If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.

We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer



Is Mac playing really well as the 6 though.In the games against teams with midfield runners. The likes of Chelsea and Wolves he has had real issues. Against a team like Forest with the likes of Szobozslai completely dominating then you can get away with an 8 playing as a six.The real test for the likes of Mac will be against the likes of City and Arsenal.As for being a destroyer. The aforementioned sides have the likes of Rodri and Rice who are both capable of being a destroyer and heavily involved in the build-up.Szobozslai is completely dominant at the moment but it will be interesting to see if he can be so influential against the top sides.