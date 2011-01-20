« previous next »
jckliew

  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1440 on: October 1, 2023, 01:40:45 am »
Szobo is a cyborg.



the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1441 on: October 1, 2023, 02:20:40 am »
A Supercar of a player! The very best!
And a workhorse!




In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1442 on: October 1, 2023, 03:30:34 pm »


lfcthekop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1443 on: October 1, 2023, 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 29, 2023, 11:22:34 am
Trent Do you ever get the feeling someones watching you?
Dom Yes, sometimes like zey are zoomin in so much zey can see ze Bulb at ze root of my Pubes
Lmfao...Spat coffee everywhere!! thanks capon


Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1444 on: October 2, 2023, 01:01:25 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on October  1, 2023, 01:40:45 am
Szobo is a cyborg.

Although our defending with 10 and 9 was a team effort, having his energy in the 3 was invaluable.



JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1445 on: October 2, 2023, 01:05:20 pm »
Hope he's nowhere near the bench on Thursday - he's putting in unsustainable levels of work every time he plays at the moment - in the context of a whole season


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1446 on: October 14, 2023, 09:28:29 pm »
Gravenberch giving interviews seeing as he's not on International duty.  :D

Quote
Ryan Gravenberch on who has surprised him the most in training:

"I think it was Dom Szoboszlai, because this guys shot its crazy. His shot also in training, sometimes we shoot after the training and its like one, two, three, all go in and like crazy things."


BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1447 on: October 15, 2023, 12:45:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 14, 2023, 09:28:29 pm
Gravenberch giving interviews seeing as he's not on International duty.  :D

Did anyone else start reading that statement in Phoneshop accent?



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1448 on: October 15, 2023, 03:14:19 am »
I hope they rest Dom at some point.

I hope we rest him too.


markedasred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1449 on: October 15, 2023, 01:12:26 pm »
Killer banner at the Hungary game the other day, add the pic in if you want:
It says "If everybody does, what needs to be done, then everything will be how it needs to be" And the big guy is the 18th century bandit Sándor Rózsa.
https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2F4jdeotanl8ub1.jpeg%3Fwidth%3D4032%26format%3Dpjpg%26auto%3Dwebp%26s%3D73a6929272a72bca3fdfefc0e8904e758c227bd3
« Last Edit: October 15, 2023, 01:14:10 pm by markedasred »



disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1450 on: October 17, 2023, 10:26:34 pm »
Looked like a great game for him tonight. I can see him taking the piss again this weekend, don't think they'll get near him.












A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1451 on: October 17, 2023, 10:40:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 17, 2023, 10:26:34 pm
Looked like a great game for him tonight. I can see him taking the piss again this weekend, don't think they'll get near him.

Until one of their jealous thugs assaults him ala Pickford on VVD.

Fucking hate the derby these days, there is only one win they can get over us - injuring a player or two.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1452 on: October 17, 2023, 10:47:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 17, 2023, 10:40:23 pm
Until one of their jealous thugs assaults him ala Pickford on VVD.

Fucking hate the derby these days, there is only one win they can get over us - injuring a player or two.

We will be lucky to get away with just a couple of injuries, it's all they can do to try and even the field a bit.



GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1453 on: October 17, 2023, 11:19:33 pm »
Joke's on them, all our players will be injured or recovering from altitude sickness already


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1454 on: October 17, 2023, 11:23:16 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 17, 2023, 11:19:33 pm
Joke's on them, all our players will be injured or recovering from altitude sickness already

Pickford suffers permanently from attitude sickness.






MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1455 on: October 19, 2023, 12:04:12 pm »
he should only play in the PL until the Europa KO's. Hopefully we dont run him into the ground like we did with a few of our midfield players in the past


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1456 on: October 19, 2023, 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on October 19, 2023, 12:04:12 pm
he should only play in the PL until the Europa KO's. Hopefully we dont run him into the ground like we did with a few of our midfield players in the past
That's what we've been doing. In the cup competitions, he tend to come on with 15-20 minutes left. Let's win our next 2 Europa League games then we can rest all the big boys.
« Last Edit: October 19, 2023, 12:49:35 pm by MonsLibpool »


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1457 on: October 19, 2023, 12:40:45 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 17, 2023, 10:40:23 pm
Until one of their jealous thugs assaults him ala Pickford on VVD.

Fucking hate the derby these days, there is only one win they can get over us - injuring a player or two.

The Virgil/T-rex arms incident showed them they can do as they please now.



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm »
Needs to cool it with the shots.  Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.



farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
Needs to cool it with the shots.  Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.
But once those start flying in...

I think it's good to mix up things upfront a bit. The shot was not always the best option, but a few times it was.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 02:55:21 pm »
Fatso, don;t be jealous of his good looks.


AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
Needs to cool it with the shots.  Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.

Yeah... Those annoyed me a bit. I can see the point in taking them if it opens up and there isnt a good pass into the box but he had a few too many speculative ones, him and trent both, so they need to really pick their moments to do this, not when its nil nil and there are forwards making those runs waiting for the pass instead.



Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
Needs to cool it with the shots.  Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.

Bit of frustration boiled over, but I still rather him have a hit if he thinks its on. Having watched us over the years where weve been too timid to shot from outside the box, I dont mind it and back him to find the right balance.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 03:14:32 pm »
Him and Trent being bessies and having a Roy of the rovers competition instead of team play was rather frustrating.


Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 03:18:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
Needs to cool it with the shots.  Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.

I actually wasn't too bothered by it just because no one was offering him many options most of the time he shot - people weren't making the runs and where marked. In that situation I don't mind the shot, or at the very least I don't mind Dom taking the shot


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm
But once those start flying in...

I think it's good to mix up things upfront a bit. The shot was not always the best option, but a few times it was.
I agree. for years we've had zero threat from outside the box.  at least now we can mix things up a bit.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
Needs to cool it with the shots.  Doesn't need to go full Gerrard and try to do it all himself.
He can score from there more then average. I would prefer not 5 shots from outside the box but if he doing 2 a game probably fairer.


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm »
that move to slide past 2 defenders near the end was magic.


Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
The pace on him to join the attack we scored from at the end. Hes got some engine.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 01:43:45 am »
That was his first local derby match.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,856
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 01:47:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:43:45 am
That was his first local derby match.

Thought Klopp said it was his first derby of any kind.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 02:18:58 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:47:36 am
Thought Klopp said it was his first derby of any kind.

Same thing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
