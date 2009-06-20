« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2000 on: December 23, 2023, 08:11:22 pm
Poor again. Never thought I'd say this but he needs to be dropped in favour of Elliott
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2001 on: December 23, 2023, 08:11:28 pm
So many bad decisions.

Words fail.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2002 on: December 23, 2023, 09:53:00 pm
Started like a house on fire and now seems to have burnt himself out. Understandably still getting to grips with the premier league and everything but he needs to go back to when he arrived, playing with freedom and forward momentum. Some of his decision making now is baffling.

Anyway all in all so far still a very positive season so far.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2003 on: December 23, 2023, 09:57:13 pm
I'd really like us to let him use his offensive skillset more. He was great attacking midfielder and/or winger before, and we're trying to make Henderson 2.0 out of him.

Don't get me wrong, he is really good at covering Trent all the time, but we could use him somewhere else. Especially with our attack playing the way they're playing these last few months. Square pegs round holes all over again.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2004 on: December 23, 2023, 10:03:22 pm
Theres obviously a reason why Jones/Grav get pulled constantly instead of Dom despite him looking terribly tired on the ball.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2005 on: December 23, 2023, 10:11:44 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on December 23, 2023, 10:03:22 pm
Theres obviously a reason why Jones/Grav get pulled constantly instead of Dom despite him looking terribly tired on the ball.

Its because he is our most athletic midfielder and has the pace and motor to cover for Trent in a way the others cant.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2006 on: December 23, 2023, 10:16:18 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on December 23, 2023, 10:03:22 pm
Theres obviously a reason why Jones/Grav get pulled constantly instead of Dom despite him looking terribly tired on the ball.
He was 2nd in the Lactate test. His Engine never stops. He still getting used the speed over everything in the PL.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2007 on: December 23, 2023, 10:17:37 pm
Quote from: ac on December 23, 2023, 08:11:22 pm
Poor again. Never thought I'd say this but he needs to be dropped in favour of Elliott
Headless chicken


I can see why
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2008 on: December 23, 2023, 10:19:52 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 23, 2023, 10:11:44 pm
Its because he is our most athletic midfielder and has the pace and motor to cover for Trent in a way the others cant.
And thats him not at his very best.  Hes incredibly fit,  very  quick, tall and powerful, and hes really tactically smart.


And hes getting criticised .

Fuck me, it was such a high quality game and all people can find are faults. 


Do people not stop to wonder why we wont just let teams run straight through us like we did last season any more?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2009 on: December 23, 2023, 10:22:06 pm
I understand the need for the inverted system but playing on the same side as Salah/Trent is wasting Dom. Even if he is the only player that can water carry to that extent.

He probably has the best strike in the league. We should just have a midfield pair of Mac-Endo and let him sit infront in a 4-2-3-1. It's no surprise his best games are when we have Gomez at RB.

Having Dom in an attacking midfield position immediately gives you either goal threat or space because he will require a dedicated player to close down the space when he is in position, opening up space for others. The LB situation is even more annoying because it means Gomez will stay there now as I'd have wanted us to try Endo-Trent with Dom infront and Gomez RB until Mac returns. Guess its as you were now.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2010 on: December 23, 2023, 10:24:15 pm
Quote from: ac on December 23, 2023, 08:11:22 pm
Poor again. Never thought I'd say this but he needs to be dropped in favour of Elliott

Are there real people that actually think Elliot can do Szobo's job? Lol.

Give Szobo the freedom without being a defensive donkey and we will probably have one of the best CAMs in the league. Sooner Klopp figures that out or the personnel allows for it the better for our team.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2011 on: December 23, 2023, 10:30:20 pm
Yeah, I think people are forgetting that at the moment we only have a couple of midfielders that can run and cover distance
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2012 on: December 23, 2023, 10:52:32 pm
He was very good today.  Great engine.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2013 on: December 23, 2023, 11:30:57 pm
To get the best out of him he needs to be the main man, like he is in the Hungarian team. He's getting a little crowded out with Mo and TAA taking all the corners, free kicks and pens. It's no coincidence his best game recently was the game against West Ham when Mo and TAA were both on the bench. Think we will see a better version of our new No 8 when Mo goes off to the AFCON in January.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2014 on: December 23, 2023, 11:44:47 pm
Hes going to have to step up in Mo's absence on the right.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2015 on: December 23, 2023, 11:47:51 pm
don't get the crticism at all. feel like he's maybe suffering from people overburdening him with expectations early on, then lurching to over criticism.

