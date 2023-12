Looks a bit leggy, lately.



We're relying on him too much for legs, like we used to with Henderson. Henderson was durable though (before the last season or two) Dom is new to the league. Bajcetic and Thiago being injured all season has given us less scope to rotate, along with recent injuries to Grav and Jones and now Mac.Bournemouth in the cup was one he should have sat out and maybe more in Europe. I'd keep him off the plane for Belgium and sit out the West Ham game the week after.