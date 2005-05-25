« previous next »
SMASHerano

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 07:28:14 am
Signing of the season so far throughout the league. Long may it continue!
Egyptian36

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 08:25:21 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 29, 2023, 08:17:28 pm
If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer

We tried to bring destroyers even after getting Mac. We made a bid for Caicedo and Andre said he refused our offer and told us he want to wait until January so how it's clear we don't want one ?

Mac is better as an 8. Dom is better when given more freedom to attack. Gravenberch also better when given freedom to attack. So how do you play to the best strengths of the players you have ? by playing Mac+destroyer+Dom or Gravenberch، It's more balanced and in some games where you want to be more attacking the midfield can line up like yesterday.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 08:28:20 am
He's such a two-footed player. Very few naturally right-footed players can play that pass he played for Mo's goal. Also, his first was an unstoppable volley with his left peg against Villa.

He's a v good "technician".
xbugawugax

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 am
wasn't really impressed when we signed him after watching his youtube clips. seems like a limited, non pacy, non flashy winger. :-\

but he isn't much of a youtube kind of player. but someone who appreciates only when watching the game. he seems to be everywhere. plugging gaps, providing options for teammates and always seem to be the critical moments kind of player as in making the perfectly timed run, pass, assist, shot

such a klopp kind of player that will run all day and sacrifice the flashy stuff for the team but steps up when needed.

does anyone want to see a jones, grav, dom midfield line up soon?  a big bastard midfield set up that dyche and allardyce have wet dreams about ;D

Andypandimonium

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 10:04:01 am
Saw him in the flesh for first time yesterday and he is mighty impressive. Surprised by how little press he gets outside of this forum. Could well be the signing of the season. Compare him to those two mids we got ourselves into a right old tizz over in pre-season who both went to Chelsea. How are they faring?

Lovely to see Liverpool midfielders driving forwards with pace and aggression after last year's efforts. Klopp has done a great job and no doubt Dom and the rest of this team is going places.
pathetic

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:10:25 am
I might have said this before, but I'll say it again, what a player.
sinnermichael

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 10:33:13 am
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 10:04:01 am
Surprised by how little press he gets outside of this forum. Could well be the signing of the season.

Everyone else are too busy shooting their loads over James Maddison because he's English.
JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 12:14:27 pm
Was in the car, so listened to the commentary from the BBC website.  After the game the interviewer asked Klopp how he managed to get two Szoboszlais on the pitch as he was everywhere - including a move where he was breaking down play on one wing, and then in the next moment at the back post on the other side of the pitch trying to get on the end of a move.

Klopp laughed and agreed that he's an exceptional player.
SamLad

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 12:39:14 am
That pass... that bloody pass for Mo!
Was a peach!
it was.  the kind of thing we've been seeing from Trent for years now.
clinical

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 02:31:47 pm
Just too good. Future captain.
Garlicbread

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm
Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 06:22:54 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 10:04:01 am
Saw him in the flesh for first time yesterday and he is mighty impressive. Surprised by how little press he gets outside of this forum. Could well be the signing of the season. Compare him to those two mids we got ourselves into a right old tizz over in pre-season who both went to Chelsea. How are they faring?

Lovely to see Liverpool midfielders driving forwards with pace and aggression after last year's efforts. Klopp has done a great job and no doubt Dom and the rest of this team is going places.
You're right. He's quietly blossoming into one of the most complete midfielders in Europe. Maybe he's not getting enough G/A to get widespread acclaim. He'll have a few exceptional performances in some high-profile televised games and then more people will notice him.

Aside from his two assists against Forest, his all-round performance was great.
RedG13

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 07:22:26 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 12:39:14 am
That pass... that bloody pass for Mo!
Was a peach!
I thought his first assist was brilliant. the 2nd one I know he can make that pass but it really should have been an incomplete pass. Matt Turner and Toffolo really messed up there. Yes he make that pass those.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm

And it was all done in the best possible taste!
Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1654 on: Today at 01:53:15 pm
"Mans got small feet. you can see how its already led to that elbows high funny gait, and so clearly after 14 years of winning the lot he's bound to end up in SA for a big payday. I strongly advised 7h to swerve and thank god he did, weve got makefunofme and thats the way we like it."
 
Mr. Ferguson
Man Youknighted 
Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1655 on: Today at 02:01:08 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:33:13 am
Everyone else are too busy shooting their loads over James Maddison because he's English.

Maddison will soon blow cold, though. He has no bottle whatsoever as we all know.
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1656 on: Today at 02:02:00 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:01:08 pm
Maddison will soon blow cold, though. He has no bottle whatsoever as we all know.

I thought he was terrible against us. Wasn't he subbed?
