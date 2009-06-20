Interesting take. I agree with the broader points, people in here are being overly critical of a few tired performances after he started like a house on fire. But I think he was our third best midfielder against Arsenal, behind Endo and Jones, who I think had excellent games. Szoboszlai did a lot more good defensive work than many are giving him credit for though, so I'm glad to see some pointing that out -- he was too wasteful in the Arsenal half though and ultimately I was disappointed that Jones came off before him.



Mere coincidence that his form has dipped since Mac Allister’s been out?



We’ve not had a settled midfield for ages - he’s been pretty much the only constant. Dips in form is not just beholding to him either, as there’s a few that are out of sorts.



I didn't want Jones to come off either, but I wouldn't have wanted Szobo off instead. I was resigned pre-match to Jones not being likely to play 90 (and Nunez not starting) cos of the subs prioritisation at West Ham, but still didn't like it (and unfortunately Gravenberch never got into the game, so I think it weakened us).As we saw in the last ten minutes they had more rest and energy, and took over midfield (I think we benefited from being in their head after many bad Anfield experiences, so they didn't push this advantage). I dread to imagine how it'd have looked without Szobo. He was still driving the team defensively, in spite of the minutes in his legs for us and Hungary (see Draex's spot on point and stat above, which makes sense of things now).Nope! agree with what's been said, that his fatigue was evident before Mac's injury. But I don't think we've had a genuinely coherent and strong midfielder three display since he got injured early at Sheffield united (with the caveat here that I missed the first 50 mins against West Ham in the cup)