Mere coincidence that his form has dipped since Mac Allisters been out?
Weve not had a settled midfield for ages - hes been pretty much the only constant. Dips in form is not just beholding to him either, as theres a few that are out of sorts.
The lad is so glaringly going to be Workd class, but hes being swamped right now, in the midst of a period of football hes never encountered and while still getting the feel for the players around him.
Hes class and will continue to get better. If it were lack of effort or anything like that Id be concerned, but then again, hes never be wearing a Red shirt if he had those tendencies.
Give the lad (and indeed lads) some slack. Were wayyy ahead of all of our hopes and expectations right now and were all desperate to have the street party of all street parties again after winning the league, but have some respect and balance for not just Dom, but the others as well