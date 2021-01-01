« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:38:55 pm
Fingers crossed he's not badly hurt.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm
Hope he recovers quickly. he had a struggles but he been playing a lot
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:10:35 am
Hope the injury isn't too bad. Really can't fathom some of the venom of people's criticism of him - i think he's performing a pretty thankless role off the ball (has to drop in deep to help the CBs develop play more than he would with Mac playing, has to cover Trent and Mo when they play centrally, and has to make third man runs to help create space on the right for our two best creators. it's also incredibly obvious, even just on tv, how hard he's working and how much distance he's travelling off the ball.

people talk about him killing attacks or playing badly, or being arrogant - they're being ridiculous, and also underrating what he's doing for the benefit of the rest of the team (with and without the ball). he and Jones made joint most tackles of our midfield today (2) and his in fewer minutes. that's more than our defensive midfielder by the way (1). made an interception. was our only midfielder including all the subs not to be dribbled past (endo dribbled past 3 times, the rest 1). also made three key passes (joint best in midfield with Endo, in less time)
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm
He works so fucking hard, he makes me tired just watching him. Made some tackles/interceptions tonight that he frankly had no right to make. It's why Klopp persists with him despite his current underperforming with the ball at his feet.
this, basically!

really fucking hope the injury is minor, will be gutting to lose him on the eve of (hopefully!) resting him and all the other knackered lads
Online latortuga

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:13:40 am
I seem to recall he was in and out of the side at RB Leipzig last season.

Perhaps it is just where he's at in his career that he can't sustain a whole season.  He has a very blood and thunder style which either he learns to temper somewhat or he gains greater stamina and endurance so he can sustain it through out a season.   

The winter break will do him the world of good.
Online LFCTikiTaka

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:54:33 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:13:40 am
I seem to recall he was in and out of the side at RB Leipzig last season.

Not sure where you got that from. He played in every game he was available for last season in all comps. The only 3 games he missed were through suspension. In all comps he was on the bench 3 times and was subbed on in all 3 occasions.
