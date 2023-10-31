Could be someone like Milner who was happy to help being a squad member.



Younger players maybe happy to just make the bench too.



If you've read anything about Milner or what Klopp has said about him, Milner HATED not playing and caused a fuss. Not in an unprofessional way (does Milner have an unprofessional bone in his body?) but everyone, including Klopp, knew that he wasn't happy sitting on the subs bench.