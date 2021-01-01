« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm
Yeh, some clown was saying they don't provide enough in midweek. :)

Haha
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 04:24:26 pm
MOTM, but just another day at the office for Dom. Thats the incredible standard he has set. What a player.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
I'm starting to wonder if we're seeing Szobo's floor right now? I keep expecting some drop off in form from his impressive start, but it's no where to be seen. He is just consistently this good. Wow.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 05:15:18 pm
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 05:18:02 pm
What a performance.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 05:18:59 pm
Loved those underlapping runs.

Same kind of runs KdB kills teams with every week. So efficient.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 05:20:21 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:01:24 pm
Reminds me of....no there is no one as he's better than them all.

He is absolutely superb love him already  ;D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 05:23:20 pm
please Jurgen - manage his minutes well.

2 games a week is nothing to him, and we know he can do 3, but let's keep him fresh.  lots of big games to come this season.

motm today by a long country mile.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 05:29:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:23:20 pm
please Jurgen - manage his minutes well.

2 games a week is nothing to him, and we know he can do 3, but let's keep him fresh.  lots of big games to come this season.

motm today by a long country mile.

so, like he is doing  8)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 05:30:13 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 05:36:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:15:18 pm
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.

I prefer him to be an assist king personally. Just love what hes doing. Proper team player.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 06:18:04 pm
This lad is some player, his running off the ball is outstanding
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 06:27:47 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:15:18 pm
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.
Our attack is loaded with goalscorers. There is no pressure on him.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm

I think today showed how good he is attacking wise. We need a DM to give him more freedom.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm
I think today showed how good he is attacking wise. We need a DM to give him more freedom.

If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer

To be fair we wanted 2 players who are press resistant, can progress the ball AND are destroyers. We just dont have a player who can do both so Max is our best option, and hes doing well. I suspect Mac is better than Endo at the on and off ball stuff.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm
To be fair we wanted 2 players who are press resistant, can progress the ball AND are destroyers. We just dont have a player who can do both so Max is our best option, and hes doing well. I suspect Mac is better than Endo at the on and off ball stuff.

I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense

(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony) 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm
I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense

(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony) 

Good thing, we weren't anywhere near 100.........


It was 115m (pounds!!)  :lmao
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm
I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense
Quite right

Quote
(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony)
Not everyone did ;)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1619 on: Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm
I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense

(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony)

Hes definitely better on the ball but Caicedo is v. good on the ball too and leaving aside the insane figures I suspect wed be a better team (eventually) with a midfield of Caicedo, Mac and Sozoboslai than one with Mac, Jones and Szoboslai, and I like Jones. Either way Im getting Mac in the team and Id wager that if hed played 8 thus far hed have been even better than he has been as a 6.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1620 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 pm
Going for him ahead of Mount seems the same as getting Salah instead of Brandt. A joy to watch, he has been minimum 7/10 every game I've seen him play. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1621 on: Yesterday at 08:56:51 pm
Dominantn Szoboszlai

It's like he saw Grav do his thing on Thurs and though: "if you liked that, watch this!"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1622 on: Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm
Hes definitely better on the ball but Caicedo is v. good on the ball too and leaving aside the insane figures I suspect wed be a better team (eventually) with a midfield of Caicedo, Mac and Sozoboslai than one with Mac, Jones and Szoboslai, and I like Jones. Either way Im getting Mac in the team and Id wager that if hed played 8 thus far hed have been even better than he has been as a 6.

Caicedo wouldve done well here I agree - though no idea who would do better in the long run, Caicedo obv has a few years on Mac but hes the inferior player now imo
Not sure Mac is better suited to being an 8 in our set up, he might just be good wherever - sure well see before the season is out
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 08:55:01 pm
Going for him ahead of Mount seems the same as getting Salah instead of Brandt. A joy to watch, he has been minimum 7/10 every game I've seen him play. 

We owe Mount a debt of thanks - we went for him first and he chose United
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
We owe Mount a debt of thanks - we went for him first and he chose United

Yep the tory weirdo coming off a down year at Chelsea decides to join another basket case club United. He could have got his career back on track under Klopp. I think his career could struggle to recover now like Sancho. Thank fuck he went for the extra 100 grand a week at United and we got Dom.

I was of the opinion that Mount would have been superb for us but Mount on his best day doesnt come close to what i have seen from Dom this season. Sometimes the best deals are the one's you dont make.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1625 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:15:18 pm
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.

Yeah he should shoot more often.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1626 on: Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
Yeah he should shoot more often.
oh no here we go again. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer

Can't believe I agree with Jack twice in this thread. I need a lie down. :)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1628 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1629 on: Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1630 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
Yeah he should shoot more often.

As long as it's from 40 yards. None of this tippy tappy stuff like Nunez scored today.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1631 on: Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer

Is Mac playing really well as the 6 though.

In the games against teams with midfield runners. The likes of Chelsea and Wolves he has had real issues. Against a team like Forest with the likes of Szobozslai completely dominating then you can get away with an 8 playing as a six.

The real test for the likes of Mac will be against the likes of City and Arsenal.

As for being a destroyer. The aforementioned sides have the likes of Rodri and Rice who are both capable of being a destroyer and heavily involved in the build-up.

Szobozslai is completely dominant at the moment but it will be interesting to see if he can be so influential against the top sides. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1632 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
I come here just to give Szobo a compliment what a great assist that was.

He's pinpointing it with sharp needle threading accuracy.

He's going to be our best midfielder this season. The best.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #1633 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
Szobozslai is completely dominant at the moment but it will be interesting to see if he can be so influential against the top sides. 
Be nice if we were allowed to keep 11 players on the pitch when we play the top sides. Then we might find out
