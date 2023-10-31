Doesnt matter what he does. He cant win can he? Suppose He'll always have his knockers
He actually has some self-awareness in comparison to Kane.https://www.youtube.com/shorts/94s_0W-LR0g
Dominik Szoboszlai has created the most chances by a player in his first 10 PL appearances since James Rodríguez in 2020.
@JoshLFC1909Dominik Szoboszlai: Everyone wants to get into the starting XI, thats normal and thats how it should be the goal in every team. Who is satisfied with sitting on the bench? Im going to be honest, there are a few. Actually before I came here there were some here [Liverpool] as well I wont name names but I heard about it.- interview @soos_mark_ translated by @BenBocsak
Hmmmm......
@JoshLFC1909Dominik Szoboszlai:Everyone wants to get into the starting XI, thats normal and thats how it should be the goal in every team. Who is satisfied with sitting on the bench? Im going to be honest, there are a few. Actually before I came here there were some here [Liverpool] as well I wont name names but I heard about it.- interview @soos_mark_ translated by @BenBocsak
Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez. Shots fired. That's pretty mean about Naby. Maybe Ox too.
he obviously meant Mo.
What'd ya want for Christmas..Szobo!
Crosby Nick never fails.
If youve seen that video let me know if they were calling him The Hairy Eight or did I mishear?
Ox & Naby for sure
Bullshit. Ox kicked off when he was subbed because he hadnt started a game in months. Dont fling accusations around when you dont know them. I hate this kind of unsubstantiated shite.
Could be someone like Milner who was happy to help being a squad member.Younger players maybe happy to just make the bench too.
Before we cast judgement on players, just how comfortable is the bench?
Page created in 0.093 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]