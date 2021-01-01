I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.
He definitely shaves or waxes it, you can see in some pics there's a bit of stubble. Signs of a hairy back as well...
Crosby Nick never fails.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/szoboszlai-has-shades-of-gerrard-long-range-strikes-tackles-even-liverpool-no-8-shirt-cbpprsv9show do I read this on archive.org
You mean archive.ph ?https://archive.ph/IYM16
I think it was a clip from a recent match he played for Hungary. The lad was on the edge of his own area and he seemed to lazily waft his right foot at the ball. The ball sailed up and across the pitch to a teammate on edge of the opposition penalty area. There was no apparent effort in the pass, but it must have travelled at least 60 yards. It's timing isn't it? Like Ben Stokes hitting a cricket ball. The timing must be near perfect to generate such force. If our counter-pressing game continues to be on point he ought to give us 4 or 5 of those type of goals every season.
The new bromance
Sorry mate, I don't have much either
Will have to take the word of someone who has clearly zoomed in to a lot of Dom pics.
Cheers. Some interesting stuff about his development. What's the part where he trained with golf balls in his hands to help improve his technique and balance? As in they made him dribble while balancing a golf ball in the palm of your hand? I've never heard of anyone training like that.
I think it's so that when you're close to other players, you're not grabbing onto them/their shirt for balance.
they really are BFFs already.https://x.com/LFC/status/1707406196175446358?s=20Playing footy, and daddy Mo Salah telling them off for playing indoors (Apologies for those who cant see tweets)
Trent Do you ever get the feeling someones watching you?Dom Yes, sometimes like zey are zoomin in so much zey can see ze Bulb at ze root of my Pubes
