I actually think Klopp has put a leash on him, as well as agreeing that the running levels he showed are not sustainable for an entire season. Watching back the last couple of games (where he got subbed) hes playing more inside the system, specifically looking for the triggers and then leading the counter press, and you can rest assured he's still getting tucked into a hell of a lot of work. Its just that a lot of it is pretty unglamorous, and hes not gotten much further forward than the top of the box. He was cutting things back from the byline after toasting a man and then making tackles in our own box seconds later earlier in the year.



Like i say though, some of this may be by design and some of it may be just necessary self preservation/klopp man management. Another reason for the subs has been to stick Trent right into midfield and get Gomez on at rb, so something or one has to give to do that. Doms actually never played as many games as he is likely too this year and we cant afford to lose him, so im after thinking they've made a little adjustment and are focusing on a few more narrow and specific tasks, primarily the counter press as i said.



Klopps man management in terms of rotation/keeping people involved/fresh/still getting results is the very best imo, probably the best ever and the move to 5 subs is an underappreciated massive bonus for us. Right now i think he's just gently pulling back on the reins where Sbozo is concerned. and, he could well be a bit tired which would dovetail with that as well.



