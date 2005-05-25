wasn't really impressed when we signed him after watching his youtube clips. seems like a limited, non pacy, non flashy winger.
but he isn't much of a youtube kind of player. but someone who appreciates only when watching the game. he seems to be everywhere. plugging gaps, providing options for teammates and always seem to be the critical moments kind of player as in making the perfectly timed run, pass, assist, shot
such a klopp kind of player that will run all day and sacrifice the flashy stuff for the team but steps up when needed.
does anyone want to see a jones, grav, dom midfield line up soon? a big bastard midfield set up that dyche and allardyce have wet dreams about