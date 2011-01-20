Needs to cool it with the shots. Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.



Yeah... Those annoyed me a bit. I can see the point in taking them if it opens up and there isnt a good pass into the box but he had a few too many speculative ones, him and trent both, so they need to really pick their moments to do this, not when its nil nil and there are forwards making those runs waiting for the pass instead.