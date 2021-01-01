« previous next »
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.
rolla

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 06:06:52 pm

And we can tell everybody, this is our Szob
His feet are quite little, but, they sure do the job

He's Dom Szoboszli
He's Dom Szoboszli
Hairy limbs, hairless bod

How wonderful life is, now you're in the squad.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:31:30 pm by rolla »
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.

He definitely shaves or waxes it, you can see in some pics there's a bit of stubble. Signs of a hairy back as well...
newterp

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:40:57 pm by newterp »
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm
He definitely shaves or waxes it, you can see in some pics there's a bit of stubble. Signs of a hairy back as well...

Will have to take the word of someone who has clearly zoomed in to a lot of Dom pics.
Capon Debaser

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
newterp

  • Posts: 24,209
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
WorldChampions

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:02:31 am
I think it was a clip from a recent match he played for Hungary. The lad was on the edge of his own area and he seemed to lazily waft his right foot at the ball. The ball sailed up and across the pitch to a teammate on edge of the opposition penalty area. There was no apparent effort in the pass, but it must have travelled at least 60 yards. It's timing isn't it? Like Ben Stokes hitting a cricket ball. The timing must be near perfect to generate such force. If our counter-pressing game continues to be on point he ought to give us 4 or 5 of those type of goals every season.

Should be plenty more than that. He's got two already, one with each foot.
Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 12:07:42 am
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:23:39 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
I'm disappointed in Dom's lack of chest hair. I was hoping for a Tom Selleck style hairy chest. I'll have to turn my affections elsewhere.
Sorry mate, I don't have much either
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:23:57 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 02:34:30 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:23:39 am
Sorry mate, I don't have much either
;D
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:08:10 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
You mean archive.ph ?

https://archive.ph/IYM16

Cheers.  Some interesting stuff about his development.  What's the part where he trained with golf balls in his hands to help improve his technique and balance?  As in they made him dribble while balancing a golf ball in the palm of your hand?  I've never heard of anyone training like that. 
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:23:25 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:23:57 am

Very good. Very much a feeling that he is incarnating a past great, with all the mythic promise that carries
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:48:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:37:06 pm


The new bromance

they really are BFFs already.

https://x.com/LFC/status/1707406196175446358?s=20
Playing footy, and daddy Mo Salah telling them off for playing indoors  :P

(Apologies for those who cant see tweets)
LiverBirdKop

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 04:00:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Will have to take the word of someone who has clearly zoomed in to a lot of Dom pics.
  :lmao  :lickin
emitime

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 06:11:23 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:08:10 am
Cheers.  Some interesting stuff about his development.  What's the part where he trained with golf balls in his hands to help improve his technique and balance?  As in they made him dribble while balancing a golf ball in the palm of your hand?  I've never heard of anyone training like that.

I think it's so that when you're close to other players, you're not grabbing onto them/their shirt for balance.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 07:18:33 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 06:11:23 am
I think it's so that when you're close to other players, you're not grabbing onto them/their shirt for balance.

Oh haha I'm a friggin idiot.  Thought it was some mr miyagi shit for a sec  ;D
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 09:10:00 am
He looks like he can become a world star
The thing thats freakish is his ability to look after the ball while still progressing it - he was playing higher up in Germany than here so it wasnt as obvious
He looks like Klopps perfect 8 so far

Fwiw dont buy the Gerrard analogies at all though - apart from the long range bangers hes a totally different player
Draex

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 09:10:31 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:30 am
they really are BFFs already.

https://x.com/LFC/status/1707406196175446358?s=20
Playing footy, and daddy Mo Salah telling them off for playing indoors  :P

(Apologies for those who cant see tweets)

Now I know why we promoted Doak, so Robbo wouldn't be too jealous!
keyop

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 09:20:48 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:23:57 am

Absolutely love that  8)

Soon we'll need one of those 'How am I doing boss?' mock-ups.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 11:17:14 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:08:10 am
Cheers.  Some interesting stuff about his development.  What's the part where he trained with golf balls in his hands to help improve his technique and balance?  As in they made him dribble while balancing a golf ball in the palm of your hand?  I've never heard of anyone training like that. 

That mystified me too. Since outstretched hands and extended fingertips help balance (the young Michael Owen is a great exemplar) you'd have thought that holding a golf ball would inhibit it.
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 11:18:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Will have to take the word of someone who has clearly zoomed in to a lot of Dom pics.

I don't know what you mean.  :-[
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 11:19:58 am
Klopp on Szoboszlai:
The boy is impressive. Really smart. Really good lad who is close with everyone. He was so happy to come here & it was really nice to see how much it meant to him. If thats the mood youre in yourself, then its a good situation to play your best football.
Capon Debaser

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 11:22:34 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:37:06 pm


The new bromance
Trent Do you ever get the feeling someones watching you?
Dom Yes, sometimes like zey are zoomin in so much zey can see ze Bulb at ze root of my Pubes
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 11:26:11 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:22:34 am
Trent Do you ever get the feeling someones watching you?
Dom Yes, sometimes like zey are zoomin in so much zey can see ze Bulb at ze root of my Pubes

:lmao
