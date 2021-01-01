I've noticed it too. Started his career like a house on fire, but seems to have fallen away just a little bit in recent weeks.Talent is clearly still there though. Shouldn't be too long before he's bossing things again.
Seems like a big dip in form from the first 6 weeks. Klopp never used to withdraw him.
Unrealistic to expect a young midfielder, new to the League to maintain and consistently very high standard through the season. Its inevitably hell have some dips and its good that we have plenty of alternative options who can slot in if he needs a game or two on the bench.
Hes having a dip physically which is perfectly reasonable
luckily his back up is one of the best young AMs in the world We should probably give him a couple of weeks off entirely in January to be honest - going from the Bundesliga to our schedule is big change
