

I should have been more specific. I don't think his passing in deeper areas is as good as Henderson. I'm not surprised his xA is higher and 'shot creating actions' is better. He's more of an attacking mid than Henderson was. Henderson always had really good progressive pass numbers so it'd be interesting to know how he compares with Dom's numbers above.
I should have been more specific. I don't think his passing in deeper areas is as good as Henderson. I'm not surprised his xA is higher and 'shot creating actions' is better. He's more of an attacking mid than Henderson was. Henderson always had really good progressive pass numbers so it'd be interesting to know how he compares with Dom's numbers above.

Szobozslai has a ridiculous passing range. The difference is that he is an elite ball carrier and tends to break the line with the ball at his feet rather than look for passes from deep.
He's also going to be better as he comes to grips with the league - certain passes probably worked in the Bundesliga due to time and space availability - but not in the PL.
Szobozslai has a ridiculous passing range. The difference is that he is an elite ball carrier and tends to break the line with the ball at his feet rather than look for passes from deep.
Yes, we have seen some exquisite passes by him at moments. Once this team has had a bit more time to gel, we will know how good some of the new players really are.
I should have been more specific. I don't think his passing in deeper areas is as good as Henderson. I'm not surprised his xA is higher and 'shot creating actions' is better. He's more of an attacking mid than Henderson was. Henderson always had really good progressive pass numbers so it'd be interesting to know how he compares with Dom's numbers above.
It not fair to compare those numbers because Szoboszlai doing way less passing overall(making less passes) and receiving more progressive passes. They do different roles.
Henderson passing was at it best when he could play 6 and was not pressured.
Szoboszlai can do that passing he did a little when Trent was out but that not his best role. Trent and MAc Allister are the main passing build up players. Endo being doing in place of Mac Allister but not at the level of Mac Allister
Hes out for at least matches according to Klopp.
Hes out for at least matches according to Klopp.

You left the number out, Nick!
You left the number out, Nick!
i couldnt face the wait!

he's definitely out of the next two. and then wait and see about the next one (during the potential winter break)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9z9YhA2Xak
That's a real result. When they go off clutching their hamstring it could always end up being way worse.
i couldnt face the wait!

he's definitely out of the next two. and then wait and see about the next one (during the potential winter break)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9z9YhA2Xak

Fancy doing that!  :D  Thanks.
Fancy doing that!  :D  Thanks.
no worries!! i'll be so relieved if he's back for the next league game (even as a sub) i'll take that as a huge win!
I should have been more specific. I don't think his passing in deeper areas is as good as Henderson. I'm not surprised his xA is higher and 'shot creating actions' is better. He's more of an attacking mid than Henderson was. Henderson always had really good progressive pass numbers so it'd be interesting to know how he compares with Dom's numbers above.
I'd say he looks better than Hendo did at the same age but it all depends on how we're going to be playing long term and how Szobo fits into that. Before he got injured, I thought he might be in line to fill for Mo on the right during AFCON. He can run, cross and strike a ball, that's for sure.
He's looked cream crackered for a couple of months now, so the R&R should do him good....hopefully he'll return rejuvenated and replicating his early season form.....
Hasn't been the same since he was guzzling that Hungarian rocket fuel after they qualified for the Euros.

Looked like a star in the first 2 or 3 months of the season. Fingers crossed he gets back to that level after his enforced break.
He's looked cream crackered for a couple of months now, so the R&R should do him good....hopefully he'll return rejuvenated and replicating his early season form.....

According to welshred, formerly of this parish and much missed on injury related matters, injury rehabilitation isn't R&R. 
According to welshred, formerly of this parish and much missed on injury related matters, injury rehabilitation isn't R&R.

They're obviously not sat at home with their feet up but the load of playing competitive football is eased. That's where the fatigue comes in.
