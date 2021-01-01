The comparisons to Gerrard were bonkers. A good player who is out of form but that comparison was beyond mental.
They weren`t. Szobozlai is a fantastic player and will have an amazing career. Gerrard had no bad games at 22?
Basel away. I think he was 22.
He's playing a diffrent role to the ones he's palyed at Salzburg, Leipzig and Hungary. More disciplined and thats' taking sligtly away from what he's known for. He can still do it mind you but we're going to see less of it with us.
Think his role has changed from the beginning of the season as well. Can't remember which game it was but Klopp came out and said the whole team needed to defend better and it not be solely on Mac Allister. Ever since then I think both 8s have become more defensive. Wouldn't surprise me if that's why Gravenberch's performances have suffered as well.