easily our best midfielder on the day. took extra responsibility with progressing the ball than usual, while also putting a hell of a defensive shift in.

must have covered a huge amount of ground. did great work tracking midfield runners from deep, helping (mostly) our right side defend way more comfortably than most would have anticipated
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2016 on: December 23, 2023, 11:49:39 pm
Way were using him is pretty weird, he needs to play further forward. Think were asking too much of him been box to box, hes gassed toward end of games.

Think hed benefit from a change of formation like a few others, such as Trent and Elliott.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2017 on: December 24, 2023, 09:44:32 am
Quote from: crewlove on December 23, 2023, 09:57:13 pm
I'd really like us to let him use his offensive skillset more. He was great attacking midfielder and/or winger before, and we're trying to make Henderson 2.0 out of him.

Don't get me wrong, he is really good at covering Trent all the time, but we could use him somewhere else. Especially with our attack playing the way they're playing these last few months. Square pegs round holes all over again.

We're relying on him too much to be the legs in the team and it takes away from him offensively as well as knackering him out. He was good for an hour today but then was shattered and should have made way for Harvey, that change may have come but then Diaz went off injured.

Maybe look at him covering Salah during AFCON, but Harvey might get the nod.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2018 on: December 24, 2023, 10:32:07 am
Play him in the Firmino role as a false 9. That would leave a midfield trio of Mac Allister, Jones and Elliott. Salah and Diaz or Jota on the flanks. That way we also get our best players on the pitch.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2019 on: December 24, 2023, 10:40:04 am
Quote from: classycarra on December 23, 2023, 11:47:51 pm
don't get the crticism at all. feel like he's maybe suffering from people overburdening him with expectations early on, then lurching to over criticism.

easily our best midfielder on the day. took extra responsibility with progressing the ball than usual, while also putting a hell of a defensive shift in.

must have covered a huge amount of ground. did great work tracking midfield runners from deep, helping (mostly) our right side defend way more comfortably than most would have anticipated

Interesting take. I agree with the broader points, people in here are being overly critical of a few tired performances after he started like a house on fire. But I think he was our third best midfielder against Arsenal, behind Endo and Jones, who I think had excellent games. Szoboszlai did a lot more good defensive work than many are giving him credit for though, so I'm glad to see some pointing that out -- he was too wasteful in the Arsenal half though and ultimately I was disappointed that Jones came off before him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2020 on: December 24, 2023, 10:57:01 am
Mere coincidence that his form has dipped since Mac Allisters been out?

Weve not had a settled midfield for ages - hes been pretty much the only constant. Dips in form is not just beholding to him either, as theres a few that are out of sorts.

The lad is so glaringly going to be Workd class, but hes being swamped right now, in the midst of a period of football hes never encountered and while still getting the feel for the players around him.

Hes class and will continue to get better. If it were lack of effort or anything like that Id be concerned, but then again, hes never be wearing a Red shirt if he had those tendencies.

Give the lad (and indeed lads) some slack. Were wayyy ahead of all of our hopes and expectations right now and were all desperate to have the street party of all street parties again after winning the league, but have some respect and balance for not just Dom, but the others as well

 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2021 on: December 24, 2023, 10:57:18 am
It duth appear the honeymoon period be over.

The kid is not influencing games like he did  2-3 months ago. Would have hooked him and kept Curtis on, last night.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2022 on: December 24, 2023, 11:03:52 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on December 24, 2023, 10:57:01 am
Mere coincidence that his form has dipped since Mac Allisters been out?

Weve not had a settled midfield for ages - hes been pretty much the only constant. Dips in form is not just beholding to him either, as theres a few that are out of sorts.

