People expect the world from CMs, obviously serbianscouser is being super positive about him but in some ways that only highlights it even more. It's as if people expect 'provide a lot of creativity' to mean De Bruyne level output or it doesn't really count. I'm no different in that I've been a little disappointed with a lack of output from CM so far this season. But I think my expectations are just too high. He'll end up with about 10 combined goals & assists in the league this season I suspect and that'll be a decent return.



He currently at xg of .10 and Xag at .28 with a total of .38 per 90 in the PL and this includes games where red cards happened. He been the third most creative player in the PL, Behind Mo and Trent. Elliott also has Xag of .28 in PL.He has the Most progressive passes in raw number(Trent will pass him soon, Trent played less so raw number is like that). He is 5th in progressive pass per 90(It goes Trent, Konate, Gravenberch, Elliott)He has the 4th most Key pass per 90(Mo, Trent, Robertson, Dom, Tsimikas then Elliott)He 3rd on Shot creating actions per 90 and 2nd most in live pass(Trent 3rd with less games, he 4th per 90(Elliott is 3)He hasnt been creative it very funny when watching I think very involved in the attack in the final 3rd and the numbers show it. He had to Trent role in build up more without Trent but since then much more higher up. He also receiving 6.2 Progressive passes per gameHe also has the 3rd most carries per 90 into the 1/3 and 5th in progressive Carries.If his Xga is not over .3 by the end of the season i would be shocked, it probably be closer to .35 or .40. He going likely be a .5 xg+xa player by the end of the season I would be shocked if it is under .4. It could be under .5 though.