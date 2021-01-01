« previous next »
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:34:37 pm
Andar on Yesterday at 07:33:00 pm
The comparisons to Gerrard were bonkers. A good player who is out of form but that comparison was beyond mental.

They weren`t. Szobozlai is a fantastic player and will have an amazing career. Gerrard had no bad games at 22?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:35:47 pm

He looks lost. Normal when you are trying to trun an attacking midfielder to Hendo v2.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm
Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:34:37 pm
They weren`t. Szobozlai is a fantastic player and will have an amazing career. Gerrard had no bad games at 22?

Basel away. I think he was 22.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:36:49 pm
He's tired, both physically and mentally.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm
Basel away. I think he was 22.

But they are different players. Gerrard was more about power. Szobozlai is more technical.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:38:28 pm
Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm
Basel away. I think he was 22.

I recall him having more than one disappointing game.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm
Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm
He's playing a diffrent role to the ones he's palyed at Salzburg, Leipzig and Hungary.  More disciplined and thats' taking sligtly away from what he's known for. He can still do it mind you but we're going to see less of it with us.
Think his role has changed from the beginning of the season as well. Can't remember which game it was but Klopp came out and said the whole team needed to defend better and it not be solely on Mac Allister. Ever since then I think both 8s have become more defensive. Wouldn't surprise me if that's why Gravenberch's performances have suffered as well.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 08:04:56 pm
The amount of times he gave the ball away or misplaced a 5 yard pass had me screaming at the tv. Needs to do move when on the ball at the expense of running around so much.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 08:06:09 pm
Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm
Think his role has changed from the beginning of the season as well. Can't remember which game it was but Klopp came out and said the whole team needed to defend better and it not be solely on Mac Allister. Ever since then I think both 8s have become more defensive. Wouldn't surprise me if that's why Gravenberch's performances have suffered as well.

Cant have so much emphasis on everyone having to be able to do everything to accomodate our weaknesses.

It draws back on the attacking impetus and it's clear as day we're struggling in attack now
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm
Since he split with his Fanni, not the same since.

Heavy nuts are holding him back.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm
Doesn't seem like his head's in the game, like he's too busy thinking about what to make for dinner.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:17:27 pm
Looks like the speed of the premier league has caught up with him.

However the whole team cohesion is way off despite recent results
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
Andar on Yesterday at 07:33:00 pm
The comparisons to Gerrard were bonkers. A good player who is out of form but that comparison was beyond mental.

Indeed. Don't know what's up with him but needs to sort his swede out. Been off it for at least the last half dozen games. If we had stronger backups I'd be looking at benching him....but needs must....hoping the higher calibre of opposition next Saturday will bring the best out in him again.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm
What the fuck happened to him? I thought wed signed the next KbD. He went to Hungary, had some shots with the crowd and has looked so off the pace since.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
That was some strong shit to be honest mate.  :D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 05:59:56 am
Well off the pace currently. For me, the worst midfielder yesterday. He was misplacing simple passes. I have no idea whats up with him.
