Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 145944 times)

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1840 on: December 6, 2023, 11:03:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on December  5, 2023, 09:00:09 am
Goodness the irony. Ghost Town is busy telling off posters in the Nunez thread and saying they won't deserve his goals, you're busy telling off posters in this thread. You're both doing fantastic work but maybe respond to what people are actually writing a bit more rather than what you imagine people are writing.

That's very philosophical.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1841 on: December 6, 2023, 11:19:01 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on December  6, 2023, 09:52:57 am
Jack didnt you want Ugarte?
Your views on duels is a bit bizarre then

Not based on his "duels" .. no idea on anyones duels, as I said I've never seen a good analyst cite it or include it in a player profile so I'm not sure its a useful thing
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1842 on: December 6, 2023, 09:05:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  6, 2023, 11:19:01 am
Not based on his "duels" .. no idea on anyones duels, as I said I've never seen a good analyst cite it or include it in a player profile so I'm not sure its a useful thing

Replace duels with successful presses. Would be interesting to how he comes out. Feels like hes letting a lot of people run past him in recent games.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1843 on: December 6, 2023, 09:31:55 pm »
brillant last 30 mins from him. Worked so hard
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1844 on: December 6, 2023, 09:35:58 pm »
Happy to see him get another goal. Hopefully this will open the floodgates.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1845 on: December 6, 2023, 09:39:01 pm »
Good game. Worked hard 100 min
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1846 on: December 6, 2023, 09:39:50 pm »
So calm on the ball, great performance.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1847 on: December 6, 2023, 09:44:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  6, 2023, 09:35:58 pm
Happy to see him get another goal. Hopefully this will open the floodgates.

Some finish too given he hasn't scored for a bit.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1848 on: December 6, 2023, 09:45:28 pm »
Think well see him in the front line quite a bit especially when Salah goes to the Afcon. Very composed finish today.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1849 on: December 6, 2023, 10:19:41 pm »
Good game. He's still a kid, mind.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1850 on: December 6, 2023, 10:23:36 pm »
Seemed to be running harder than anyone at the finish, so no surprise he was the one to power into the area and put this to bed.

Not as spectacular as earlier in the season at the moment, but working hard and not going missing
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1851 on: December 6, 2023, 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on December  6, 2023, 09:31:55 pm
brillant last 30 mins from him. Worked so hard
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1852 on: December 6, 2023, 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December  6, 2023, 09:44:14 pm
Some finish too given he hasn't scored for a bit.

touch to deaden
touch to shift
lifts shot past keeper
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1853 on: December 7, 2023, 12:22:24 am »
He probably read RAWK posts after the last game and took it personal.

Could have slotted the ball nicely there but decided to hammer it in the net, at the same time whispering "there you go you rawk mugs" 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1854 on: December 7, 2023, 07:30:38 am »
That tackle on the sideline pissed him off. 😁 He then turned on the god-mode, ran all over the pitch like it was minute one and banged in a goal with enough venom to kill an army.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1855 on: December 7, 2023, 07:38:32 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December  6, 2023, 09:05:39 pm
Replace duels with successful presses. Would be interesting to how he comes out. Feels like hes letting a lot of people run past him in recent games.
He's too eager in many duels and gets dribbled. He needs to get used to that all players in PL have the skill to beat their man.

Check out the lungs on this guy though. The most impressive aspect of his goal was that he still had the energy to run into that space, after 90 min of running.

He and Trent had some nice combinations.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1856 on: December 7, 2023, 09:48:57 am »
I thought he was much better last night. His goal topped of a very decent performance from him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1857 on: December 7, 2023, 10:16:24 am »
Goal doesn't count as they were attacking so defence was lacking but was decent last night.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1858 on: December 7, 2023, 10:19:47 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December  7, 2023, 10:16:24 am
Goal doesn't count as they were attacking so defence was lacking but was decent last night.

What?!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1859 on: December 7, 2023, 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: ... on December  7, 2023, 10:19:47 am
What?!

Goals that don't count:
- pace goals
- own goals off keepers' backs
- goals where the defence was lacking.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1860 on: December 7, 2023, 10:41:37 am »
Finished the game really strongly last night, bodes well for the Christmas schedule.  Think he catches a few players out with his speed carrying the ball, he's not a flying winger when he plays out wide but he can still power past defenders.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1861 on: December 7, 2023, 11:07:37 am »
Quote from: Avens on December  7, 2023, 10:34:36 am
Goals that don't count:
- pace goals
- own goals off keepers' backs
- goals where the defence was lacking.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1862 on: December 7, 2023, 11:47:37 am »
Much prefer him further forward, impacts game far more and is really decisive around box.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1863 on: December 7, 2023, 11:50:23 am »
Looked like he was letting his beard grow out a little bit. Clearly not content with already being the most handsome player in the league.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1864 on: December 7, 2023, 01:10:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December  7, 2023, 10:41:37 am
Finished the game really strongly last night, bodes well for the Christmas schedule.  Think he catches a few players out with his speed carrying the ball, he's not a flying winger when he plays out wide but he can still power past defenders.

