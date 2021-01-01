We owe Mount a debt of thanks - we went for him first and he chose United



Yep the tory weirdo coming off a down year at Chelsea decides to join another basket case club United. He could have got his career back on track under Klopp. I think his career could struggle to recover now like Sancho. Thank fuck he went for the extra 100 grand a week at United and we got Dom.I was of the opinion that Mount would have been superb for us but Mount on his best day doesnt come close to what i have seen from Dom this season. Sometimes the best deals are the one's you dont make.