Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:34:01 pm
I've noticed it too. Started his career like a house on fire, but seems to have fallen away just a little bit in recent weeks.

Talent is clearly still there though. Shouldn't be too long before he's bossing things again.
He used so much energy those first games including a man down.
It generally takes a full season to get up speed. He started well struggling a little right now. I think he figure it out and also think he plays best with Jones in MF
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:31:24 pm
Seems like a big dip in form from the first 6 weeks. Klopp never used to withdraw him.



Glad that Klopp doesnt show preferential treatment. Anyone can get the hook if their form tails off.

Szobo needs to up his game.
I'd be tempted to give him a break next game, Endo/MacAllister/Jones could be a pretty strong midfield combo, especially against a Sheff Utd that might be feeling a bit leggy.
Hes having a dip physically which is perfectly reasonable  luckily his back up is one of the best young AMs in the world

We should probably give him a couple of weeks off entirely in January to be honest - going from the Bundesliga to our schedule is big change
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm
Unrealistic to expect a young midfielder, new to the League to maintain and consistently very high standard through the season. Its inevitably hell have some dips and its good that we have plenty of alternative options who can slot in if he needs a game or two on the bench.

Not forgetting jetting off to captain his country in internationals and the effect that might have on his club performances...
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm
Hes having a dip physically which is perfectly reasonable  luckily his back up is one of the best young AMs in the world

We should probably give him a couple of weeks off entirely in January to be honest - going from the Bundesliga to our schedule is big change

Can't see how thats going to be possible, especially with Endo and Salah away in that same month.
He only played 73 mins last week and got a full rest mid week. If he was gassed after 66 mins today then questions need to be asked about his fitness actually. But I don't think it's the case here. I think we were just hyping him up too much at the beginning of the season. Turns out he's not a chance creating machine like KDB (so far) and his long shots don't always come off so we're left with his running and feel a bit underwhelmed.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm
He only played 73 mins last week and got a full rest mid week. If he was gassed after 66 mins today then questions need to be asked about his fitness actually. But I don't think it's the case here. I think we were just hyping him up too much at the beginning of the season. Turns out he's not a chance creating machine like KDB (so far) and his long shots don't always come off so we're left with his running and feel a bit underwhelmed.
would love  to see the data.
But his pressing & energy 3rd man runs has dipped i feel. Just not the same intensity in pressing.
I would rest him vs Sheffield.
I do agree he plays very well with Jones
Quote from: Cruyff Turn on Yesterday at 08:03:18 pm
His form has gone down but playing 90 minutes every game wasn't sustainable to begin with.
To be fair, he was busy carrying his country to another international tournament.  I dont see anything wrong with not starting him in the next if he's not playing well.
Struggling atm this lad. Not sure if he's tired but he just seems to be trying too much now. About 4/5 times a game he seems to try and back heel or drag back pass and it almost never comes off.

getting run past at will now, Fulham made him look like he was 33 not 23. Hopefully he gets back to his best again but i think the PL is catching up him a little. But i would've thought at his age he could handle this. The running is the most worrying part, does seem to have the pace to either get past players or track back. This was something he was doing with ease at the start of the season.

Would rest/drop him for next couple of games
He's still adjusting, I wouldn't worry about him at the moment.  I know there were some mad shouts after the first few games, people on here saying he's world class, but there's a middle ground to be found.  He's done well, looks great, but needs more time to get that consistency.
Yet again temporary form being used as a measure of ability by some. The bipolar nature of a football forum is seen at its finest here. He's a quality player, he's not the finished article yet and he's had a tough month after a blistering start. It doesn't mean the Premier League has caught up to him or that all he has is running. Saying that he's out of form right now is one thing, but the desperation to draw long term conclusions based on very recent data is something I find really frustrating.
He wasnt even bad yesterday in fact would say he was easily our best midfielder. He did well enough, it was his skill that got us the feee kick in which Trent converted, he kept the ball, he was rarely dispossessed and was a threat with his dribbling.

He also played another splendid ball to Salah which in turn produced one of the best chances of the game for Nunez with a lovely cushioned header, what more do people expect from Szoboszlai? I find he rarely has a bad game but people have set their expectations so lofty that he cant just have a decent game without people murmuring about a loss of form..

I dont see it myself personally.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm
He used so much energy those first games including a man down.
It generally takes a full season to get up speed. He started well struggling a little right now. I think he figure it out and also think he plays best with Jones in MF

The balance isn't really there in midfield and without that it's hard for whoever is playing in there.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:57:22 am
He wasnt even bad yesterday in fact would say he was easily our best midfielder. He did well enough, it was his skill that got us the feee kick in which Trent converted, he kept the ball, he was rarely dispossessed and was a threat with his dribbling.

