I think it might have been a game specific tactic for Pickford. You just have to hit the target with power and Pickford is panicking all over the place and with Dom's knuckeball technique Pickford would have been fucked if any were on target. Look at the Elliot shot the mentalist couldnt even divert it over the bar and even Mac had a great effort first half from way out which he struck beautifully and Pickford nearly spilled that one out to the incoming forward.