The lad is so glaringly going to be Workd class, but hes being swamped right now, in the midst of a period of football hes never encountered and while still getting the feel for the players around him.

 
Think it started before Mac got injured personally
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2023 on: December 24, 2023, 11:06:20 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on December 24, 2023, 10:57:01 am
Mere coincidence that his form has dipped since Mac Allister’s been out?

We’ve not had a settled midfield for ages - he’s been pretty much the only constant. Dips in form is not just beholding to him either, as there’s a few that are out of sorts.


Yeah, I think one thing these individual player threads is paper over the cohesion needed, our midfield is at its best with everyone firing, completing their roles to a high level, complementing eachother

I wasn't dead impressed with Szobo yesterday - little things, like one of his long shots had no curl on it whatsoever so went badly wide. Passing off too. He's doing too much defensively for the kind of player he is and I think his time on the ball is suffering for it
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2024 on: December 24, 2023, 11:13:27 am
Hes just shattered, I read hes played nearly as many minutes this season than he did all of last., all whilst playing one of the most demanding fitness wise roles in the team.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2025 on: December 24, 2023, 11:14:22 am
Think some of the criticism is a bit harsh to be honest. Could have done better in possession, but he was an absolute pressing monster yesterday, particular in the RB position whenever Trent vacated the space. Him and Konate were effectively working as a team. Would be interested to see his individual stats in regards to distance covered, blocks made, opponents dispossessed and general defensive output

I know people want to see more exotic football from him in the final third as that's theoretically why we signed him but without his presence on the pitch, I wonder whether Arsenal would have found it easier to cut through us.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2026 on: December 24, 2023, 11:17:22 am
He's great pressing but I think it could do with some refinement. At times it's like watching Robbo press the City back line but across the entire width of the pitch and it's not needed quite to that extent.

He's a pressing monster much like Jota but it seems a bit out of control at times.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2027 on: December 24, 2023, 11:36:34 am
think he was good defensively, but hes not as sharp or as confident in attack as he was at the start of the season. Elliott probably deserves to start over him, but maybe Klopp wants some stability in his team selection. The midfield as a whole were good yesterday.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2028 on: December 24, 2023, 12:08:02 pm
Quote from: Avens on December 24, 2023, 10:40:04 am
Interesting take. I agree with the broader points, people in here are being overly critical of a few tired performances after he started like a house on fire. But I think he was our third best midfielder against Arsenal, behind Endo and Jones, who I think had excellent games. Szoboszlai did a lot more good defensive work than many are giving him credit for though, so I'm glad to see some pointing that out -- he was too wasteful in the Arsenal half though and ultimately I was disappointed that Jones came off before him.
I didn't want Jones to come off either, but I wouldn't have wanted Szobo off instead. I was resigned pre-match to Jones not being likely to play 90 (and Nunez not starting) cos of the subs prioritisation at West Ham, but still didn't like it (and unfortunately Gravenberch never got into the game, so I think it weakened us).

As we saw in the last ten minutes they had more rest and energy, and took over midfield (I think we benefited from being in their head after many bad Anfield experiences, so they didn't push this advantage). I dread to imagine how it'd have looked without Szobo. He was still driving the team defensively, in spite of the minutes in his legs for us and Hungary (see Draex's spot on point and stat above, which makes sense of things now).
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on December 24, 2023, 10:57:01 am
Mere coincidence that his form has dipped since Mac Allister’s been out?

We’ve not had a settled midfield for ages - he’s been pretty much the only constant. Dips in form is not just beholding to him either, as there’s a few that are out of sorts.
Nope! agree with what's been said, that his fatigue was evident before Mac's injury. But I don't think we've had a genuinely coherent and strong midfielder three display since he got injured early at Sheffield united (with the caveat here that I missed the first 50 mins against West Ham in the cup)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2029 on: December 24, 2023, 12:20:20 pm
I thought he was fine and is working very hard defensively. Its hard to say when the front 3 are playing poorly where the blame lies for that.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #2031 on: Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