He also played another splendid ball to Salah which in turn produced one of the best chances of the game for Nunez with a lovely cushioned header, what more do people expect from Szoboszlai? I find he rarely has a bad game but people have set their expectations so lofty that he cant just have a decent game without people murmuring about a loss of form..

I dont see it myself personally.

Sadly mate he was awful yesterday. Couldnt run, got dribbled past at will, passes not coming off.

i'm sure he'll get back to early season form. Or maybe he wont and he was just having a purple patch. But i'm more inclined to believe he'll get back to early season form as the lad is clearly quality

Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:56:37 am
Yet again temporary form being used as a measure of ability by some. The bipolar nature of a football forum is seen at its finest here. He's a quality player, he's not the finished article yet and he's had a tough month after a blistering start. It doesn't mean the Premier League has caught up to him or that all he has is running. Saying that he's out of form right now is one thing, but the desperation to draw long term conclusions based on very recent data is something I find really frustrating.
His relentless running in the first few months isnt sustainable. He had the most sprints & is one the fastest in the league.

He just needs a few weeks used springly & he will be fine.
Give him a cameo role for Sheffield then let him play a tired Palace for confidence. Then rest for Arsenal.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:43:21 pm
His relentless running in the first few months isnt sustainable. He had the most sprints & is one the fastest in the league.

Begs the question why he got extended minutes in League Cup and Europa then.

I agree his overlapping runs and general energy in midfield have declined.
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 12:51:16 pm
Begs the question why he got extended minutes in League Cup and Europa then.

I agree his overlapping runs and general energy in midfield have declined.

Because in those games we kinda needed him
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 12:51:16 pm
Begs the question why he got extended minutes in League Cup and Europa then.

I agree his overlapping runs and general energy in midfield have declined.
We needed him.
I think myself & jack did mention back then about him needing rest.
Its a big reasn why our performances have declined Szobo becoming tired,

I just hop we dont run him into the ground he needs a physical & mental rest. I would bench him for a few games.
Eliott as we have seen is improving & is excellent against the weaker teams in the league.
I actually think Klopp has put a leash on him, as well as agreeing that the running levels he showed are not sustainable for an entire season. Watching back the last couple of games (where he got subbed) hes playing more inside the system, specifically looking for the triggers and then leading the counter press, and you can rest assured he's still getting tucked into a hell of a lot of work. Its just that a lot of it is pretty unglamorous, and hes not gotten much further forward than the top of the box. He was cutting things back from the byline after toasting a man and then making tackles in our own box seconds later earlier in the year.

Like i say though, some of this may be by design and some of it may be just necessary self preservation/klopp man management. Another reason for the subs has been to stick Trent right into midfield and get Gomez on at rb, so something or one has to give to do that. Doms actually never played as many games as he is likely too this year and we cant afford to lose him, so im after thinking they've made a little adjustment and are focusing on a few more narrow and specific tasks, primarily the counter press as i said.

Klopps man management in terms of rotation/keeping people involved/fresh/still getting results is the very best imo, probably the best ever and the move to 5 subs is an underappreciated massive bonus for us. Right now i think he's just gently pulling back on the reins where Sbozo is concerned. and, he could well be a bit tired which would dovetail with that as well.

Think he burnt himself out a little in first several games. Especially when we kept getting players sent off. He's a fantastic player. But he's playing almost every game for us and Hungary. He won't be used to this league just yet with how full on it is. Hopefully Klopp gives him a break in cup games and Europa.
Without looking at the stats, it looks like hes entering a high number of duels but his win rate isnt great.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:38:19 pm
Without looking at the stats, it looks like hes entering a high number of duels but his win rate isnt great.

It feels like the entire team's win rate isn't great.
The only reason he was hooked was because of the match on Wednesday, same as Alexis.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:56:37 am
Yet again temporary form being used as a measure of ability by some. The bipolar nature of a football forum is seen at its finest here. He's a quality player, he's not the finished article yet and he's had a tough month after a blistering start. It doesn't mean the Premier League has caught up to him or that all he has is running. Saying that he's out of form right now is one thing, but the desperation to draw long term conclusions based on very recent data is something I find really frustrating.

This bears so little resemblance to the actual thread, certainly the actual thread when you posted (sambhi92's 2nd post got a little closer to the above but that came after you posted and even then the above would be an extremely harsh reading of his post). I've got no idea how you got this from what has actually been written on this thread. There are no posts drawing long term conclusions from his current form, there's only one phrase in all the posts that could be read that way and it'd be an uncharitable reading of the post as a whole because it wasn't saying that ALL he has is running and it pointed to the future as potential improvement, 'so far'. Feel free to get frustrated at phantoms but perhaps do us a favour and don't bother posting about it. In reality there are posts after posts saying, 'he's just in a bit of poor form, adjusting etc, he'll be back to his best soon'.
Nee no, nee no, nee no ;)