He shouldn't start on Saturday if we are going to rotate properly.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1865 on: December 7, 2023, 06:03:20 pm »
He's a huge, huge part to our improvement this season.

I thought initially he was gonna be the AM to get goals and provide a lot of creativity. That didn't quite happen but what we got instead is that he made us competitive in midfield with his energy and industry.

For us the most important thing is matching opposition's work-rate so our talent could prevail and with Dom in our team I'm always confident we're gonna compete between the boxes. He seems horrible to play against.

One of our most important players right now.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1866 on: December 7, 2023, 06:38:20 pm »
Don't start him on Saturday...or if you do - he shouldn't be near the Europa last game
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1867 on: December 7, 2023, 06:42:50 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on December  7, 2023, 06:03:20 pm
He's a huge, huge part to our improvement this season.

I thought initially he was gonna be the AM to get goals and provide a lot of creativity. That didn't quite happen but what we got instead is that he made us competitive in midfield with his energy and industry.

For us the most important thing is matching opposition's work-rate so our talent could prevail and with Dom in our team I'm always confident we're gonna compete between the boxes. He seems horrible to play against.

One of our most important players right now.

He provides creativity, hes created the same amount of chances as Trent in all competitions, only Salah is better than the two of them
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1868 on: December 7, 2023, 06:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Four Four Three on December  7, 2023, 06:42:50 pm
He provides creativity, hes created the same amount of chances as Trent in all competitions, only Salah is better than the two of them

People expect the world from CMs, obviously serbianscouser is being super positive about him but in some ways that only highlights it even more. It's as if people expect 'provide a lot of creativity' to mean De Bruyne level output or it doesn't really count. I'm no different in that I've been a little disappointed with a lack of output from CM so far this season. But I think my expectations are just too high. He'll end up with about 10 combined goals & assists in the league this season I suspect and that'll be a decent return.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1869 on: December 7, 2023, 08:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  7, 2023, 06:52:24 pm
People expect the world from CMs, obviously serbianscouser is being super positive about him but in some ways that only highlights it even more. It's as if people expect 'provide a lot of creativity' to mean De Bruyne level output or it doesn't really count. I'm no different in that I've been a little disappointed with a lack of output from CM so far this season. But I think my expectations are just too high. He'll end up with about 10 combined goals & assists in the league this season I suspect and that'll be a decent return.
He currently at xg of .10 and Xag at .28 with a total of .38 per 90 in the PL and this includes games where red cards happened. He been the third most creative player in the PL, Behind Mo and Trent. Elliott also has Xag of .28 in PL.
He has the Most progressive passes in raw number(Trent will pass him soon, Trent played less so raw number is like that). He is 5th in progressive pass per 90(It goes Trent, Konate, Gravenberch, Elliott)
He has the 4th most Key pass per 90(Mo, Trent, Robertson, Dom, Tsimikas then Elliott)
He 3rd on Shot creating actions per 90 and 2nd most in live pass(Trent 3rd with less games, he 4th per 90(Elliott is 3)
He hasnt been creative it very funny when watching I think very involved in the attack in the final 3rd and the numbers show it. He had to Trent role in build up more without Trent but since then much more higher up. He also receiving 6.2 Progressive passes per game
He also has the 3rd most carries per 90 into the 1/3 and 5th in progressive Carries.
If his Xga is not over .3 by the end of the season i would be shocked, it probably be closer to .35 or .40. He going likely be a .5 xg+xa player by the end of the season I would be shocked if it is under .4. It could be under .5 though.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  7, 2023, 06:52:24 pm
It's as if people expect 'provide a lot of creativity' to mean De Bruyne level output or it doesn't really count.

that's my beef about most of the micro-criticisms you see in almost all the player threads.

any bad pass, bad tackle, bad shot, brainfart - whatever - is a mortal sin, not to be tolerated.  expectations are off the charts.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 04:07:24 am »
So boss..
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 07:05:09 am »
He is asked to do quite a lot of defensive work. He was definitely being asked to cover when Trent goes forward. I dont think we have any interest in him being a pure attacking midfielder, we want him being a proper midfielder in the way Henderson was.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 11:54:08 am »
Just once this season id like to see a corner/freekick lofted to him at the edge of the box for a volley. The lad strikes the ball so so well
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 11:59:55 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:54:08 am
Just once this season id like to see a corner/freekick lofted to him at the edge of the box for a volley. The lad strikes the ball so so well

What if it works? Wouldn't you then like to see it twice?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
seems to be taken off corner-taking duties.  weird, his deliveries are excellent.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 12:06:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:03:59 pm
seems to be taken off corner-taking duties.  weird, his deliveries are excellent.

He took a few against Sheffield United.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:37 pm
He took a few against Sheffield United.
he did?  jeez I missed that.
