To be fair we wanted 2 players who are press resistant, can progress the ball AND are destroyers. We just dont have a player who can do both so Max is our best option, and hes doing well. I suspect Mac is better than Endo at the on and off ball stuff.
I suspect hes better than Caicedo
not as athletic but way better on the ball
And we have so much athleticism in our 8s, and compress space so much that a press resistant passer makes total sense
(On refelection fuck knows what we were doing with the Caicedo pursuit - think we all got caught up in it, me included, but the club went temporarily mental
100 million for him was loony)