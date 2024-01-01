He works so fucking hard, he makes me tired just watching him. Made some tackles/interceptions tonight that he frankly had no right to make. It's why Klopp persists with him despite his current underperforming with the ball at his feet.



Hope the injury isn't too bad. Really can't fathom some of the venom of people's criticism of him - i think he's performing a pretty thankless role off the ball (has to drop in deep to help the CBs develop play more than he would with Mac playing, has to cover Trent and Mo when they play centrally, and has to make third man runs to help create space on the right for our two best creators. it's also incredibly obvious, even just on tv, how hard he's working and how much distance he's travelling off the ball.people talk about him killing attacks or playing badly, or being arrogant - they're being ridiculous, and also underrating what he's doing for the benefit of the rest of the team (with and without the ball). he and Jones made joint most tackles of our midfield today (2) and his in fewer minutes. that's more than our defensive midfielder by the way (1). made an interception. was our only midfielder including all the subs not to be dribbled past (endo dribbled past 3 times, the rest 1). also made three key passes (joint best in midfield with Endo, in less time)this, basically!really fucking hope the injury is minor, will be gutting to lose him on the eve of (hopefully!) resting him and all the other knackered lads