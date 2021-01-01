« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 117051 times)

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 04:23:15 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:12:34 pm
Yeh, some clown was saying they don't provide enough in midweek. :)

Haha
Logged

Offline Markus_12

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm »
MOTM, but just another day at the office for Dom. Thats the incredible standard he has set. What a player.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,716
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm »
I'm starting to wonder if we're seeing Szobo's floor right now? I keep expecting some drop off in form from his impressive start, but it's no where to be seen. He is just consistently this good. Wow.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,443
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 05:15:18 pm »
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 05:18:02 pm »
What a performance.

Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,568
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm »
Loved those underlapping runs.

Same kind of runs KdB kills teams with every week. So efficient.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,119
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:01:24 pm
Reminds me of....no there is no one as he's better than them all.

He is absolutely superb love him already  ;D
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
please Jurgen - manage his minutes well.

2 games a week is nothing to him, and we know he can do 3, but let's keep him fresh.  lots of big games to come this season.

motm today by a long country mile.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:23:20 pm
please Jurgen - manage his minutes well.

2 games a week is nothing to him, and we know he can do 3, but let's keep him fresh.  lots of big games to come this season.

motm today by a long country mile.

so, like he is doing  8)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 05:30:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:15:18 pm
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.

I prefer him to be an assist king personally. Just love what hes doing. Proper team player.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 06:18:04 pm »
This lad is some player, his running off the ball is outstanding
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:15:18 pm
I want him to score more goals. Just to put a gloss on his performances which are outstanding.
Our attack is loaded with goalscorers. There is no pressure on him.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 08:12:58 pm »

I think today showed how good he is attacking wise. We need a DM to give him more freedom.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,100
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:12:58 pm
I think today showed how good he is attacking wise. We need a DM to give him more freedom.

If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 08:20:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:17:28 pm
If by dm you mean the person who plays 6 weve got one and hes playing really well. Everyone here is being really really odd about Macallister at the 6 - if hes not there its Thiago.
We clearly want a player like that in that position not a destroyer

To be fair we wanted 2 players who are press resistant, can progress the ball AND are destroyers. We just dont have a player who can do both so Max is our best option, and hes doing well. I suspect Mac is better than Endo at the on and off ball stuff.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,100
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 08:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:20:30 pm
To be fair we wanted 2 players who are press resistant, can progress the ball AND are destroyers. We just dont have a player who can do both so Max is our best option, and hes doing well. I suspect Mac is better than Endo at the on and off ball stuff.

I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense

(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony) 
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:41 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,443
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:24:58 pm
I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense

(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony) 

Good thing, we weren't anywhere near 100.........


It was 115m (pounds!!)  :lmao
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,191
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 08:33:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:24:58 pm
I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense
Quite right

Quote
(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony)
Not everyone did ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 08:38:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:24:58 pm
I suspect hes better than Caicedo  not as athletic but way better on the ball 
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense

(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental  100 million for him was loony)

Hes definitely better on the ball but Caicedo is v. good on the ball too and leaving aside the insane figures I suspect wed be a better team (eventually) with a midfield of Caicedo, Mac and Sozoboslai than one with Mac, Jones and Szoboslai, and I like Jones. Either way Im getting Mac in the team and Id wager that if hed played 8 thus far hed have been even better than he has been as a 6.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:49 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 08:55:01 pm »
Going for him ahead of Mount seems the same as getting Salah instead of Brandt. A joy to watch, he has been minimum 7/10 every game I've seen him play. 
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,191
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm »
Dominantn Szoboszlai

It's like he saw Grav do his thing on Thurs and though: "if you liked that, watch this!"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 