Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 08:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:34:01 pm
I've noticed it too. Started his career like a house on fire, but seems to have fallen away just a little bit in recent weeks.

Talent is clearly still there though. Shouldn't be too long before he's bossing things again.
He used so much energy those first games including a man down.
It generally takes a full season to get up speed. He started well struggling a little right now. I think he figure it out and also think he plays best with Jones in MF
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 08:09:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:31:24 pm
Seems like a big dip in form from the first 6 weeks. Klopp never used to withdraw him.



Glad that Klopp doesnt show preferential treatment. Anyone can get the hook if their form tails off.

Szobo needs to up his game.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
I'd be tempted to give him a break next game, Endo/MacAllister/Jones could be a pretty strong midfield combo, especially against a Sheff Utd that might be feeling a bit leggy.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm »
Hes having a dip physically which is perfectly reasonable  luckily his back up is one of the best young AMs in the world

We should probably give him a couple of weeks off entirely in January to be honest - going from the Bundesliga to our schedule is big change
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 08:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 07:36:39 pm
Unrealistic to expect a young midfielder, new to the League to maintain and consistently very high standard through the season. Its inevitably hell have some dips and its good that we have plenty of alternative options who can slot in if he needs a game or two on the bench.

Not forgetting jetting off to captain his country in internationals and the effect that might have on his club performances...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:23:40 pm
Hes having a dip physically which is perfectly reasonable  luckily his back up is one of the best young AMs in the world

We should probably give him a couple of weeks off entirely in January to be honest - going from the Bundesliga to our schedule is big change

Can't see how thats going to be possible, especially with Endo and Salah away in that same month.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 08:37:20 pm »
He only played 73 mins last week and got a full rest mid week. If he was gassed after 66 mins today then questions need to be asked about his fitness actually. But I don't think it's the case here. I think we were just hyping him up too much at the beginning of the season. Turns out he's not a chance creating machine like KDB (so far) and his long shots don't always come off so we're left with his running and feel a bit underwhelmed.
