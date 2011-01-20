In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Trent Do you ever get the feeling someones watching you?Dom Yes, sometimes like zey are zoomin in so much zey can see ze Bulb at ze root of my Pubes
Szobo is a cyborg.
Ryan Gravenberch on who has surprised him the most in training:"I think it was Dom Szoboszlai, because this guys shot
its crazy. His shot also in training, sometimes we shoot after the training and its like one, two, three, all go in and like crazy things."
Gravenberch giving interviews seeing as he's not on International duty.
Looked like a great game for him tonight. I can see him taking the piss again this weekend, don't think they'll get near him.
Until one of their jealous thugs assaults him ala Pickford on VVD.Fucking hate the derby these days, there is only one win they can get over us - injuring a player or two.
Joke's on them, all our players will be injured or recovering from altitude sickness already
he should only play in the PL until the Europa KO's. Hopefully we dont run him into the ground like we did with a few of our midfield players in the past
Needs to cool it with the shots. Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.
But once those start flying in...I think it's good to mix up things upfront a bit. The shot was not always the best option, but a few times it was.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That was his first local derby match.
Thought Klopp said it was his first derby of any kind.
I could be wrong, but didn't he have two shots? Roy of the Rovers shouts seem harsh.
5 total shots, 3 off target, 2 blocked
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]