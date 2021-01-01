I suspect hes better than Caicedo not as athletic but way better on the ball

And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense



(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental 100 million for him was loony)



Hes definitely better on the ball but Caicedo is v. good on the ball too and leaving aside the insane figures I suspect wed be a better team (eventually) with a midfield of Caicedo, Mac and Sozoboslai than one with Mac, Jones and Szoboslai, and I like Jones. Either way Im getting Mac in the team and Id wager that if hed played 8 thus far hed have been even better than he has been as a 6.